December 15, 2021, 03:00:14 PM
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 13366 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #400 on:
December 08, 2021, 04:11:13 PM
another back in the day classic....................
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF6WLXInGUs&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #401 on:
December 09, 2021, 05:55:10 AM
some proper old skool techno to start the day off ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSIr-4Wmt_E&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #402 on:
December 09, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
another early morning classic for you all to enjoy!
this ain't top of the pops by the way - for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY569QGqBFc&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #403 on:
December 09, 2021, 12:37:40 PM
Another oldie and classic from years gone by.....
to keep you all calm during this political storm which appears to be on the go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dqsty5chc_Q&ab_channel=F
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #404 on:
December 09, 2021, 04:27:16 PM
A MID-AFTERNOON BEFORE TEA OLD SKOOL CLASSIC TO WET THE WHISTLES....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf5qDNnHQWc&ab_channel=Cr
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #405 on:
December 10, 2021, 07:10:16 AM
A bit of happy hardcore to open Friday up with........
A classic from back in the day before it reached the commercial scene.....
We all remember this one.... whatever guise its played in
ITs Friday folks... a nod to Boris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkY1_e6jxUo&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #406 on:
December 10, 2021, 12:49:28 PM
its time for some Friday hardcore........
hardcore soldiers go to war - its what you paid your tenners for....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEZdVA-z91A&ab_channel
«
Last Edit: December 10, 2021, 12:53:05 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #407 on:
December 10, 2021, 05:18:27 PM
It's that time of the week again - when I leave you with one to welcome in the weekend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfVasoAiEP0&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #408 on:
December 11, 2021, 06:18:36 AM
It has to be an original old skool classic to kick start the weekend off.
A nod to the original Havana lot & the lads no longer with us.....
What a tune!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY9k3B1PG20&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #409 on:
December 11, 2021, 08:23:36 AM
IT'S TIME TO TAKE IT UP A NOTCH AND GO A LITTLE HARDER FOR THE WEEKEND LOT !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1v9PtlGtQ0&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #410 on:
December 11, 2021, 11:30:24 AM
YOU WANNA GET HIGH - COME ON THEN LETS GETS HIGH -
LET'S GET HIGHER THAN BEFORE!!!
TIME TO MIX IT UP WITH SOME MATCH DAY TECHNO ...
IT'S TIME TO FASTEN THEM SEATBELTS, EVERYONE..
YOU ARE GOING ON A JOURNEY WITH THIS NEXT ONE!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLhQ_clFBtM
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #411 on:
December 11, 2021, 06:22:50 PM
LET'S END SATURDAY WITH A DO YOU KNOW THIS ONE CLASSIC.....
HEADSET DELIVERS AGAIN..... AS ALWAYS ON A SATURDA...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH90TpzjUxA
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #412 on:
December 12, 2021, 11:04:35 AM
your early Sunday morning classic -
is this pearler from back in the day!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_zroQ4--bQ
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #413 on:
December 12, 2021, 04:10:15 PM
an afternoon colosseum track..........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOjM73NvpqI&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #414 on:
December 13, 2021, 05:44:27 AM
The Monday morning opener
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0bf9vYLs9E&ab_channe
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #415 on:
December 13, 2021, 07:37:38 AM
one ore from back in the day - video style with a bit of eye candy for the lads...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKduhUXa0rg&ab_channel=knersi1
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #416 on:
December 13, 2021, 03:41:30 PM
another classic and staying with the video theme!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXh3cZmML0M&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #417 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:57 AM
one for the old skool ravers...
It's time to bring your ecstasy back.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt4sfeZc3TE&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #418 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:14 AM
a coffee break classic................
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMinvmbkFAU&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #419 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:30 PM
a blast from the past with a bit of a Sasha remix....& this classic...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_1TNiivozU
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #420 on:
Today
at 06:06:36 AM
A bit more Sasha with the impressive m-people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKMNYUfSIYQ&ab_channel=MPeople-Topic
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #421 on:
Today
at 08:26:29 AM
going a bit commercial of late - here is another one along those lines...
cracking lyric - like swallowed half my stash
a bit Placebo not a bad band if you ask me....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FvsKo162U
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 896
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #422 on:
Today
at 12:42:04 PM
another back in the day classic with a familiar-sounding voice thrown in
playing with your mind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20DNCXPU4ho&ab_channel=
Logged
