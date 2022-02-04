Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 18, 2022, 08:29:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 ... 11 12 [13]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 21616 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #600 on: February 04, 2022, 12:30:21 PM »
Another one to get the taste buds ready for this afternoon traveling session


I will have to pull some good ones out for later to bring your match day rush through monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akoocJ9IZeQ&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #601 on: February 04, 2022, 04:02:54 PM »
Time for the first tune for the traveling army tuned in


Your first classic to get you in the mood is this beauty!

clear your throat and take a big sniff.............. as the beat kicks in monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqZnpSWxYvo&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #602 on: February 04, 2022, 06:13:42 PM »
If this one doesn't have you reaching for your rush

I'm afraid you've been ripped off..

It's time to fasten those set belts for this next one


A timeless classic taking you right to the top !!! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ep4iNuokCQ&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #603 on: February 07, 2022, 06:21:50 AM »
After that Boro cup win - I've got this corker to start your working week off with.


going right back in time



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX1E0GLir4Y&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #604 on: February 07, 2022, 08:07:15 AM »
back to the old skool again...........


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4TMM3WolI&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #605 on: February 07, 2022, 03:38:58 PM »
Your mid-afternoon classic all.
Is this belter.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O3poX2KR3E&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #606 on: February 07, 2022, 05:23:35 PM »
Your going home tune is this cracker from back in the day.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5m4WLHpP3g
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #607 on: February 08, 2022, 06:19:35 AM »
One more for the old skool lot - old skool is still the best skool.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY81L2LNNTM&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #608 on: February 08, 2022, 07:55:45 AM »
your early morning happy hardcore ravers


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqnOi2vapj0&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #609 on: February 08, 2022, 12:46:40 PM »
Staying with the old skool - here is one from these legends of the rave world



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdT0a7YROxk&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #610 on: February 08, 2022, 04:01:11 PM »
one more for the all-nighters in the place...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlfpfUSLty4&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #611 on: February 08, 2022, 05:22:59 PM »
Today's clocking off-tune is this venue classic...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO9PhOTnOrM&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #612 on: February 09, 2022, 04:20:19 PM »
back, back and, right back in time with this next one.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7bF8yJRp9g&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #613 on: February 09, 2022, 07:12:32 PM »
and he is taking you right back in time again...its old skool headset



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPCw7nuogcg&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #614 on: February 09, 2022, 09:42:02 PM »
time for a classic folks....

its time to bring the beat back


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN9V17cjTJg&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #615 on: February 10, 2022, 12:21:52 AM »
TUNE...whistle posse in the place................





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuK9wpSBIyQ&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #616 on: February 11, 2022, 07:10:30 AM »
Time to start your Friday with this one - everyone loves a Friday.


We all love a back n the day E face monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQlkdw1Ykfc
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #617 on: February 11, 2022, 08:33:50 AM »
Back to the oldskool with this belter to help get you through Friday.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj8xF2bnxp0&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #618 on: February 11, 2022, 12:41:43 PM »
One from the legendary jam & Spoon.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVrDsjEGHr0&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #619 on: February 11, 2022, 03:49:17 PM »
That Friday finish is not far away now.


Let this classic get you closer to clocking off time.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4HhUSQA_7s&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #620 on: February 11, 2022, 05:38:15 PM »
Your clocking off tune to welcome in the end of the working week is this acid classic!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfUJqLyq_wA&ab_channel=TheMadFerret
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #621 on: February 12, 2022, 06:30:23 AM »
It's Saturday so that means one thing it's match day for footie fans out there.


However, it is not any old match day for us boro lot its 'derby day' all be it a now watered-down version of what might have been a tasty day monkey


So I will kick things off with this tune - no pun intended


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR15CZK0gSI&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #622 on: February 12, 2022, 10:16:16 AM »
Time to warm it up a touch with some match day hardcore!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM6Kp0huyKY&ab_channel=piteronio
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #623 on: February 12, 2022, 11:55:17 AM »
And your final tune from me to get you in the mood for 'derby day' can only be this monster track. That rounds your match day 'derby day' treble off  :mido:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #624 on: February 14, 2022, 06:46:19 AM »
After a banging weekend for Boro with that win over Derby.


Let us kick the working week off with this belter from back in the day


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrjXZY1F10Y&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #625 on: February 14, 2022, 08:38:37 AM »
time for this classic to liven you Monday morning up



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5dChXAThR8&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #626 on: February 14, 2022, 03:37:13 PM »
I give you this belter from the 90s...


i got your remedy - come follow me monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXfkzvvjRFg
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #627 on: February 15, 2022, 05:45:21 AM »
Came across this early pearler from the prodigy not so long ago

The prodigy always worth a listen to


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrULfOW1VxE&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #628 on: February 15, 2022, 07:41:31 AM »
One for the original's out there....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiWOG2BRedU&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #629 on: February 15, 2022, 11:31:03 AM »
Given the recent carry-on with Russia threatening war with the west.

I thought I would throw this classic in - not exactly rave but certainly a back in the day monster track that many will know. 10 minutes of Frankie Goes to Hollywood & two tribes.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnh7x8aU26g&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #630 on: February 15, 2022, 03:48:13 PM »
mid-afternoon tune to keep the feet tapping.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOrK75G2Taw&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #631 on: February 15, 2022, 06:26:48 PM »
One for the teatime lot - clocking off time for me



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-yOmldRYKw&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #632 on: February 16, 2022, 06:13:09 AM »
your early morning old skool rave classic to start the day.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6U73avtAY
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #633 on: February 16, 2022, 07:42:33 AM »
One for the bouncy crew this morning.....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW3T5bKLTVU
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #634 on: February 16, 2022, 04:01:12 PM »
afternoon tune anyone .


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1IDiXp0Ehk&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #635 on: Yesterday at 06:33:19 AM »
What corker to get your day underway folks - again right back in time for this classic


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KX3ycvw1BJM
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 08:36:03 AM »
Back to the oldskool once more.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNIGQqBelk&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #637 on: Yesterday at 10:39:00 AM »
another classic from yesteryear

....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFj-0w9Cz94&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #638 on: Yesterday at 03:48:45 PM »
Let's have a bit of happy hardcore this afternoon to warm up the cockles - it's nippy outside


colosseum feel the ecstasy monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQFnDomQr8Q&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #639 on: Yesterday at 05:33:37 PM »
A quality house track to end the day with.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoUyBecvLVg&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #640 on: Today at 06:16:10 AM »
one more from back in the day to kick start your winding down to the weekend.


let those piano sounds bring back your ecstasy monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hp5ndSfNsOM&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:07:34 AM »
Another belting tune this Friday - one-word classic!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rF3RjDk_Eo&ab_
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 [13]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 