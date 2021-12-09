|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
Would you like that usual tune from me on a Saturday night....
You must know the one by now...
the one you know but just not enough to win you that quiz!!!
Yes that one.....
Your Saturday rave or classic tune is this one name the band....,,,,,,,,, NAME IT WITHOUT LOOKING
I BET IT RINGS A BELL ...
rave or classic...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BG7o9gImu8&ab_channel=TheOmen-Topic
headset ...playing with your mind again
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|