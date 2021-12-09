Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 13936 times)
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #400 on: December 09, 2021, 08:43:25 AM »
another early morning classic for you all to enjoy!

this ain't top of the pops by the way -  for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY569QGqBFc&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #401 on: December 09, 2021, 12:37:40 PM »
Another oldie and classic from years gone by.....

to keep you all calm during this political storm which appears to be on the go monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dqsty5chc_Q&ab_channel=F
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #402 on: December 09, 2021, 04:27:16 PM »
A MID-AFTERNOON BEFORE TEA OLD SKOOL CLASSIC TO WET THE WHISTLES....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf5qDNnHQWc&ab_channel=Cr
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #403 on: December 10, 2021, 07:10:16 AM »
A bit of happy hardcore to open Friday up with........


A classic from back in the day before it reached the commercial scene.....


We all remember this one.... whatever guise its played in


ITs Friday folks... a nod to Boris monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkY1_e6jxUo&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #404 on: December 10, 2021, 12:49:28 PM »
its time for some Friday hardcore........


hardcore soldiers go to war - its what you paid your tenners for.... monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEZdVA-z91A&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #405 on: December 10, 2021, 05:18:27 PM »
It's that time of the week again - when I leave you with one to welcome in the weekend.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfVasoAiEP0&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #406 on: December 11, 2021, 06:18:36 AM »
It has to be an original old skool classic to kick start the weekend off.


A nod to the original Havana lot & the lads no longer with us.....


What a tune!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY9k3B1PG20&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #407 on: December 11, 2021, 08:23:36 AM »
IT'S TIME TO TAKE IT UP A NOTCH AND GO A LITTLE HARDER FOR THE WEEKEND LOT  !!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1v9PtlGtQ0&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #408 on: December 11, 2021, 11:30:24 AM »
YOU WANNA GET HIGH - COME ON THEN LETS GETS HIGH -


LET'S GET HIGHER THAN BEFORE!!! monkey



TIME TO MIX IT UP WITH SOME MATCH DAY TECHNO ...


IT'S TIME TO FASTEN THEM SEATBELTS, EVERYONE..


YOU ARE GOING ON A JOURNEY WITH THIS NEXT ONE!! 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLhQ_clFBtM
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #409 on: December 11, 2021, 06:22:50 PM »
LET'S END SATURDAY WITH A DO YOU KNOW THIS ONE CLASSIC.....


HEADSET DELIVERS AGAIN..... AS ALWAYS ON A SATURDA...mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH90TpzjUxA
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #410 on: December 12, 2021, 11:04:35 AM »
your early Sunday morning classic -

is this pearler from back in the day!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_zroQ4--bQ
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #411 on: December 12, 2021, 04:10:15 PM »
an afternoon colosseum track..........


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOjM73NvpqI&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #412 on: December 13, 2021, 05:44:27 AM »
The Monday morning opener


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0bf9vYLs9E&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #413 on: December 13, 2021, 07:37:38 AM »
one ore from back in the day - video style with a bit of eye candy for the lads...monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKduhUXa0rg&ab_channel=knersi1
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #414 on: December 13, 2021, 03:41:30 PM »
another classic and staying with the video theme!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXh3cZmML0M&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #415 on: December 14, 2021, 06:03:57 AM »
one for the old skool ravers...


It's time to bring your ecstasy back.........monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt4sfeZc3TE&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #416 on: December 14, 2021, 11:20:14 AM »
a coffee break classic................


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMinvmbkFAU&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #417 on: December 14, 2021, 03:37:30 PM »
a blast from the past with a bit of a Sasha remix....& this classic...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_1TNiivozU
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #418 on: December 15, 2021, 06:06:36 AM »
A bit more Sasha with the impressive m-people



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKMNYUfSIYQ&ab_channel=MPeople-Topic
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #419 on: December 15, 2021, 08:26:29 AM »
going a bit commercial of late - here is another one along those lines...


cracking lyric - like swallowed half my stash monkey

a bit Placebo not a bad band if you ask me....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FvsKo162U
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #420 on: December 15, 2021, 12:42:04 PM »
another back in the day classic with a familiar-sounding voice thrown in

playing with your mind monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20DNCXPU4ho&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #421 on: December 15, 2021, 04:13:48 PM »
one more from the old skool scene! monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g70_up3AdLg
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #422 on: December 15, 2021, 05:52:45 PM »
IT'S TIME TO GET MYSELF OFF - SO HERE IS YOUR LAST ONE FROM ME TODAY!!!.


BACK TO SOME HARDCORE TECHNO - WITH A TRIP TO THE MOON



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8v7dRXuzEw&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #423 on: December 16, 2021, 06:39:34 AM »
A colosseum classic to start your day off.....




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTMyoPr7sYg&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #424 on: December 16, 2021, 08:41:18 AM »
A bit of dance with this next classic folks....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-jM3CSce3E&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #425 on: December 16, 2021, 12:25:12 PM »
one more for the old skool lot - back in time we go again!


no idea who is in the video - top tune though

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0W1iCqe1FcA&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #426 on: December 16, 2021, 03:53:44 PM »
back to the eclipse with this next one





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHFy_IZM3q8&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #427 on: December 16, 2021, 05:31:40 PM »
A WICKED TUNE TO END THE DAY WITH..... jc


SWOLLER THAT PARTY TIMER ....FLASHBACK TIMES !!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xZ697S4QmQ&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #428 on: December 17, 2021, 05:45:27 AM »
one for the early morning Friday lot - another weekend is upon us all.

I will start you off with this classic!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlxVglOBUPM&ab_c
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #429 on: December 17, 2021, 08:19:52 AM »
another big tune for your Friday morning....


blue monkey sounds..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CPpQu0gF0Y
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #430 on: December 17, 2021, 12:15:28 PM »
One to help take u up to dinner time........


oh yes, 0h yes, oh yes,..... it's another classic




to take you one step closer to the weekend !!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLEtVOGYWwc&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #431 on: December 17, 2021, 03:35:10 PM »
it will be an early finish for some - black Friday for the wild ones amongst us!


what are waiting for - hardcore !!!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OtwaQmf2e4&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #432 on: December 17, 2021, 05:41:40 PM »
TIME FOR ANOTHER TRIP TO THE MOON....

ITS THAT TIME AGAIN - SWITCH OFF TIME - ITS NOT ONLY BLACK FRIDAY


ITS THE START OF THE WEEKEND !!!


TRIP TO THE MOON PART 2. mcl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfMlQJ5SeFo&ab_channe
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 06:15:39 AM »
Saturday means the weekend -

so its a cracker to liven us all up with...


a QFX classic to start the day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 AM »
Another belter classic from the all-nighter rave scene...



what time is it - its time to bring your ecstasy back one more time..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czqSF5cIV-I&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 AM »
ONE MORE FOR THE HARDCORE SOLDIERS IN THE PLACE....





CAN I ASK YOU A QUESTION - DO YOU LIKE YOUR HARDCORE !!!




YES WE LIKE OUR HARDCORE!



                                                                                            






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c36A-9jcGjM&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #436 on: Yesterday at 02:31:31 PM »
Would you like a half-time classic to wet your whistle....


get this bastard into to you - I do deliver even sat at home.... I DONT DO 12.30S @ THE RIVERSIDE monkey


TUNE .....................OR CLASSIC.................................. OR MAYBE BOTH!!!!   RIGHT-BACK IN TIME - THATS IS A GIVEN :like:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRHNMEHm28g&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #437 on: Yesterday at 05:25:05 PM »
Would you like that usual tune from me on a Saturday night....


You must know the one by now...

the one you know but just not enough to win you that quiz!!!


Yes that one.....


Your Saturday rave or classic tune is this one name the band....,,,,,,,,, NAME IT WITHOUT LOOKING mcl


I BET IT RINGS A BELL ...monkey




rave or classic...




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BG7o9gImu8&ab_channel=TheOmen-Topic


headset ...playing with your mind again  monkey
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #438 on: Today at 03:09:06 PM »
let's have some Sunday hardcore on the menu !




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY-VYtVrYms&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #439 on: Today at 05:10:14 PM »
A Sunday teatime old skool techno tune!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAYB7cF4w5Q&ab_channel
