Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2022, 05:46:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 22304 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 05:43:34 AM »
the working weekday starter is this classic from back in the day.


sound of the originals.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuB0gs_tM2w&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 AM »
one for the old skool lot....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG-VSeotbH0&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 12:22:11 PM »
one more for the originals out there. Top top tune.



doves and white gloves monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM6whllOkD4&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 05:57:52 PM »
One more for old skool dancers...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yefUXmB9n6c&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #654 on: Today at 06:46:43 AM »
back with another old skool classic


one more for the originals.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZL6x2-Bc1g&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #655 on: Today at 09:00:32 AM »
one for old skool ravers in the place.

a colloseum classic...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nd2-shnX9Fs&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:10:03 PM »
one more for the old school massive in the place


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5VlNvwQPXY&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #657 on: Today at 04:01:09 PM »
one more for the old skool originals...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScVk-Dsm4Bc&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #658 on: Today at 05:24:40 PM »
One final classic for today is this belter.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9hmSVv6SjM&ab
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 