November 06, 2021, 11:18:30 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 9487 times)
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #250 on:
October 25, 2021, 09:09:19 AM »
She is alright her Winson - liked her flake -top party animal ...
One for the Trance fans this morning - later than usual after a rough weekend ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPa-UkM4ie0&ab_channel=TranceClassics
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #251 on:
October 25, 2021, 10:51:29 AM »
Time for a mid-afternoon underground sound.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wV_qppfdMCY&ab_channel=Krome%26Time-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #252 on:
October 25, 2021, 01:56:27 PM »
Fancy another one ...old skool of course!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Y-_xpSVU_0&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #253 on:
October 26, 2021, 04:11:42 AM »
Let's go colosseum happy hardcore to start the morning off with...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1EXX-Mdkqc&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #254 on:
October 26, 2021, 09:05:36 AM »
Morning to the oldskool gang - this one is for you lot!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #255 on:
October 26, 2021, 11:23:13 AM »
Another trip down memory lane !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-A3Rhm7G5Q&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #256 on:
October 27, 2021, 04:57:27 AM »
Here is today's wake-up tune folks!
Another classic from the old skool catalog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-RQUGnEYTQ&ab_channel
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #257 on:
October 27, 2021, 09:02:44 AM »
One more for the morning crew ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XIarfJefWU&ab_channel=
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #258 on:
October 27, 2021, 11:57:59 AM »
One for the afternoon crew and any followers tuned in...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjexeNExXKU&ab_channel=ZombieNation-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #259 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:11:10 PM »
Any one from Boro remember this one ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saWxnthSzdA&ab_channel
Winston
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #260 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:22:39 PM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4qpoToJ2Au0
In response to the other thread
Dont worry I wont say anything
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #261 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:24:23 PM »
Quote from: headset on October 27, 2021, 03:11:10 PM
Any one from Boro remember this one ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saWxnthSzdA&ab_channel
KEEP THEM COMIN' !!!
I'LL PUT ANOTHER UP TONIGHT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #262 on:
October 28, 2021, 04:32:27 AM »
Another masterpiece from Jam & Spoon to set you up for the morning. It's a long one!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFAu_3kx-EA&ab_channel=TranceClassics
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #263 on:
October 28, 2021, 09:00:32 AM »
1 - for the ravers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlPkjJsxT1E&ab_channel=djgarf1210
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #264 on:
October 28, 2021, 02:20:50 PM »
It's another long one for those with 10 minutes to spare!
I only send out classics don't forget!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GmjXIar4pg&ab_channel=SaintEtienne-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #265 on:
October 29, 2021, 04:32:35 AM »
let's start Friday off with a proper old skool dance classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SiaDZPjtUI&ab_channel=mickeybeam75
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #266 on:
October 29, 2021, 11:03:46 AM »
It wouldn't be Friday without
some colosseum happy hardcore
to get that Friday feeling into the bones.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y01pjVudPWI&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #267 on:
October 29, 2021, 03:46:10 PM »
Last one from me today and these need no introductions.
Legends of the dance and house scene!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBwRnihi3A8&ab_channel=AllAboutTheRemixBaby
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #268 on:
October 30, 2021, 04:27:07 AM »
Another one that you will all know from the house masters themselves.
Its them again to kick start your Saturday off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gu3albgauw&ab_channel=DjBigmacOMax
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #269 on:
October 30, 2021, 09:16:08 AM »
Back with a little bit of hardcore!!
Usually, play the hard stuff on the away day motorways!
Excuse the bit of bad language in it.
What can I say it's a banger with a bit of gear in yer!
Get Some matchday hardcore into those ears.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE64hXFLiAY&ab_channel=BertocucciFeranzano-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #270 on:
October 30, 2021, 09:45:08 PM »
tune....incoming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE1ZbVFvny4&ab_channel=mickeybeam75
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #271 on:
October 30, 2021, 10:34:30 PM »
It's that time again....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJtWss6CKGE&ab_channel=Jinny-Topic
«
Last Edit: October 30, 2021, 10:36:45 PM by headset
»
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #272 on:
October 30, 2021, 10:58:42 PM »
The clocks might go back tonight but this one is a timeless classic...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojSzwGOMiSA&ab_channel=MixFactory-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #273 on:
October 31, 2021, 12:45:34 AM »
a bastard of a tune.....
some tune this one....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke80rArjS7Y&ab_channel=ExpandedMusic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #274 on:
October 31, 2021, 09:51:25 AM »
TODAY'S WAKE-UP TUNE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_aKnZOZycE&ab_channel=Awesome3-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #275 on:
October 31, 2021, 12:24:14 PM »
some hardcore this Halloween Sunday - It could be a washout for those on Halloween duty tonight!
Enjoy this one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXzLExeobTY&ab_channel=TheRaveMusicArchive
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #276 on:
October 31, 2021, 04:03:13 PM »
One to get you through Sunday afternoon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWL5eEBVcYs&ab_channel=JoeyBeltram-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #277 on:
November 01, 2021, 07:04:07 AM »
One for the early morning gang this .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa4PpRV5w4Y&ab_channel=AndyC.-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #278 on:
November 01, 2021, 11:55:06 AM »
a bit of old skool for the music fans amongst us....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQSNezsOL0E&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&ab_channel
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #279 on:
November 01, 2021, 03:42:31 PM »
A bit of the happy stuff this afternonn!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFEHMGlJAmU&ab_channel=DJSeduction-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #280 on:
November 02, 2021, 05:56:00 AM »
Match day means a little bit of hardcore to get your day started.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbGn9a-AF8A&ab_channel=olympicheadzzreturns
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #281 on:
November 02, 2021, 09:50:51 AM »
Sit back relax and enjoy this classic this morning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ2tHzhfUOg&ab_channel=Spinnin%27Records
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #282 on:
November 02, 2021, 12:20:37 PM »
One to party you through until dinner time from another 90s music legend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD_DIh_y-Y0&ab_channel=SkyPhoenixX1~Channel3%E2%
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #283 on:
November 02, 2021, 06:11:49 PM »
one to warm you up after tea and before the match
Roll on kick-off!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd9kXs4wstI&ab_channel
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #284 on:
November 02, 2021, 08:08:39 PM »
Anyone for a bit of techno!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYSB4qwHWRg&ab_channel=FelipeDominguez
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #285 on:
November 03, 2021, 12:47:38 AM »
WHAT A SOUND !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qv_QQKEMbM8&ab_channel=OrlandoDiaz
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #286 on:
November 03, 2021, 08:48:40 AM »
your tune for the morning folks.
is nonother than this old skool classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvN5bMV-J-I
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #287 on:
November 03, 2021, 03:53:38 PM »
A bit of jam and spoon with trance this afternoon ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jcf_vCEAlA&ab_channel=2trancentral
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #288 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:13 AM »
One for the old skool colosseum ravers in the place
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgD_3IU7oO0&ab_channel=oldskoolbeatsdotcom
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #289 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:12 AM »
Another classic & staying with the colosseum ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMRCSTFkVnk
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #290 on:
Yesterday
at 12:48:39 PM »
One for the trance fans this lunchtime!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfPsZrzcxno&ab_channel=petersmith
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #291 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:15 PM »
It's time to welcome in the start of the weekend with a little old skool number!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKEHKM5Rbdg&ab_channel=earthspark78
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #292 on:
Today
at 05:17:07 AM »
It has to be a big one to start the weekend and match day off.
Taking you right back with this house classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaHUK5GnDgE
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #293 on:
Today
at 10:06:51 AM »
One for the matchday lot from an original Boro bad boy who is no longer with us.
The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMd6y-nHTk8&ab_channel=acidtrax
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #294 on:
Today
at 01:08:49 PM »
Here is another one - if you haven't already guessed it's old skool day today!
Time to get you warmed up.......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz4xJFLxOeQ&ab_channel=808State-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #295 on:
Today
at 02:49:34 PM »
Another one to lift you off your feet - can you feel your rail kicking in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KYmZCC0pKA&ab_channel=6277MISSION
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #296 on:
Today
at 05:00:43 PM »
Today's half-time tune with Boro one-nil up....
Check this half-time bouncy number out!!
I give u tunes night & day ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcqNjPAY8RQ&ab_channel=SIAE9496
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #297 on:
Today
at 09:02:11 PM »
Tune for the ravers in the place,,,,
play it at high volume..
and rock this place to the maximum come on..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYSB4qwHWRg&ab_channel=FelipeDominguez
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #298 on:
Today
at 09:56:41 PM »
Now iit is time to go ITK...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-_HJohPg5Y&ab_channel=LondonRecordings
Loading...