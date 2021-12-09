Welcome,
December 09, 2021, 09:08:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 12677 times)
headset
Posts: 3 781
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #400 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:13 PM »
another back in the day classic....................
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF6WLXInGUs&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Posts: 3 781
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #401 on:
Today
at 05:55:10 AM »
some proper old skool techno to start the day off ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSIr-4Wmt_E&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Posts: 3 781
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #402 on:
Today
at 08:43:25 AM »
another early morning classic for you all to enjoy!
this ain't top of the pops by the way - for those maybe wanting pop tunes!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY569QGqBFc&ab_channel=
Logged
