Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #400 on: December 09, 2021, 08:43:25 AM »



this ain't top of the pops by the way - for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY569QGqBFc&ab_channel= another early morning classic for you all to enjoy!this ain't top of the pops by the way - for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!! Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #401 on: December 09, 2021, 12:37:40 PM »



to keep you all calm during this political storm which appears to be on the go







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dqsty5chc_Q&ab_channel=F



Another oldie and classic from years gone by.....to keep you all calm during this political storm which appears to be on the go Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #403 on: December 10, 2021, 07:10:16 AM »





A classic from back in the day before it reached the commercial scene.....





We all remember this one.... whatever guise its played in





ITs Friday folks... a nod to Boris





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkY1_e6jxUo&ab_channel=

A bit of happy hardcore to open Friday up with........A classic from back in the day before it reached the commercial scene.....We all remember this one.... whatever guise its played inITs Friday folks... a nod to Boris Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #404 on: December 10, 2021, 12:49:28 PM »





hardcore soldiers go to war - its what you paid your tenners for....







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEZdVA-z91A&ab_channel







its time for some Friday hardcore........hardcore soldiers go to war - its what you paid your tenners for.... « Last Edit: December 10, 2021, 12:53:05 PM by headset » Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #406 on: December 11, 2021, 06:18:36 AM »





A nod to the original Havana lot & the lads no longer with us.....





What a tune!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY9k3B1PG20&ab_channel= It has to be an original old skool classic to kick start the weekend off.A nod to the original Havana lot & the lads no longer with us.....What a tune!! Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #408 on: December 11, 2021, 11:30:24 AM »





LET'S GET HIGHER THAN BEFORE!!!







TIME TO MIX IT UP WITH SOME MATCH DAY TECHNO ...





IT'S TIME TO FASTEN THEM SEATBELTS, EVERYONE..





YOU ARE GOING ON A JOURNEY WITH THIS NEXT ONE!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLhQ_clFBtM



















YOU WANNA GET HIGH - COME ON THEN LETS GETS HIGH -LET'S GET HIGHER THAN BEFORE!!!TIME TO MIX IT UP WITH SOME MATCH DAY TECHNO ...IT'S TIME TO FASTEN THEM SEATBELTS, EVERYONE..YOU ARE GOING ON A JOURNEY WITH THIS NEXT ONE!! Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 08:26:29 AM »





cracking lyric - like swallowed half my stash



a bit Placebo not a bad band if you ask me....











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FvsKo162U



going a bit commercial of late - here is another one along those lines...cracking lyric - like swallowed half my stasha bit Placebo not a bad band if you ask me.... Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 05:52:45 PM »





BACK TO SOME HARDCORE TECHNO - WITH A TRIP TO THE MOON







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8v7dRXuzEw&ab_channel









IT'S TIME TO GET MYSELF OFF - SO HERE IS YOUR LAST ONE FROM ME TODAY!!!.BACK TO SOME HARDCORE TECHNO - WITH A TRIP TO THE MOON Logged