A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
headset
Reply #400 on: December 09, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
another early morning classic for you all to enjoy!

this ain't top of the pops by the way -  for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY569QGqBFc&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #401 on: December 09, 2021, 12:37:40 PM
Another oldie and classic from years gone by.....

to keep you all calm during this political storm which appears to be on the go monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dqsty5chc_Q&ab_channel=F
headset
Reply #402 on: December 09, 2021, 04:27:16 PM
A MID-AFTERNOON BEFORE TEA OLD SKOOL CLASSIC TO WET THE WHISTLES....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf5qDNnHQWc&ab_channel=Cr
headset
Reply #403 on: December 10, 2021, 07:10:16 AM
A bit of happy hardcore to open Friday up with........


A classic from back in the day before it reached the commercial scene.....


We all remember this one.... whatever guise its played in


ITs Friday folks... a nod to Boris monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkY1_e6jxUo&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #404 on: December 10, 2021, 12:49:28 PM
its time for some Friday hardcore........


hardcore soldiers go to war - its what you paid your tenners for.... monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEZdVA-z91A&ab_channel
headset
Reply #405 on: December 10, 2021, 05:18:27 PM
It's that time of the week again - when I leave you with one to welcome in the weekend.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfVasoAiEP0&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #406 on: December 11, 2021, 06:18:36 AM
It has to be an original old skool classic to kick start the weekend off.


A nod to the original Havana lot & the lads no longer with us.....


What a tune!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY9k3B1PG20&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #407 on: December 11, 2021, 08:23:36 AM
IT'S TIME TO TAKE IT UP A NOTCH AND GO A LITTLE HARDER FOR THE WEEKEND LOT  !!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1v9PtlGtQ0&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #408 on: December 11, 2021, 11:30:24 AM
YOU WANNA GET HIGH - COME ON THEN LETS GETS HIGH -


LET'S GET HIGHER THAN BEFORE!!! monkey



TIME TO MIX IT UP WITH SOME MATCH DAY TECHNO ...


IT'S TIME TO FASTEN THEM SEATBELTS, EVERYONE..


YOU ARE GOING ON A JOURNEY WITH THIS NEXT ONE!! 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLhQ_clFBtM
headset
Reply #409 on: December 11, 2021, 06:22:50 PM
LET'S END SATURDAY WITH A DO YOU KNOW THIS ONE CLASSIC.....


HEADSET DELIVERS AGAIN..... AS ALWAYS ON A SATURDA...mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH90TpzjUxA
headset
Reply #410 on: December 12, 2021, 11:04:35 AM
your early Sunday morning classic -

is this pearler from back in the day!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_zroQ4--bQ
headset
Reply #411 on: December 12, 2021, 04:10:15 PM
an afternoon colosseum track..........


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOjM73NvpqI&ab_channe
headset
Reply #412 on: December 13, 2021, 05:44:27 AM
The Monday morning opener


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0bf9vYLs9E&ab_channe
headset
Reply #413 on: December 13, 2021, 07:37:38 AM
one ore from back in the day - video style with a bit of eye candy for the lads...monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKduhUXa0rg&ab_channel=knersi1
headset
Reply #414 on: December 13, 2021, 03:41:30 PM
another classic and staying with the video theme!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXh3cZmML0M&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #415 on: December 14, 2021, 06:03:57 AM
one for the old skool ravers...


It's time to bring your ecstasy back.........monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt4sfeZc3TE&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #416 on: December 14, 2021, 11:20:14 AM
a coffee break classic................


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMinvmbkFAU&ab_channel
headset
Reply #417 on: December 14, 2021, 03:37:30 PM
a blast from the past with a bit of a Sasha remix....& this classic...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_1TNiivozU
headset
Reply #418 on: December 15, 2021, 06:06:36 AM
A bit more Sasha with the impressive m-people



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKMNYUfSIYQ&ab_channel=MPeople-Topic
headset
Reply #419 on: December 15, 2021, 08:26:29 AM
going a bit commercial of late - here is another one along those lines...


cracking lyric - like swallowed half my stash monkey

a bit Placebo not a bad band if you ask me....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FvsKo162U
headset
Reply #420 on: December 15, 2021, 12:42:04 PM
another back in the day classic with a familiar-sounding voice thrown in

playing with your mind monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20DNCXPU4ho&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #421 on: December 15, 2021, 04:13:48 PM
one more from the old skool scene! monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g70_up3AdLg
headset
Reply #422 on: December 15, 2021, 05:52:45 PM
IT'S TIME TO GET MYSELF OFF - SO HERE IS YOUR LAST ONE FROM ME TODAY!!!.


BACK TO SOME HARDCORE TECHNO - WITH A TRIP TO THE MOON



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8v7dRXuzEw&ab_channel
headset
Reply #423 on: December 16, 2021, 06:39:34 AM
A colosseum classic to start your day off.....




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTMyoPr7sYg&ab_channe
headset
Reply #424 on: December 16, 2021, 08:41:18 AM
A bit of dance with this next classic folks....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-jM3CSce3E&ab_channel
headset
Reply #425 on: December 16, 2021, 12:25:12 PM
one more for the old skool lot - back in time we go again!


no idea who is in the video - top tune though

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0W1iCqe1FcA&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #426 on: December 16, 2021, 03:53:44 PM
back to the eclipse with this next one





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHFy_IZM3q8&ab_channel
headset
Reply #427 on: December 16, 2021, 05:31:40 PM
A WICKED TUNE TO END THE DAY WITH..... jc


SWOLLER THAT PARTY TIMER ....FLASHBACK TIMES !!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xZ697S4QmQ&ab_channel
headset
Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 05:45:27 AM
one for the early morning Friday lot - another weekend is upon us all.

I will start you off with this classic!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlxVglOBUPM&ab_c
headset
Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 08:19:52 AM
another big tune for your Friday morning....


blue monkey sounds..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CPpQu0gF0Y
headset
Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 12:15:28 PM
One to help take u up to dinner time........


oh yes, 0h yes, oh yes,..... it's another classic




to take you one step closer to the weekend !!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLEtVOGYWwc&ab_channel=
headset
Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 03:35:10 PM
it will be an early finish for some - black Friday for the wild ones amongst us!


what are waiting for - hardcore !!!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OtwaQmf2e4&ab_channel
headset
Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 05:41:40 PM
TIME FOR ANOTHER TRIP TO THE MOON....

ITS THAT TIME AGAIN - SWITCH OFF TIME - ITS NOT ONLY BLACK FRIDAY


ITS THE START OF THE WEEKEND !!!


TRIP TO THE MOON PART 2. mcl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfMlQJ5SeFo&ab_channe
headset
Reply #433 on: Today at 06:15:39 AM
Saturday means the weekend -

so its a cracker to liven us all up with...


a QFX classic to start the day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel
headset
Reply #434 on: Today at 09:02:21 AM
Another belter classic from the all-nighter rave scene...



what time is it - its time to bring your ecstasy back one more time..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czqSF5cIV-I&ab_channel
headset
Reply #435 on: Today at 10:48:11 AM
ONE MORE FOR THE HARDCORE SOLDIERS IN THE PLACE....





CAN I ASK YOU A QUESTION - DO YOU LIKE YOUR HARDCORE !!!




YES WE LIKE OUR HARDCORE!



                                                                                            






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c36A-9jcGjM&ab_channel=
