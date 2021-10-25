headset

One for the Trance fans this morning - later than usual after a rough weekend ...





Another masterpiece from Jam & Spoon to set you up for the morning. It's a long one!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFAu_3kx-EA&ab_channel=TranceClassics





some colosseum happy hardcore

to get that Friday feeling into the bones.





Its them again to kick start your Saturday off





Usually, play the hard stuff on the away day motorways!







Excuse the bit of bad language in it.







What can I say it's a banger with a bit of gear in yer!







Get Some matchday hardcore into those ears.





Taking you right back with this house classic.







