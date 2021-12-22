headset

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #461 on: December 26, 2021, 07:22:36 PM »





feel the vibe ..feel the beat - bad boy dicky move those feet .. ....







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DFLmiCWmPQ&ab would u like one more my dance floor posse....feel the vibe ..feel the beat - bad boy dicky move those feet ......

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #464 on: December 29, 2021, 12:25:12 PM »







everything crossed the game still goes ahead....





keep away from the champers for now ...







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPOzZN-gaA4&ab_channel= carl cox in the house warming u up for tonight.everything crossed the game still goes ahead....keep away from the champers for now ...

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #465 on: December 29, 2021, 03:44:18 PM »





still, no news on the game - the plus/news from fly me is Blackpool is pulling out the stops to get the game on.



That gets them a Boro nod of respect if that's the case...........









Let us have this cracker from Rhythmic State ring in your ears for a bit...





It's time for some hardcore!









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3ixGrRiKRY&ab_channel







































https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3ixGrRiKRY&ab_channel
It's time to liven things up a touch with this next one...still, no news on the game - the plus/news from fly me is Blackpool is pulling out the stops to get the game on.That gets them a Boro nod of respect if that's the case...........Let us have this cracker from Rhythmic State ring in your ears for a bit...It's time for some hardcore!

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #471 on: December 31, 2021, 03:40:45 PM »



One for the hardcore soldiers.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcwrSjTdi2U





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcwrSjTdi2U
We couldn't have a new years eve without an early hardcore track!!One for the hardcore soldiers.

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 AM »



another belter from these legends of the music scene.....









You will never be too old or too young to appreciate the sounds of the KLF





All aboard !!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC_zffOenk8&ab_channel=KLF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC_zffOenk8&ab_channel=KLF
I could only open the new year up for you music connoisseur's withanother belter from these legends of the music scene.....You will never be too old or too young to appreciate the sounds of the KLFAll aboard !!!