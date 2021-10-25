Welcome,
October 31, 2021, 12:41:55 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 8437 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #250 on:
October 25, 2021, 09:09:19 AM
She is alright her Winson - liked her flake -top party animal ...
One for the Trance fans this morning - later than usual after a rough weekend ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPa-UkM4ie0&ab_channel=TranceClassics
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #251 on:
October 25, 2021, 10:51:29 AM
Time for a mid-afternoon underground sound.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wV_qppfdMCY&ab_channel=Krome%26Time-Topic
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #252 on:
October 25, 2021, 01:56:27 PM
Fancy another one ...old skool of course!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Y-_xpSVU_0&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #253 on:
October 26, 2021, 04:11:42 AM
Let's go colosseum happy hardcore to start the morning off with...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1EXX-Mdkqc&ab_
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #254 on:
October 26, 2021, 09:05:36 AM
Morning to the oldskool gang - this one is for you lot!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #255 on:
October 26, 2021, 11:23:13 AM
Another trip down memory lane !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-A3Rhm7G5Q&ab_
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #256 on:
October 27, 2021, 04:57:27 AM
Here is today's wake-up tune folks!
Another classic from the old skool catalog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-RQUGnEYTQ&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #257 on:
October 27, 2021, 09:02:44 AM
One more for the morning crew ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XIarfJefWU&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #258 on:
October 27, 2021, 11:57:59 AM
One for the afternoon crew and any followers tuned in...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjexeNExXKU&ab_channel=ZombieNation-Topic
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #259 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:11:10 PM
Any one from Boro remember this one ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saWxnthSzdA&ab_channel
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #260 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:22:39 PM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4qpoToJ2Au0
In response to the other thread
Dont worry I wont say anything
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 633
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #261 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:24:23 PM
Quote from: headset on October 27, 2021, 03:11:10 PM
Any one from Boro remember this one ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saWxnthSzdA&ab_channel
KEEP THEM COMIN' !!!
I'LL PUT ANOTHER UP TONIGHT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #262 on:
October 28, 2021, 04:32:27 AM
Another masterpiece from Jam & Spoon to set you up for the morning. It's a long one!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFAu_3kx-EA&ab_channel=TranceClassics
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #263 on:
October 28, 2021, 09:00:32 AM
1 - for the ravers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlPkjJsxT1E&ab_channel=djgarf1210
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #264 on:
October 28, 2021, 02:20:50 PM
It's another long one for those with 10 minutes to spare!
I only send out classics don't forget!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GmjXIar4pg&ab_channel=SaintEtienne-Topic
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #265 on:
October 29, 2021, 04:32:35 AM
let's start Friday off with a proper old skool dance classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SiaDZPjtUI&ab_channel=mickeybeam75
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #266 on:
October 29, 2021, 11:03:46 AM
It wouldn't be Friday without
some colosseum happy hardcore
to get that Friday feeling into the bones.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y01pjVudPWI&ab
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #267 on:
October 29, 2021, 03:46:10 PM
Last one from me today and these need no introductions.
Legends of the dance and house scene!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBwRnihi3A8&ab_channel=AllAboutTheRemixBaby
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #268 on:
Yesterday
at 04:27:07 AM
Another one that you will all know from the house masters themselves.
Its them again to kick start your Saturday off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gu3albgauw&ab_channel=DjBigmacOMax
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #269 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:08 AM
Back with a little bit of hardcore!!
Usually, play the hard stuff on the away day motorways!
Excuse the bit of bad language in it.
What can I say it's a banger with a bit of gear in yer!
Get Some matchday hardcore into those ears.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE64hXFLiAY&ab_channel=BertocucciFeranzano-Topic
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #270 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:08 PM
tune....incoming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE1ZbVFvny4&ab_channel=mickeybeam75
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #271 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:30 PM
It's that time again....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJtWss6CKGE&ab_channel=Jinny-Topic
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:36:45 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #272 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:42 PM
The clocks might go back tonight but this one is a timeless classic...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojSzwGOMiSA&ab_channel=MixFactory-Topic
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #273 on:
Today
at 12:07:39 AM
headset says some tune this one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVukIhibLYM&ab_channel=SouvenirDin24
Logged
