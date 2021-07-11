Ill be upstairs in the Twisted Lip from about 6pmJust in case the Brains of Brotton or the Coulby Raider want to come and give me that slapCOULBY AGGRO

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 587





Posts: 1 587 Re: Where are you watching the match tonight? « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:57 PM » Nekdar the 'king of admin' on the backfoot dishing out threats you couldn't make it up





Once the threats come out take it as a result and, game over captain....



Nekdar the 'king of admin' on the backfoot dishing out threats you couldn't make it upOnce the threats come out take it as a result and, game over captain.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!