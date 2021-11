Winston

Online



Posts: 430





Posts: 430 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #365 on: Today at 05:32:25 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 01:11:45 PM



I will have to dig some classics out for in the morning ...



No requests by the way this is not mainstream radio...



enjoy these legends of the rave scene = classic!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu7S-nPBA90&ab_channel=



A little warm-up & taster tune for tomorrows traveling supporters.I will have to dig some classics out for in the morning ...No requests by the way this is not mainstream radio...enjoy these legends of the rave scene = classic!

Headset, are you a DJ struggling to find work?



Headset, are you a DJ struggling to find work? Logged