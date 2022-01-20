headset

Posts: 4 720 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #552 on: January 21, 2022, 06:36:26 AM »



So let's open with this classic!



Just do what you want to do colosseum





Well, it's Friday the best day of the working week for many.
So let's open with this classic!
Just do what you want to do colosseum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVO22p7W96A&ab_channel

Posts: 4 720 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #559 on: January 23, 2022, 01:14:45 PM »





One from the Scottish turntable legend.







Picking up the baseline.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrpUEEXURQI&a







Time for one more on Super Sunday
One from the Scottish turntable legend.
Picking up the baseline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrpUEEXURQI&a

Posts: 4 720 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #561 on: January 24, 2022, 06:15:10 AM »



A championship top 6 clash tonight live on Sky for those not attending in person.





So let us start the week off with this big belter.





It's not just Monday today it;s the unusual match day Monday for all things Boro
A championship top 6 clash tonight live on Sky for those not attending in person.
So let us start the week off with this big belter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eS6aKSSQ_E&ab_channel=RMB-Topic

Posts: 4 720 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #566 on: January 24, 2022, 06:44:07 PM »





headset once again serves up a matchday belter!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uit8WhT0XVM











An original old skool beat for any old skool originals out there.
headset once again serves up a matchday belter!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uit8WhT0XVM

Posts: 4 720 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #567 on: January 24, 2022, 09:36:18 PM »



go on then



dreaming of a better 2nd half from boro!





Is anyone ready for a halftime classic.....
go on then
dreaming of a better 2nd half from boro!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4I2F6qT5yA&ab_channe

Posts: 4 720 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 AM »



it is a long one mind u - near enough 10 minutes



back in time, we go with this next one!
it is a long one mind u - near enough 10 minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiLE1mMFQgA&ab_channel=