ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 16070 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #450 on:
December 22, 2021, 05:36:58 AM
another banging anthem from the early days..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIPaR-zn2mY&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #451 on:
December 22, 2021, 07:44:24 AM
LET'S GET THE PLACE MOVING WITH THIS NEXT ONE...
IT'S AN OLDIE & AN EARLY CLASSIC!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFtYHbjF5hc&ab_channel=davepeo77
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #452 on:
December 22, 2021, 12:35:22 PM
the sound of a little bit of hardcore to take u up to lunchtime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F04GfwvmBVA&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #453 on:
December 22, 2021, 04:12:25 PM
another blast from the past with this classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXBHqJmqy-k
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #454 on:
December 26, 2021, 05:49:25 AM
Oh yes headsets back with a Colosseum classic to start your boxing day.
My whistle posse come alive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3VnxdSAWtY&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #455 on:
December 26, 2021, 08:09:36 AM
One from a legend of the dance scene - the one and only Rozzala with this classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvBsKLTCSE4
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #456 on:
December 26, 2021, 11:07:42 AM
another classic in many ways to wet the matchday lips...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2eko6Ix-Sc
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #457 on:
December 26, 2021, 12:29:31 PM
your last one from me til later
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7ERnbZ8E5c&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #458 on:
December 26, 2021, 02:30:23 PM
YOUR FINAL CLASSIC UNTIL HALFTIME IS THIS ONE...
FEEL YOUR RUSH COMING ON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYTs-h1OzWg&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #459 on:
December 26, 2021, 04:58:00 PM
would u like something a bit harder this boxing day...
TOP, TOP TUNE..MY.DANCERS ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqkAOIxAcNc&ab_channel=diabloraver
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #460 on:
December 26, 2021, 05:57:26 PM
one more for the dicky dancers...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBZ18eFdWOA&ab_channel=Z100-Topic
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #461 on:
December 26, 2021, 07:22:36 PM
would u like one more my dance floor posse....
feel the vibe ..feel the beat - bad boy dicky move those feet ..
....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DFLmiCWmPQ&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #462 on:
December 29, 2021, 05:55:54 AM
They don't come much better than the KLF to start your day off!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsAVx0u9Cw4&ab_channel=KLF
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #463 on:
December 29, 2021, 07:35:45 AM
One more for the dance floor crew"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi8J2DcSKI4&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #464 on:
December 29, 2021, 12:25:12 PM
carl cox in the house warming u up for tonight.
everything crossed the game still goes ahead....
keep away from the champers for now ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPOzZN-gaA4&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #465 on:
December 29, 2021, 03:44:18 PM
It's time to liven things up a touch with this next one...
still, no news on the game - the plus/news from fly me is Blackpool is pulling out the stops to get the game on.
That gets them a Boro nod of respect if that's the case...........
Let us have this cracker from Rhythmic State ring in your ears for a bit...
It's time for some hardcore!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3ixGrRiKRY&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #466 on:
December 29, 2021, 05:52:44 PM
One more to keep the blood flowing....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L_5j0ZZiF8
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #467 on:
December 29, 2021, 09:37:19 PM
would you like a bouncy tune to get u through half time.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcQTrJvT7dA&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #468 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:20:20 AM
As we enter the last day of the year it has to be another from these legends - KLF is gonna rock ya!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDsCeC6f0zc&ab_channel=KLF
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #469 on:
December 31, 2021, 08:35:16 AM
some techno to pump things up this new years eve....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8DWTopecnM&ab_channel=Ramirez-Topic
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #470 on:
December 31, 2021, 01:39:31 PM
one more for the back in the day lot !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1v2oLxr2EZ8
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #471 on:
December 31, 2021, 03:40:45 PM
We couldn't have a new years eve without an early hardcore track!!
One for the hardcore soldiers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcwrSjTdi2U
«
Last Edit: December 31, 2021, 03:46:12 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #472 on:
December 31, 2021, 05:31:20 PM
It's time to end the year with this classic and not just the bird either.
Till next year folks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqNgVM8-sNI
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #473 on:
January 02, 2022, 10:49:22 AM
I could only open the new year up for you music connoisseur's with
another belter from these legends of the music scene.....
You will never be too old or too young to appreciate the sounds of the KLF
All aboard !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC_zffOenk8&ab_channel=KLF
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #474 on:
January 02, 2022, 01:21:30 PM
One for the super Sunday bouncy crew out there ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QO8h1AUuNoc&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #475 on:
January 02, 2022, 04:00:28 PM
Will this one get your Festive Season Super Sunday beak kicking in ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAmA7lgDHuw
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #476 on:
January 02, 2022, 06:24:14 PM
Time for another 90s tune my whistle posse...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXyb__Teshg
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #477 on:
January 02, 2022, 08:42:13 PM
TUNE...
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGYmRZQ2fII&ab_channel=JX-Topic
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #478 on:
January 03, 2022, 09:51:05 AM
An early dance classic with a nod towards the darts final tonight.
I doubt we will ever see a sport dominated again like the darts was under Phil the power Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nm6DO_7px1I
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #479 on:
January 03, 2022, 11:41:20 AM
Another, Acen classic - part 3 of trip to the moon...
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnEgkmn6wbQ
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #480 on:
January 03, 2022, 02:39:23 PM
One more for the old skool gang.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkFKygp_2c8&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #481 on:
January 03, 2022, 04:50:11 PM
It's time to take things up a notch with some hardcore techno!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLsdZM4ZdIY&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #482 on:
January 03, 2022, 07:24:01 PM
Coz when the beat comes in = I wanna see you jumping
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmYi5u9BhtI&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #483 on:
January 03, 2022, 08:44:22 PM
tune anyone....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyj9oyKL2Xg&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #484 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:07:07 AM
A bit of happy hardcore this morning for all those back out earning a living..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g828dFx3uAo
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #485 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:38:04 PM
Your afternoon tune ladies and gents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBeK7upVPIE
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #486 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:37:44 PM
Your last tune from me for today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jktx3uVHksQ
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 272
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #487 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:44:40 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:07:07 AM
A bit of happy hardcore this morning for all those back out earning a living..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g828dFx3uAo
First and last time I have ever entered this thread
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #488 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:49:17 PM
I take it you are very selective when it comes to music...
the rave scene I dare say was for a select few only
...
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 272
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #489 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:00:22 PM
I can take rave but that was rather frenetic
One thing. No rap. End of. Actually, 5% is OK
As far as modern R&B is concerned, like that utter twat Craig David, absolutely zero of that is allowed anywhere, ever
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #490 on:
Today
Today at 07:55:14 AM
I can listen to most music if I'm honest.
I'm not into all this gangster rap/drill of today, but I dare say they would dislike my back in the day rave.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #491 on:
Today
Today at 07:59:07 AM
Some more bouncy techno to start the day with....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7av9jgMjPM&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 235
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #492 on:
Today
Today at 09:25:05 AM
Back to the old skool for some techno!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhGd93QGE2w&ab_channel=
Logged
