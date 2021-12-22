Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
headset
Reply #450 on: December 22, 2021, 05:36:58 AM
another banging anthem from the early days..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIPaR-zn2mY&ab_channel
headset
Reply #451 on: December 22, 2021, 07:44:24 AM
LET'S GET THE PLACE MOVING WITH THIS NEXT ONE...


IT'S AN OLDIE & AN EARLY CLASSIC!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFtYHbjF5hc&ab_channel=davepeo77
headset
Reply #452 on: December 22, 2021, 12:35:22 PM
the sound of a little bit of hardcore to take u up to lunchtime.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F04GfwvmBVA&ab_channel
headset
Reply #453 on: December 22, 2021, 04:12:25 PM
another blast from the past with this classic.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXBHqJmqy-k
headset
Reply #454 on: December 26, 2021, 05:49:25 AM
Oh yes headsets back with a Colosseum classic to start your boxing day.


My whistle posse come alive


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3VnxdSAWtY&ab_channe
headset
Reply #455 on: December 26, 2021, 08:09:36 AM
One from a legend of the dance scene - the one and only Rozzala with this classic



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvBsKLTCSE4
headset
Reply #456 on: December 26, 2021, 11:07:42 AM
another classic in many ways to wet the matchday lips...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2eko6Ix-Sc
headset
Reply #457 on: December 26, 2021, 12:29:31 PM
your last one from me til later


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7ERnbZ8E5c&ab_channe
headset
Reply #458 on: December 26, 2021, 02:30:23 PM
YOUR FINAL CLASSIC UNTIL HALFTIME IS THIS ONE...

FEEL YOUR RUSH COMING ON monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYTs-h1OzWg&ab_channel
headset
Reply #459 on: December 26, 2021, 04:58:00 PM
would u like something a bit harder this boxing day...monkey



TOP, TOP TUNE..MY.DANCERS ..mcl




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqkAOIxAcNc&ab_channel=diabloraver
headset
Reply #460 on: December 26, 2021, 05:57:26 PM
one more for the dicky dancers...mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBZ18eFdWOA&ab_channel=Z100-Topic
headset
Reply #461 on: December 26, 2021, 07:22:36 PM
would u like one more my dance floor posse....


feel the vibe ..feel the beat - bad boy dicky move those feet ..monkey....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DFLmiCWmPQ&ab
headset
Reply #462 on: December 29, 2021, 05:55:54 AM
They don't come much better than the KLF to start your day off!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsAVx0u9Cw4&ab_channel=KLF
headset
Reply #463 on: December 29, 2021, 07:35:45 AM
One more for the dance floor crew"



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi8J2DcSKI4&ab_channel
headset
Reply #464 on: December 29, 2021, 12:25:12 PM
carl cox in the house warming u up for tonight.



everything crossed the game still goes ahead....


keep away from the champers for now ...monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPOzZN-gaA4&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #465 on: December 29, 2021, 03:44:18 PM
It's time to liven things up a touch with this next one...


still, no news on the game - the plus/news from fly me is Blackpool is pulling out the stops to get the game on.

That gets them a Boro nod of respect if that's the case...........




Let us have this cracker from Rhythmic State ring in your ears for a bit...:beer:


It's time for some hardcore!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3ixGrRiKRY&ab_channel
headset
Reply #466 on: December 29, 2021, 05:52:44 PM
One more to keep the blood flowing.... jc



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L_5j0ZZiF8
headset
Reply #467 on: December 29, 2021, 09:37:19 PM
would you like a bouncy tune to get u through half time.....monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcQTrJvT7dA&ab_channe
headset
Reply #468 on: December 31, 2021, 06:20:20 AM
As we enter the last day of the year it has to be another from these legends - KLF is gonna rock ya!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDsCeC6f0zc&ab_channel=KLF
headset
Reply #469 on: December 31, 2021, 08:35:16 AM
some techno to pump things up this new years eve....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8DWTopecnM&ab_channel=Ramirez-Topic
headset
Reply #470 on: December 31, 2021, 01:39:31 PM
one more for the back in the day lot !


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1v2oLxr2EZ8
headset
Reply #471 on: December 31, 2021, 03:40:45 PM
We couldn't have a new years eve without an early hardcore track!!

One for the hardcore soldiers.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcwrSjTdi2U
headset
Reply #472 on: December 31, 2021, 05:31:20 PM
It's time to end the year with this classic and not just the bird either.

Till next year folks. monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqNgVM8-sNI
headset
Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 AM
I could only open the new year up for you music connoisseur's with

another belter from these legends of the music scene.....




You will never be too old or too young to appreciate the sounds of the KLF


All aboard !!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC_zffOenk8&ab_channel=KLF
headset
Reply #474 on: Yesterday at 01:21:30 PM
One for the super Sunday bouncy crew out there ....:beer:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QO8h1AUuNoc&ab_channel
headset
Reply #475 on: Yesterday at 04:00:28 PM
Will this one get your Festive Season Super Sunday beak kicking in ..monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAmA7lgDHuw
headset
Reply #476 on: Yesterday at 06:24:14 PM
Time for another 90s tune my whistle posse... 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXyb__Teshg
headset
Reply #477 on: Yesterday at 08:42:13 PM

TUNE... mcl



.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGYmRZQ2fII&ab_channel=JX-Topic
headset
Reply #478 on: Today at 09:51:05 AM
An early dance classic with a nod towards the darts final tonight.

I doubt we will ever see a sport dominated again like the darts was under Phil the power Taylor


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nm6DO_7px1I
headset
Reply #479 on: Today at 11:41:20 AM
Another, Acen classic - part 3 of trip to the moon... monkey ...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnEgkmn6wbQ
headset
Reply #480 on: Today at 02:39:23 PM
One more for the old skool gang.....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkFKygp_2c8&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #481 on: Today at 04:50:11 PM
It's time to take things up a notch with some hardcore techno!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLsdZM4ZdIY&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #482 on: Today at 07:24:01 PM
Coz when the beat comes in = I wanna see you jumping mcl




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmYi5u9BhtI&ab_


monkey
headset
Reply #483 on: Today at 08:44:22 PM
tune anyone....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyj9oyKL2Xg&ab_
