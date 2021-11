headset

I will have to dig some classics out for in the morning ...



No requests by the way this is not mainstream radio...



enjoy these legends of the rave scene = classic!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu7S-nPBA90&ab_channel=

A little warm-up & taster tune for tomorrows traveling supporters.
I will have to dig some classics out for in the morning ...
No requests by the way this is not mainstream radio...
enjoy these legends of the rave scene = classic!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu7S-nPBA90&ab_channel=

BACK TO THE OLD SKOOL TO END THE WORKING WEEK ......





TIME FOR YOUR FRIDAY FINISH TUNE - THE WEEKEND IS UPON YOU ALL!!
BACK TO THE OLD SKOOL TO END THE WORKING WEEK ......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ki1RA2rMjQ&ab_channel

Headset, are you a DJ struggling to find work?



Headset, are you a DJ struggling to find work?

Maybe try a 80ís or 90ís rock or pop thread, you might get some requests lol







Crikey I donít think techno was popular back in the 90s
Maybe try a 80ís or 90ís rock or pop thread, you might get some requests lol

let's hope it disappears before kick-off..





For now, it's your early morning to get you in the mood tune!



it's always good to kick start the weekend with a belter!









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPFAYIr8z2I&ab_channel=



It's the weekend & matchday rolled into one - it's a tad blustery out there putting it mildly.
let's hope it disappears before kick-off..
For now, it's your early morning to get you in the mood tune!
it's always good to kick start the weekend with a belter!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPFAYIr8z2I&ab_channel=

THE BORO SHOULD RUN OUT TO THIS IF THE 'MSF' LOT ARE READING THIS



GET IT ON YOUR NEXT AGENDA





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TG7KEG7002o&ab_channel=OldSchoolTechno

ALL ABOARD AND READY TO TAKE THINGS TO STAGE 2.......
THE BORO SHOULD RUN OUT TO THIS IF THE 'MSF' LOT ARE READING THIS
GET IT ON YOUR NEXT AGENDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TG7KEG7002o&ab_channel=OldSchoolTechno

THAT WILL BE MY LOT ON THE MUSIC FRONT UNTIL HALFTIME!!!





CAN YOU FEEL THAT RUSH COMING ON - AS THE MUSIC LIFTS U OFF YOUR FEET ...







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkxWylOCfUc&ab_channel=HouseandTechno%28late80stomid90s%29

IT'S TIME TO TUNE INTO THIS 6 MINUTE CLASSIC............
THAT WILL BE MY LOT ON THE MUSIC FRONT UNTIL HALFTIME!!!
CAN YOU FEEL THAT RUSH COMING ON - AS THE MUSIC LIFTS U OFF YOUR FEET ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkxWylOCfUc&ab_channel=HouseandTechno%28late80stomid90s%29

DUNCAN WATMORE DOING WHAT FOOTBALL IS ALL ABOUT- PUTTING THE BALL IN THE NET - NOT JUST ONCE BUT TWICE.



NOW FOR YOUR 1/2 TIME TUNE YOU BORO LOT -- ITS ONE YOU WILL ALL KNOW - ONE WAY OR ANOTHER - IT IS A CLASSIC EITHER WAY.....PLAYING WITH YOUR MIND - PLAYING YOUR BRAIN SOME MIGHT SAY!!!





BACK TO THE 90S IS ALL I'VE GOT TO SAY!!!!... HOPE YOU GET IT EARLY ENOUGH!!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFRN73ZGiKA&ab_channel=



A LITTLE SOMETHING TO KEEP THE PARTY VIBE GOING AS BORO LEAD 2-0
DUNCAN WATMORE DOING WHAT FOOTBALL IS ALL ABOUT- PUTTING THE BALL IN THE NET - NOT JUST ONCE BUT TWICE.
NOW FOR YOUR 1/2 TIME TUNE YOU BORO LOT -- ITS ONE YOU WILL ALL KNOW - ONE WAY OR ANOTHER - IT IS A CLASSIC EITHER WAY.....PLAYING WITH YOUR MIND - PLAYING YOUR BRAIN SOME MIGHT SAY!!!
BACK TO THE 90S IS ALL I'VE GOT TO SAY!!!!... HOPE YOU GET IT EARLY ENOUGH!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFRN73ZGiKA&ab_channel=