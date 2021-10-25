Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 8437 times)
headset
« Reply #250 on: October 25, 2021, 09:09:19 AM »
She is alright her Winson - liked her flake -top party animal ...


One for the Trance fans this morning - later than usual after a rough weekend ...:chrisk:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPa-UkM4ie0&ab_channel=TranceClassics
headset
« Reply #251 on: October 25, 2021, 10:51:29 AM »
Time for a mid-afternoon underground sound.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wV_qppfdMCY&ab_channel=Krome%26Time-Topic
headset
« Reply #252 on: October 25, 2021, 01:56:27 PM »
Fancy another one ...old skool of course!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Y-_xpSVU_0&ab
headset
« Reply #253 on: October 26, 2021, 04:11:42 AM »
Let's go colosseum happy hardcore to start the morning off with...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1EXX-Mdkqc&ab_
headset
« Reply #254 on: October 26, 2021, 09:05:36 AM »
Morning to the oldskool gang - this one is for you lot! :ponce:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab
headset
« Reply #255 on: October 26, 2021, 11:23:13 AM »
Another trip down memory lane !!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-A3Rhm7G5Q&ab_
headset
« Reply #256 on: October 27, 2021, 04:57:27 AM »
Here is today's wake-up tune folks!

Another classic from the old skool catalog



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-RQUGnEYTQ&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #257 on: October 27, 2021, 09:02:44 AM »
One more for the morning crew ...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XIarfJefWU&ab_channel=
headset
« Reply #258 on: October 27, 2021, 11:57:59 AM »
One for the afternoon crew and any followers tuned in...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjexeNExXKU&ab_channel=ZombieNation-Topic
headset
« Reply #259 on: October 27, 2021, 03:11:10 PM »
Any one from Boro remember this one ....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saWxnthSzdA&ab_channel
Winston
« Reply #260 on: October 27, 2021, 03:22:39 PM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4qpoToJ2Au0

In response to the other thread

Dont worry I wont say anything

 mcl
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #261 on: October 27, 2021, 03:24:23 PM »
Quote from: headset on October 27, 2021, 03:11:10 PM
Any one from Boro remember this one ....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saWxnthSzdA&ab_channel

KEEP THEM COMIN' !!!

I'LL PUT ANOTHER UP TONIGHT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #262 on: October 28, 2021, 04:32:27 AM »
monkey


Another masterpiece from Jam & Spoon to set you up for the morning. It's a long one!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFAu_3kx-EA&ab_channel=TranceClassics
headset
« Reply #263 on: October 28, 2021, 09:00:32 AM »

1 - for the ravers


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlPkjJsxT1E&ab_channel=djgarf1210
headset
« Reply #264 on: October 28, 2021, 02:20:50 PM »
It's another long one for those with 10 minutes to spare!

I only send out classics don't forget!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GmjXIar4pg&ab_channel=SaintEtienne-Topic
headset
« Reply #265 on: October 29, 2021, 04:32:35 AM »
let's start Friday off with a proper old skool dance classic




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SiaDZPjtUI&ab_channel=mickeybeam75
headset
« Reply #266 on: October 29, 2021, 11:03:46 AM »
It wouldn't be Friday without
some colosseum happy hardcore
to get that Friday feeling into the bones.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y01pjVudPWI&ab
headset
« Reply #267 on: October 29, 2021, 03:46:10 PM »
Last one from me today and these need no introductions.

Legends of the dance and house scene!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBwRnihi3A8&ab_channel=AllAboutTheRemixBaby
headset
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 04:27:07 AM »
Another one that you will all know from the house masters themselves.

Its them again to kick start your Saturday off  jc


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gu3albgauw&ab_channel=DjBigmacOMax
headset
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 09:16:08 AM »
Back with a little bit of hardcore!!


Usually, play the hard stuff on the away day motorways!



Excuse the bit of bad language in it.



What can I say it's a banger with a bit of gear in yer! monkey



Get Some matchday hardcore into those ears.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE64hXFLiAY&ab_channel=BertocucciFeranzano-Topic
headset
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 PM »
tune....incoming mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE1ZbVFvny4&ab_channel=mickeybeam75
headset
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 PM »
It's that time again....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJtWss6CKGE&ab_channel=Jinny-Topic
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:45 PM by headset » Logged
headset
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 10:58:42 PM »
The clocks might go back tonight but this one is a timeless classic...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojSzwGOMiSA&ab_channel=MixFactory-Topic
headset
« Reply #273 on: Today at 12:07:39 AM »
headset says some tune this one... lost


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVukIhibLYM&ab_channel=SouvenirDin24
