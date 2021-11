headset

Online



Posts: 3 419





Posts: 3 419 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #302 on: November 10, 2021, 06:00:03 AM »







Where is the baseline - give it to me one time - picking up the dance floor -





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10o1VIfSsa8&ab_channel=happyhardcore95to99 One for the old skool ravers in the placeWhere is the baseline - give it to me one time - picking up the dance floor - « Last Edit: November 10, 2021, 06:02:08 AM by headset » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 419





Posts: 3 419 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #303 on: November 10, 2021, 09:59:15 AM »





its back to the 90s with this one







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUn8-tv1tDE&ab_channel=dutchvibe Would you care for some more old skool....its back to the 90s with this one Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 419





Posts: 3 419 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #320 on: November 14, 2021, 09:26:51 AM »



the mrs sings this one to me







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk8mm1Qmt-Y&ab_channel=CeCePenistonVEVO Another quality classic tune for this Sunday morning..the mrs sings this one to me « Last Edit: November 14, 2021, 09:29:27 AM by headset » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 419





Posts: 3 419 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #329 on: November 16, 2021, 12:52:50 PM »



another back in the day classic...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwL6RmljSFE&ab_ Just do what is says on the tin.... afternoon tune for you ladies & gentsanother back in the day classic... Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 419





Posts: 3 419 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 05:23:46 PM »

AS ALWAYS IT HAS TO BE A CRACKER TO SEE YOU TOWARDS THE WEEKEND............







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkBOacSn4ZM&ab_channel=djliberator31



YOUR FINAL TUNE FROM ME FOR TODAYAS ALWAYS IT HAS TO BE A CRACKER TO SEE YOU TOWARDS THE WEEKEND............ Logged