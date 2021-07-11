Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2021, 07:04:32 PM
FIREWORKS !!!
Tortured_Mind
Today at 04:46:22 PM
JUST HAD A THOUGHT CAME TO ME FROM NOWHERE. BET SOME PEOPLE HAVE SECRETLY SQUIRRELLED FIREWORKS AWAY IN CASE ENGLAND WIN.

SO IF YOU LISTEN CAREFULLY TONIGHT YOU MIGHT JUST HERE SOME IF THEY SUCCEED !!!

BET THAT HADN'T CROSSED YER MIND !!! mcl
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:49:00 PM
                                                                             oleary
Logged
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:24:09 PM
THE MIGHT BE FIREWORKS AT THE TWISTED LIP TONIGHT IF MATTY GETS HIS WAY. monkey
Logged
