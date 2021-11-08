Welcome,
November 12, 2021, 07:14:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 9904 times)
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #300 on:
November 08, 2021, 09:28:08 AM »
Another for the old skool gang..
300 not out ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5vEoJj3ziM&ab_channel=D%27Cruze-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #301 on:
November 08, 2021, 12:43:41 PM »
One to take you up to dinner time...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GX-XdcSo1So&ab_channel=90%27sDanceMusic
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #302 on:
November 10, 2021, 06:00:03 AM »
One for the old skool ravers in the place
Where is the baseline - give it to me one time - picking up the dance floor -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10o1VIfSsa8&ab_channel=happyhardcore95to99
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #303 on:
November 10, 2021, 09:59:15 AM »
Would you care for some more old skool....
its back to the 90s with this one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUn8-tv1tDE&ab_channel=dutchvibe
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #304 on:
November 10, 2021, 12:37:44 PM »
Time for a 90s trance classic masterpiece.
They don't come much bigger than this one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC5ca6Hsb2Q&ab_channel=RobertMiles
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #305 on:
November 10, 2021, 04:29:33 PM »
Let's stay with the naughties for another back in the day classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5E0QEYq8H8&ab_channel=TechnoClassix
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #306 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:34 AM »
Another trance classic to start the day off.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vsig3_e3CXw&ab_channel=TranceClassics
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #307 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:32 AM »
Some Thursday happy hardcore whilst the sun shines.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKRD4DWZsjI&ab_channel=OldSkoolRenegade
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #308 on:
Yesterday
at 03:43:59 PM »
back to some old school.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vaSfxUG1RM&ab_channel=BayBKane-Topic
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #309 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:11 PM »
ravers what you waiting for - its time to hit the dancefloor...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KB680FvlQ4w&list=RDMM&start_radio=1&rv=TXtKB3wN_mI&ab_channel=
headset
Posts: 3 224
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #310 on:
Today
at 06:48:18 AM »
A classic to welcome Friday in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4dw4tGcZFU&ab_channel=Massive-Topic
Loading...