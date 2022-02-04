Welcome,
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 04, 2022, 12:30:21 PM »
Another one to get the taste buds ready for this afternoon traveling session
I will have to pull some good ones out for later to bring your match day rush through
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akoocJ9IZeQ&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 04, 2022, 04:02:54 PM »
Time for the first tune for the traveling army tuned in
Your first classic to get you in the mood is this beauty!
clear your throat and take a big sniff.............. as the beat kicks in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqZnpSWxYvo&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 04, 2022, 06:13:42 PM »
If this one doesn't have you reaching for your rush
I'm afraid you've been ripped off..
It's time to fasten those set belts for this next one
A timeless classic taking you right to the top !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ep4iNuokCQ&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 07, 2022, 06:21:50 AM »
After that Boro cup win - I've got this corker to start your working week off with.
going right back in time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX1E0GLir4Y&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 07, 2022, 08:07:15 AM »
back to the old skool again...........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4TMM3WolI&ab_channel=
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 07, 2022, 03:38:58 PM »
Your mid-afternoon classic all.
Is this belter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O3poX2KR3E&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 07, 2022, 05:23:35 PM »
Your going home tune is this cracker from back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5m4WLHpP3g
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 08, 2022, 06:19:35 AM »
One more for the old skool lot - old skool is still the best skool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY81L2LNNTM&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 08, 2022, 07:55:45 AM »
your early morning happy hardcore ravers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqnOi2vapj0&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 08, 2022, 12:46:40 PM »
Staying with the old skool - here is one from these legends of the rave world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdT0a7YROxk&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 08, 2022, 04:01:11 PM »
one more for the all-nighters in the place...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlfpfUSLty4&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 08, 2022, 05:22:59 PM »
Today's clocking off-tune is this venue classic...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO9PhOTnOrM&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 09, 2022, 04:20:19 PM »
back, back and, right back in time with this next one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7bF8yJRp9g&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 09, 2022, 07:12:32 PM »
and he is taking you right back in time again...its old skool headset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPCw7nuogcg&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 09, 2022, 09:42:02 PM »
time for a classic folks....
its time to bring the beat back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN9V17cjTJg&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 10, 2022, 12:21:52 AM »
TUNE...whistle posse in the place................
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuK9wpSBIyQ&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 11, 2022, 07:10:30 AM »
Time to start your Friday with this one - everyone loves a Friday.
We all love a back n the day E face
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQlkdw1Ykfc
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 11, 2022, 08:33:50 AM »
Back to the oldskool with this belter to help get you through Friday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj8xF2bnxp0&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 11, 2022, 12:41:43 PM »
One from the legendary jam & Spoon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVrDsjEGHr0&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 11, 2022, 03:49:17 PM »
That Friday finish is not far away now.
Let this classic get you closer to clocking off time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4HhUSQA_7s&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 11, 2022, 05:38:15 PM »
Your clocking off tune to welcome in the end of the working week is this acid classic!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfUJqLyq_wA&ab_channel=TheMadFerret
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 12, 2022, 06:30:23 AM »
It's Saturday so that means one thing it's match day for footie fans out there.
However, it is not any old match day for us boro lot its 'derby day' all be it a now watered-down version of what might have been a tasty day
So I will kick things off with this tune - no pun intended
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR15CZK0gSI&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 12, 2022, 10:16:16 AM »
Time to warm it up a touch with some match day hardcore!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM6Kp0huyKY&ab_channel=piteronio
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 12, 2022, 11:55:17 AM »
And your final tune from me to get you in the mood for 'derby day' can only be this monster track. That rounds your match day 'derby day' treble off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 14, 2022, 06:46:19 AM »
After a banging weekend for Boro with that win over Derby.
Let us kick the working week off with this belter from back in the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrjXZY1F10Y&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 14, 2022, 08:38:37 AM »
time for this classic to liven you Monday morning up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5dChXAThR8&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
February 14, 2022, 03:37:13 PM »
I give you this belter from the 90s...
i got your remedy - come follow me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXfkzvvjRFg
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Yesterday
at 05:45:21 AM »
Came across this early pearler from the prodigy not so long ago
The prodigy always worth a listen to
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrULfOW1VxE&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Yesterday
at 07:41:31 AM »
One for the original's out there....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiWOG2BRedU&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Yesterday
at 11:31:03 AM »
Given the recent carry-on with Russia threatening war with the west.
I thought I would throw this classic in - not exactly rave but certainly a back in the day monster track that many will know. 10 minutes of Frankie Goes to Hollywood & two tribes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnh7x8aU26g&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Yesterday
at 03:48:13 PM »
mid-afternoon tune to keep the feet tapping.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOrK75G2Taw&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Yesterday
at 06:26:48 PM »
One for the teatime lot - clocking off time for me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-yOmldRYKw&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Today
at 06:13:09 AM »
your early morning old skool rave classic to start the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6U73avtAY
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Today
at 07:42:33 AM »
One for the bouncy crew this morning.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW3T5bKLTVU
