January 18, 2022, 07:40:46 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 17579 times)
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #500 on:
January 07, 2022, 05:33:07 PM »
One to end the working week with
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfRxWpSekf0&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #501 on:
January 08, 2022, 06:57:38 AM »
It's time to open the weekend match day up with this cracker from back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbwSXrmY7T8&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #502 on:
January 08, 2022, 10:19:03 AM »
It's time to take it up a notch - is that your whiff kicking in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W59GqglGDZE&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #503 on:
January 08, 2022, 12:04:27 PM »
One more to take u all up to lunch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oH-uuicmp1Q&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #504 on:
January 10, 2022, 03:20:38 PM »
One for the Monday afternoon old skool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvxq-52bMAs&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #505 on:
January 10, 2022, 05:51:54 PM »
Your Monday evening going home tune.
Another classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oL87uZ1rJY&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #506 on:
January 11, 2022, 06:52:57 AM »
It's a happy hardcore track to get the day started.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3WyueHXBIg&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #507 on:
January 11, 2022, 08:37:15 AM »
One more for the old skool party people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lOfLj9g5Xc
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #508 on:
January 11, 2022, 11:21:12 AM »
Time for another oldie to get the feet tapping.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6ADFVKvYFg&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #509 on:
January 11, 2022, 01:36:45 PM »
a Quality track for the dinner time lot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A34JW3XYQxk&ab_
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #510 on:
January 11, 2022, 03:52:19 PM »
One for the old skool ravers ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxyBE744-jw&ab_
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #511 on:
January 11, 2022, 05:48:07 PM »
the final one for today. Another classic from the all-nighter scene.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #512 on:
January 12, 2022, 06:46:04 AM »
I give you this classic to kick start your morning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZoM58x1TXY&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #513 on:
January 12, 2022, 09:03:04 AM »
One more for the early morning ravers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5IF4RSFdMQ&ab_
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #514 on:
January 12, 2022, 12:55:33 PM »
One more for the old skool posse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSyW9LbUxH0
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #515 on:
January 12, 2022, 03:54:42 PM »
staying with the old skool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS8Y8f_yYDM&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #516 on:
January 12, 2022, 05:17:12 PM »
One more for the foot tappers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWYDr0-t5SY&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #517 on:
January 13, 2022, 06:14:59 AM »
ladies and gents your morning tune for today is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whi2LcZEjgY&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #518 on:
January 13, 2022, 08:31:54 AM »
One for the hardcore soldiers in the place.
Do u like your hardcore - yes we like our hardcore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l25ftPEJ8yg&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #519 on:
January 13, 2022, 12:33:21 PM »
One for the run up to dinner time............
back in time for this next one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uit8WhT0XVM&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #520 on:
January 13, 2022, 04:19:37 PM »
time for this afternoon's colosseum tune.
meanwhile back at the ranch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5Ym76Mh2ks&a
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #521 on:
January 14, 2022, 06:09:13 AM »
It's that Friday feeling the end of the week is upon us.
so time for this classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plm8vVNXsIk&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #522 on:
January 14, 2022, 08:33:21 AM »
One more to keep the Friday beat going
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5B84tcZNzk&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #523 on:
January 14, 2022, 12:56:57 PM »
Dinner time is here - so it's time for another classic to wet any whistles out there!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihwXUKh255k&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #524 on:
January 14, 2022, 03:46:31 PM »
One more the afternoon ravers' freedom in another guise!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-phwWLttRzc&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #525 on:
January 14, 2022, 05:31:08 PM »
Time to end the working week with this classic .... anyone for some techno.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQqWY7l5rOU&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #526 on:
January 15, 2022, 06:09:54 AM »
Your weekend starter is the classic from the good old days!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZiclamdrMA&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #527 on:
January 15, 2022, 07:47:47 AM »
One more for the old skool lot. And what a belter it is .....
the headset delivers another classic to you this Saturday morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBejUzVDQ3w&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #528 on:
January 15, 2022, 11:05:27 AM »
an original old skool sound
quality and classic rolled into one!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK-4YvKXoXQ&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #529 on:
January 15, 2022, 12:39:32 PM »
Is anyone ready for another classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLe6OXQpmsM&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #530 on:
January 16, 2022, 11:02:14 AM »
One for any all-night ravers in this place.
wind up the bassline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrjXZY1F10Y&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #531 on:
January 16, 2022, 02:34:37 PM »
One more for the afternoon lot,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDZ4BpTm1cA&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #532 on:
January 16, 2022, 05:25:49 PM »
Another classic from the old skool dance and, rave era.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0iWw9rJkEE&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #533 on:
Yesterday
at 06:31:07 AM »
Some happy hardcore to get the working week underway
So let this colosseum classic put a step into your Monday morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtGNINAAouE&ab_
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #534 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:28 PM »
Taking you back in time with this next one.
Another classic
Reach out for your rush!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaNOATEBGT8&ab_
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #535 on:
Yesterday
at 03:49:31 PM »
One for the old skool afternoon lot....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFYufMmzXjE&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #536 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:46 PM »
Your final tune for the day. Another classic for the ravers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5Ym76Mh2ks
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #537 on:
Today
at 06:20:30 AM »
Wakey, wakey dancefloor it's one from the bounce master himself to kick start your day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hta0gH7K_E&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #538 on:
Today
at 08:15:32 AM »
One for those who liked a trip back in the day. Acid!
I give you lords of acid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcbZUmLlNEo&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #539 on:
Today
at 11:09:42 AM »
today's mid-morning tune.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-_pTpX9gjc&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #540 on:
Today
at 12:46:13 PM »
One for the dinner time lot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGwbNVHmNII&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #541 on:
Today
at 03:41:06 PM »
Is anyone for another early techno classic.......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nP8bIQPyc4&ab
headset
Posts: 4 518
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #542 on:
Today
at 05:29:59 PM »
Your teatime classic as another working day comes to an end.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LldNKuE4vZM&ab
