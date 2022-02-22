Welcome,
February 22, 2022, 05:46:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 22304 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #650 on:
Yesterday
at 05:43:34 AM
the working weekday starter is this classic from back in the day.
sound of the originals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuB0gs_tM2w&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #651 on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:50 AM
one for the old skool lot....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG-VSeotbH0&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #652 on:
Yesterday
at 12:22:11 PM
one more for the originals out there. Top top tune.
doves and white gloves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM6whllOkD4&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #653 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:52 PM
One more for old skool dancers...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yefUXmB9n6c&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #654 on:
Today
at 06:46:43 AM
back with another old skool classic
one more for the originals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZL6x2-Bc1g&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #655 on:
Today
at 09:00:32 AM
one for old skool ravers in the place.
a colloseum classic...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nd2-shnX9Fs&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #656 on:
Today
at 12:10:03 PM
one more for the old school massive in the place
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5VlNvwQPXY&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #657 on:
Today
at 04:01:09 PM
one more for the old skool originals...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScVk-Dsm4Bc&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #658 on:
Today
at 05:24:40 PM
One final classic for today is this belter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9hmSVv6SjM&ab
Logged
