Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2022, 04:16:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 ... 11 12 [13]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 20380 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #600 on: February 04, 2022, 12:30:21 PM »
Another one to get the taste buds ready for this afternoon traveling session


I will have to pull some good ones out for later to bring your match day rush through monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akoocJ9IZeQ&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #601 on: February 04, 2022, 04:02:54 PM »
Time for the first tune for the traveling army tuned in


Your first classic to get you in the mood is this beauty!

clear your throat and take a big sniff.............. as the beat kicks in monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqZnpSWxYvo&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #602 on: February 04, 2022, 06:13:42 PM »
If this one doesn't have you reaching for your rush

I'm afraid you've been ripped off..

It's time to fasten those set belts for this next one


A timeless classic taking you right to the top !!! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ep4iNuokCQ&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 06:21:50 AM »
After that Boro cup win - I've got this corker to start your working week off with.


going right back in time



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX1E0GLir4Y&ab_
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:07:15 AM »
back to the old skool again...........


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4TMM3WolI&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 03:38:58 PM »
Your mid-afternoon classic all.
Is this belter.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O3poX2KR3E&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 05:23:35 PM »
Your going home tune is this cracker from back in the day.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5m4WLHpP3g
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:19:35 AM »
One more for the old skool lot - old skool is still the best skool.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY81L2LNNTM&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:55:45 AM »
your early morning happy hardcore ravers


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqnOi2vapj0&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:46:40 PM »
Staying with the old skool - here is one from these legends of the rave world



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdT0a7YROxk&ab
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 916


View Profile
« Reply #610 on: Today at 04:01:11 PM »
one more for the all-nighters in the place...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlfpfUSLty4&ab
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 [13]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 