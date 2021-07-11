Welcome,
July 11, 2021, 07:04:32 PM
FIREWORKS !!!
Author
Topic: FIREWORKS !!! (Read 62 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 890
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
FIREWORKS !!!
«
on:
Today
at 04:46:22 PM »
JUST HAD A THOUGHT CAME TO ME FROM NOWHERE. BET SOME PEOPLE HAVE SECRETLY SQUIRRELLED FIREWORKS AWAY IN CASE ENGLAND WIN.
SO IF YOU LISTEN CAREFULLY TONIGHT YOU MIGHT JUST HERE SOME IF THEY SUCCEED !!!
BET THAT HADN'T CROSSED YER MIND !!!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 890
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FIREWORKS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:49:00 PM »
headset
Online
Posts: 1 592
Re: FIREWORKS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:24:09 PM »
THE MIGHT BE FIREWORKS AT THE TWISTED LIP TONIGHT IF MATTY GETS HIS WAY.
