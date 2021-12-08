Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2021, 03:00:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 13366 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #400 on: December 08, 2021, 04:11:13 PM »
another back in the day classic....................


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF6WLXInGUs&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #401 on: December 09, 2021, 05:55:10 AM »
some proper old skool techno to start the day off ...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSIr-4Wmt_E&ab_channel
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #402 on: December 09, 2021, 08:43:25 AM »
another early morning classic for you all to enjoy!

this ain't top of the pops by the way -  for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY569QGqBFc&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #403 on: December 09, 2021, 12:37:40 PM »
Another oldie and classic from years gone by.....

to keep you all calm during this political storm which appears to be on the go monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dqsty5chc_Q&ab_channel=F
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #404 on: December 09, 2021, 04:27:16 PM »
A MID-AFTERNOON BEFORE TEA OLD SKOOL CLASSIC TO WET THE WHISTLES....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf5qDNnHQWc&ab_channel=Cr
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #405 on: December 10, 2021, 07:10:16 AM »
A bit of happy hardcore to open Friday up with........


A classic from back in the day before it reached the commercial scene.....


We all remember this one.... whatever guise its played in


ITs Friday folks... a nod to Boris monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkY1_e6jxUo&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #406 on: December 10, 2021, 12:49:28 PM »
its time for some Friday hardcore........


hardcore soldiers go to war - its what you paid your tenners for.... monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEZdVA-z91A&ab_channel
« Last Edit: December 10, 2021, 12:53:05 PM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #407 on: December 10, 2021, 05:18:27 PM »
It's that time of the week again - when I leave you with one to welcome in the weekend.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfVasoAiEP0&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #408 on: December 11, 2021, 06:18:36 AM »
It has to be an original old skool classic to kick start the weekend off.


A nod to the original Havana lot & the lads no longer with us.....


What a tune!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY9k3B1PG20&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #409 on: December 11, 2021, 08:23:36 AM »
IT'S TIME TO TAKE IT UP A NOTCH AND GO A LITTLE HARDER FOR THE WEEKEND LOT  !!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1v9PtlGtQ0&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #410 on: December 11, 2021, 11:30:24 AM »
YOU WANNA GET HIGH - COME ON THEN LETS GETS HIGH -


LET'S GET HIGHER THAN BEFORE!!! monkey



TIME TO MIX IT UP WITH SOME MATCH DAY TECHNO ...


IT'S TIME TO FASTEN THEM SEATBELTS, EVERYONE..


YOU ARE GOING ON A JOURNEY WITH THIS NEXT ONE!! 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLhQ_clFBtM
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #411 on: December 11, 2021, 06:22:50 PM »
LET'S END SATURDAY WITH A DO YOU KNOW THIS ONE CLASSIC.....


HEADSET DELIVERS AGAIN..... AS ALWAYS ON A SATURDA...mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH90TpzjUxA
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #412 on: December 12, 2021, 11:04:35 AM »
your early Sunday morning classic -

is this pearler from back in the day!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_zroQ4--bQ
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #413 on: December 12, 2021, 04:10:15 PM »
an afternoon colosseum track..........


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOjM73NvpqI&ab_channe
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #414 on: December 13, 2021, 05:44:27 AM »
The Monday morning opener


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0bf9vYLs9E&ab_channe
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #415 on: December 13, 2021, 07:37:38 AM »
one ore from back in the day - video style with a bit of eye candy for the lads...monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKduhUXa0rg&ab_channel=knersi1
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #416 on: December 13, 2021, 03:41:30 PM »
another classic and staying with the video theme!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXh3cZmML0M&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 06:03:57 AM »
one for the old skool ravers...


It's time to bring your ecstasy back.........monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt4sfeZc3TE&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 AM »
a coffee break classic................


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMinvmbkFAU&ab_channel
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 03:37:30 PM »
a blast from the past with a bit of a Sasha remix....& this classic...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_1TNiivozU
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:06:36 AM »
A bit more Sasha with the impressive m-people



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKMNYUfSIYQ&ab_channel=MPeople-Topic
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:26:29 AM »
going a bit commercial of late - here is another one along those lines...


cracking lyric - like swallowed half my stash monkey

a bit Placebo not a bad band if you ask me....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FvsKo162U
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile
« Reply #422 on: Today at 12:42:04 PM »
another back in the day classic with a familiar-sounding voice thrown in

playing with your mind monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20DNCXPU4ho&ab_channel=
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 