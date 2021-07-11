Welcome,
July 11, 2021, 03:01:56 PM
Where are you watching the match tonight?
Author
Topic: Where are you watching the match tonight? (Read 27 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 443
Where are you watching the match tonight?
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:29 PM »
Ill be upstairs in the Twisted Lip from about 6pm
Just in case the Brains of Brotton or the Coulby Raider want to come and give me that slap
COULBY AGGRO
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 587
Re: Where are you watching the match tonight?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:16:57 PM »
Nekdar the 'king of admin' on the backfoot dishing out threats you couldn't make it up
Once the threats come out take it as a result and, game over captain....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
