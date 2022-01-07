Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 14, 2022, 10:15:42 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Pages:
1
...
9
10
[
11
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 16974 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #500 on:
January 07, 2022, 05:33:07 PM »
One to end the working week with
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfRxWpSekf0&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #501 on:
January 08, 2022, 06:57:38 AM »
It's time to open the weekend match day up with this cracker from back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbwSXrmY7T8&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #502 on:
January 08, 2022, 10:19:03 AM »
It's time to take it up a notch - is that your whiff kicking in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W59GqglGDZE&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #503 on:
January 08, 2022, 12:04:27 PM »
One more to take u all up to lunch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oH-uuicmp1Q&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #504 on:
January 10, 2022, 03:20:38 PM »
One for the Monday afternoon old skool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvxq-52bMAs&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #505 on:
January 10, 2022, 05:51:54 PM »
Your Monday evening going home tune.
Another classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oL87uZ1rJY&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #506 on:
January 11, 2022, 06:52:57 AM »
It's a happy hardcore track to get the day started.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3WyueHXBIg&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #507 on:
January 11, 2022, 08:37:15 AM »
One more for the old skool party people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lOfLj9g5Xc
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #508 on:
January 11, 2022, 11:21:12 AM »
Time for another oldie to get the feet tapping.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6ADFVKvYFg&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #509 on:
January 11, 2022, 01:36:45 PM »
a Quality track for the dinner time lot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A34JW3XYQxk&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #510 on:
January 11, 2022, 03:52:19 PM »
One for the old skool ravers ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxyBE744-jw&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #511 on:
January 11, 2022, 05:48:07 PM »
the final one for today. Another classic from the all-nighter scene.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #512 on:
January 12, 2022, 06:46:04 AM »
I give you this classic to kick start your morning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZoM58x1TXY&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #513 on:
January 12, 2022, 09:03:04 AM »
One more for the early morning ravers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5IF4RSFdMQ&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #514 on:
January 12, 2022, 12:55:33 PM »
One more for the old skool posse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSyW9LbUxH0
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #515 on:
January 12, 2022, 03:54:42 PM »
staying with the old skool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS8Y8f_yYDM&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #516 on:
January 12, 2022, 05:17:12 PM »
One more for the foot tappers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWYDr0-t5SY&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #517 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:59 AM »
ladies and gents your morning tune for today is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whi2LcZEjgY&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #518 on:
Yesterday
at 08:31:54 AM »
One for the hardcore soldiers in the place.
Do u like your hardcore - yes we like our hardcore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l25ftPEJ8yg&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #519 on:
Yesterday
at 12:33:21 PM »
One for the run up to dinner time............
back in time for this next one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uit8WhT0XVM&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #520 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:37 PM »
time for this afternoon's colosseum tune.
meanwhile back at the ranch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5Ym76Mh2ks&a
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #521 on:
Today
at 06:09:13 AM »
It's that Friday feeling the end of the week is upon us.
so time for this classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plm8vVNXsIk&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 411
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #522 on:
Today
at 08:33:21 AM »
One more to keep the Friday beat going
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5B84tcZNzk&ab
Logged
Pages:
1
...
9
10
[
11
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...