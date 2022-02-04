Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 11, 2022, 04:11:40 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Pages:
1
...
11
12
[
13
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 20714 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #600 on:
February 04, 2022, 12:30:21 PM »
Another one to get the taste buds ready for this afternoon traveling session
I will have to pull some good ones out for later to bring your match day rush through
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akoocJ9IZeQ&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #601 on:
February 04, 2022, 04:02:54 PM »
Time for the first tune for the traveling army tuned in
Your first classic to get you in the mood is this beauty!
clear your throat and take a big sniff.............. as the beat kicks in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqZnpSWxYvo&ab_
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #602 on:
February 04, 2022, 06:13:42 PM »
If this one doesn't have you reaching for your rush
I'm afraid you've been ripped off..
It's time to fasten those set belts for this next one
A timeless classic taking you right to the top !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ep4iNuokCQ&ab_
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #603 on:
February 07, 2022, 06:21:50 AM »
After that Boro cup win - I've got this corker to start your working week off with.
going right back in time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX1E0GLir4Y&ab_
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #604 on:
February 07, 2022, 08:07:15 AM »
back to the old skool again...........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4TMM3WolI&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #605 on:
February 07, 2022, 03:38:58 PM »
Your mid-afternoon classic all.
Is this belter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O3poX2KR3E&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #606 on:
February 07, 2022, 05:23:35 PM »
Your going home tune is this cracker from back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5m4WLHpP3g
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #607 on:
February 08, 2022, 06:19:35 AM »
One more for the old skool lot - old skool is still the best skool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY81L2LNNTM&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #608 on:
February 08, 2022, 07:55:45 AM »
your early morning happy hardcore ravers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqnOi2vapj0&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #609 on:
February 08, 2022, 12:46:40 PM »
Staying with the old skool - here is one from these legends of the rave world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdT0a7YROxk&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #610 on:
February 08, 2022, 04:01:11 PM »
one more for the all-nighters in the place...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlfpfUSLty4&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #611 on:
February 08, 2022, 05:22:59 PM »
Today's clocking off-tune is this venue classic...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO9PhOTnOrM&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #612 on:
February 09, 2022, 04:20:19 PM »
back, back and, right back in time with this next one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7bF8yJRp9g&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #613 on:
February 09, 2022, 07:12:32 PM »
and he is taking you right back in time again...its old skool headset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPCw7nuogcg&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #614 on:
February 09, 2022, 09:42:02 PM »
time for a classic folks....
its time to bring the beat back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN9V17cjTJg&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #615 on:
Yesterday
at 12:21:52 AM »
TUNE...whistle posse in the place................
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuK9wpSBIyQ&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #616 on:
Today
at 07:10:30 AM »
Time to start your Friday with this one - everyone loves a Friday.
We all love a back n the day E face
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQlkdw1Ykfc
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #617 on:
Today
at 08:33:50 AM »
Back to the oldskool with this belter to help get you through Friday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj8xF2bnxp0&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #618 on:
Today
at 12:41:43 PM »
One from the legendary jam & Spoon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVrDsjEGHr0&ab_
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #619 on:
Today
at 03:49:17 PM »
That Friday finish is not far away now.
Let this classic get you closer to clocking off time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4HhUSQA_7s&ab
Logged
Pages:
1
...
11
12
[
13
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...