February 07, 2022, 05:43:40 PM
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 20256 times)
headset
Reply #600 on: February 04, 2022, 12:30:21 PM
Another one to get the taste buds ready for this afternoon traveling session


I will have to pull some good ones out for later to bring your match day rush through monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akoocJ9IZeQ&ab
headset
Reply #601 on: February 04, 2022, 04:02:54 PM
Time for the first tune for the traveling army tuned in


Your first classic to get you in the mood is this beauty!

clear your throat and take a big sniff.............. as the beat kicks in monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqZnpSWxYvo&ab_
headset
Reply #602 on: February 04, 2022, 06:13:42 PM
If this one doesn't have you reaching for your rush

I'm afraid you've been ripped off..

It's time to fasten those set belts for this next one


A timeless classic taking you right to the top !!! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ep4iNuokCQ&ab_
headset
Reply #603 on: Today at 06:21:50 AM
After that Boro cup win - I've got this corker to start your working week off with.


going right back in time



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX1E0GLir4Y&ab_
headset
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:07:15 AM
back to the old skool again...........


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4TMM3WolI&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #605 on: Today at 03:38:58 PM
Your mid-afternoon classic all.
Is this belter.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O3poX2KR3E&ab
headset
Reply #606 on: Today at 05:23:35 PM
Your going home tune is this cracker from back in the day.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5m4WLHpP3g
