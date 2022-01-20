Welcome,
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 18565 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #550 on:
January 20, 2022, 03:55:41 PM »
Time for a bit of happy hardcore to see the afternoon through.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzmIzVSq6Gg&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #551 on:
January 20, 2022, 05:18:57 PM »
and you teatime clocking off work tune - is this bouncy number
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2o5xzGXc_DQ&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #552 on:
January 21, 2022, 06:36:26 AM »
Well, it's Friday the best day of the working week for many.
So let's open with this classic!
Just do what you want to do colosseum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVO22p7W96A&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #553 on:
January 21, 2022, 08:31:09 AM »
Another back in the day cracker for the Friday lot.
Anyone's ears for some techno this morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3te4VUn8eI&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #554 on:
January 21, 2022, 11:25:07 AM »
One from this rave music legend.....
A Friday scooter classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu5K0j_dOvA&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #555 on:
January 21, 2022, 12:49:04 PM »
a dinner time classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-_UlgGJ3DQ&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #556 on:
January 21, 2022, 03:48:21 PM »
One for the afternoon lot - home time is insight.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyWns0WAtC8&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #557 on:
January 21, 2022, 05:33:05 PM »
your final one from me to end the week with
this old skool techno classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKitLLIUz1M&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #558 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:47 AM »
Time for your Sunday classic folks & it's a good un!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfVWL7daUjY&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #559 on:
Yesterday
at 01:14:45 PM »
Time for one more on Super Sunday
One from the Scottish turntable legend.
Picking up the baseline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrpUEEXURQI&a
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 01:24:46 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #560 on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:17 PM »
Time for a bit of house this super sunday..
With this well-known classic tune.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdmVJLNAKdk&ab_channel=HouseandTechno%28
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #561 on:
Today
at 06:15:10 AM »
It's not just Monday today it;s the unusual match day Monday for all things Boro
A championship top 6 clash tonight live on Sky for those not attending in person.
So let us start the week off with this big belter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eS6aKSSQ_E&ab_channel=RMB-Topic
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #562 on:
Today
at 07:52:08 AM »
One more for the Monday morning lot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCg2fGEDvws
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #563 on:
Today
at 11:39:30 AM »
a cover to get you thinking who 1st sang this ..
playing with your mind !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r2DMo5qW2I&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #564 on:
Today
at 03:25:12 PM »
One more to take you closer to tonight's kick-off
It's another back in the day belter..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYYuU9Le85M&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #565 on:
Today
at 05:05:56 PM »
Your teatime tune to keep you in the matchday mood...
keep your body moving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyQXCy78ajQ
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #566 on:
Today
at 06:44:07 PM »
An original old skool beat for any old skool originals out there.
headset once again serves up a matchday belter!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uit8WhT0XVM
Logged
