Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 10, 2021, 02:55:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 9746 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 184


View Profile
« Reply #300 on: November 08, 2021, 09:28:08 AM »
Another for the old skool gang..


300 not out ....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5vEoJj3ziM&ab_channel=D%27Cruze-Topic
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 184


View Profile
« Reply #301 on: November 08, 2021, 12:43:41 PM »
One to take you up to dinner time...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GX-XdcSo1So&ab_channel=90%27sDanceMusic
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 184


View Profile
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:00:03 AM »
One for the old skool ravers in the place



Where is the baseline - give it to me one time - picking up the dance floor -


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10o1VIfSsa8&ab_channel=happyhardcore95to99
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:08 AM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 184


View Profile
« Reply #303 on: Today at 09:59:15 AM »
Would you care for some more old skool....


its back to the 90s with this one



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUn8-tv1tDE&ab_channel=dutchvibe
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 184


View Profile
« Reply #304 on: Today at 12:37:44 PM »
Time for a 90s trance classic masterpiece.

They don't come much bigger than this one.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC5ca6Hsb2Q&ab_channel=RobertMiles
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 