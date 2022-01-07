Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 16672 times)
« Reply #500 on: January 07, 2022, 08:11:51 AM »
Some Scottish hardcore to start the day off with....Its Friday again monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeLCZBvCvzI&ab_channel=
« Reply #501 on: January 07, 2022, 10:44:51 AM »
Another oldie to help get you through your 1st Friday of 2022



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7PeXYn0g0U&ab_channel
« Reply #502 on: January 07, 2022, 03:33:05 PM »
One more for any afternoon listeners tuned in.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEspqWcwkEQ&ab_
« Reply #503 on: January 07, 2022, 05:33:07 PM »
One to end the working week with


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfRxWpSekf0&ab_channel
« Reply #504 on: January 08, 2022, 06:57:38 AM »
It's time to open the weekend match day up with this cracker from back in the day.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbwSXrmY7T8&ab_channel=
« Reply #505 on: January 08, 2022, 10:19:03 AM »
It's time to take it up a notch - is that your whiff kicking in monkey




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W59GqglGDZE&ab_channel
« Reply #506 on: January 08, 2022, 12:04:27 PM »
One more to take u all up to lunch.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oH-uuicmp1Q&ab_channel
« Reply #507 on: January 10, 2022, 03:20:38 PM »
One for the Monday afternoon old skool.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvxq-52bMAs&ab_channel
« Reply #508 on: January 10, 2022, 05:51:54 PM »
Your Monday evening going home tune.

Another classic


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oL87uZ1rJY&ab
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 06:52:57 AM »
It's a happy hardcore track to get the day started.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3WyueHXBIg&ab_channe
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 08:37:15 AM »
One more for the old skool party people




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lOfLj9g5Xc
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 AM »
Time for another oldie to get the feet tapping.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6ADFVKvYFg&ab_channel=
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 01:36:45 PM »
a Quality track for the dinner time lot.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A34JW3XYQxk&ab_
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM »
One for the old skool ravers ...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxyBE744-jw&ab_
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 05:48:07 PM »
the final one for today. Another classic from the all-nighter scene.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab
« Reply #515 on: Today at 06:46:04 AM »
I give you this classic to kick start your morning.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZoM58x1TXY&ab_channel
« Reply #516 on: Today at 09:03:04 AM »
One more for the early morning ravers.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5IF4RSFdMQ&ab_
