November 13, 2021
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #300 on: November 08, 2021, 09:28:08 AM
Another for the old skool gang..


300 not out ....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5vEoJj3ziM&ab_channel=D%27Cruze-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #301 on: November 08, 2021, 12:43:41 PM
One to take you up to dinner time...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GX-XdcSo1So&ab_channel=90%27sDanceMusic
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #302 on: November 10, 2021, 06:00:03 AM
One for the old skool ravers in the place



Where is the baseline - give it to me one time - picking up the dance floor -


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10o1VIfSsa8&ab_channel=happyhardcore95to99
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #303 on: November 10, 2021, 09:59:15 AM
Would you care for some more old skool....


its back to the 90s with this one



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUn8-tv1tDE&ab_channel=dutchvibe
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #304 on: November 10, 2021, 12:37:44 PM
Time for a 90s trance classic masterpiece.

They don't come much bigger than this one.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC5ca6Hsb2Q&ab_channel=RobertMiles
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #305 on: November 10, 2021, 04:29:33 PM
Let's stay with the naughties for another back in the day classic.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5E0QEYq8H8&ab_channel=TechnoClassix
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #306 on: November 11, 2021, 06:05:34 AM
Another trance classic to start the day off.....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vsig3_e3CXw&ab_channel=TranceClassics
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #307 on: November 11, 2021, 11:35:32 AM
Some Thursday happy hardcore whilst the sun shines.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKRD4DWZsjI&ab_channel=OldSkoolRenegade
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #308 on: November 11, 2021, 03:43:59 PM
back to some old school.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vaSfxUG1RM&ab_channel=BayBKane-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #309 on: November 11, 2021, 09:09:11 PM
ravers what you waiting for - its time to hit the dancefloor...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KB680FvlQ4w&list=RDMM&start_radio=1&rv=TXtKB3wN_mI&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 06:48:18 AM
A classic to welcome Friday in.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4dw4tGcZFU&ab_channel=Massive-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 AM
One for the mid-morning Friday gang....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAE5fmvv0Js
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 02:28:36 PM
Another old skool colosseum classic to get you through Friday afternoon!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm4VEQmQVSI
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 05:57:56 PM
The after-work friday teatime classic..... Its a belter


Some trance to bring your weekend in....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrPb3tfmt40&ab_channel=olaboga33
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #314 on: Today at 08:05:49 AM
No Boro match today - you can still have your weekend wake-up tune!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guGbRg1XS-0&ab_channel=DJIsaac-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #315 on: Today at 10:56:45 AM
A mid-morning colosseum classic for you all to enjoy...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvQSo9TAeFo&ab_channel=DJStompy-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #316 on: Today at 02:00:33 PM
One for the afternoon lot....



To be played at high volume!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-JUmmIOsAU&ab_channel=BestSoundsAround
headset
Posts: 3 261


Reply #317 on: Today at 04:03:33 PM
It wouldn't be Saturday without some hardcore techno.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qIKgiQEi2k&ab_channel=OldSchoolTechno
