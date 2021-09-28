Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 7228 times)
headset
« Reply #200 on: September 28, 2021, 04:29:48 AM »
 it can only be a big one for my 200 not out ...monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz26Ut_H2PU&ab_
headset
« Reply #201 on: September 28, 2021, 02:10:39 PM »
It's matchday so it can only mean one thing

A bouncy number to get you, half-day dancers, in the mood....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qSv1GGVl_M&ab_channel=
headset
« Reply #202 on: September 29, 2021, 07:43:01 AM »
A COLOSSEUM HAPPY HARDCORE TUNE

TO CELEBRATE LAST NIGHT'S 2-0 BORO WIN ... :mido:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkYn9g088hc&ab_channel=Trancehistory-Topic
headset
« Reply #203 on: September 29, 2021, 11:06:18 AM »
A touch of early mid morning house music for you all......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #204 on: September 29, 2021, 03:00:38 PM »
one for the afternoon lot .....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OPjUvKMTn0&ab_
headset
« Reply #205 on: September 30, 2021, 05:25:20 AM »
THIS ONE IS FOR ANY TRANCE TRIPPERS IN THE HOUSE.........

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHqe5D4MsCU&ab_channel=ATB
headset
« Reply #206 on: September 30, 2021, 12:35:46 PM »
Would you like some house this lunchtime....


It's time to take you back in time......

when spot lamps and thick smoke machines were the trends....underground style


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddrsWumVs9E&ab_
headset
« Reply #207 on: September 30, 2021, 03:50:41 PM »
A teatime colosseum bouncy number....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2dEWbjaW0&ab
headset
« Reply #208 on: October 01, 2021, 04:18:17 AM »
Friday's early morning tune - the weekend will soon be here!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxLurgaTq-I&ab_channel=Esztiii1992
headset
« Reply #209 on: October 01, 2021, 11:35:31 AM »
Some oldskool techno!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFVCFy1YlJk&ab_channel=TechnoAcid
headset
« Reply #210 on: October 01, 2021, 03:14:53 PM »
It will soon be 4 o'clock Friday .


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWR5UQrRcg&ab_channel=InmaSantos%26jaimolin
headset
« Reply #211 on: October 02, 2021, 04:06:04 AM »
Its the weekend No introductions needed monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #212 on: October 02, 2021, 08:46:14 AM »
Another one to help warm you all up with, on matchday!!!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab_
headset
« Reply #213 on: October 15, 2021, 03:03:18 AM »
Guess who's back spread the word Headset's back. monkey

Starting you off after his break in the sun, with this pearler from back in the day.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vjpyznTOE&ab_channel=sonideroneza3000

jc
headset
« Reply #214 on: October 15, 2021, 11:49:55 AM »
A bouncy happy hardcore number for the ravers in the place!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVzwVvcJz2M&ab_channel=DarkSLF2
headset
« Reply #215 on: October 15, 2021, 03:27:07 PM »
For the Friday afternoon possee....soon be home time!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AYqMYHnn6k&ab_
headset
« Reply #216 on: October 15, 2021, 07:14:22 PM »
Ladies and Gents can I interest you in a 90s classic to welcome your weekend in.


Taking you back again!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzmpwHcwBlI&ab_channel=ChrisHayden
headset
« Reply #217 on: October 16, 2021, 03:38:54 AM »
A monster classic to get your weekend up and running.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDURChQ7w54&list=OLAK5uy_miRVPf2fIlCa3o1-dIk4Mc-LgbgQjx-fI&ab_channel=NJoiVEV
headset
« Reply #218 on: October 16, 2021, 09:55:49 AM »
This one normally warms them up

Clear your lungs and fill your nostrils you are about to go on a journey with this one mcl


If the last one was a monster tune - this one is a beast of tune for any dancers!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIiEh9Y-PG0&ab_channel=Summit
headset
« Reply #219 on: October 16, 2021, 08:49:32 PM »
anyone with a clear nostril care to id this one.. I said strawberry switchblade at the bingo..monkey

thank fuck shes now gone to work...mcl


it does have a similar sound to it i said


its still a classic after she put me right!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T5A4nVzt3M&ab_channel=davepeo77
headset
« Reply #220 on: October 16, 2021, 08:58:22 PM »
Now I've freshened up ...it was  - Ultracynic - Nothing Is Forever


this is strawbery sitchblade...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7QPBzAJ_io&ab_channel=rhubarbcream
headset
« Reply #221 on: October 16, 2021, 09:45:25 PM »
have a bit of this one.....its open until 9 in the morning...or it was monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avs1nZAf2E0&ab_channel=Happy90s
headset
« Reply #222 on: October 16, 2021, 11:52:20 PM »
what a tune + video monkey....
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2er9d5hb_Fc&ab_channel=LowerEastSideRecords
headset
« Reply #223 on: October 17, 2021, 12:26:23 AM »
Would u like another one - sorry if you've heard it before ...

ive got it down as a classic... just so u know mcl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL_7WC3GNOE&ab
headset
« Reply #224 on: October 17, 2021, 12:56:09 AM »
EAT THIS ONE UP OR GET YOURSELF TO BED....


TUNE FROM BACK THEN.....PLAY IT AGAIN "RAW" IF IT'S NEW TO YOU.

it's not punk before you ask monkeyman..monkey

just take it in like you would a blow job....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcvIZRTRtPU&ab_channel=ArdkoR92
headset
« Reply #225 on: October 17, 2021, 09:34:39 AM »
Time to wake you up with a bit Paul Elstak


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGQ70kJoKpk
headset
« Reply #226 on: October 17, 2021, 02:55:47 PM »
One for the Sunday afternoon listeners.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD_DIh_y-Y0&ab_channel=SkyPhoenixX1
headset
« Reply #227 on: October 18, 2021, 05:01:34 AM »
It's that time again - time to reach for the laser - can you feel the ecstasy monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFEVWXTv1l4&ab
headset
« Reply #228 on: October 18, 2021, 10:54:40 AM »
A bit of acid this morning - well not exactly acid, as in acid tab!! :ponce:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0yFqa9QQbg&ab_channel=KillerGanjala
headset
« Reply #229 on: October 18, 2021, 03:02:46 PM »
back to the old skool with a touch of hardcore techno!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dz_SToqvNLc&ab
headset
« Reply #230 on: October 19, 2021, 04:53:14 AM »
Taking you through the gears with this one - where's the techno!!

another colosseum anthem


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fhQLBpHKw4&ab_channel=djgarf1210
headset
« Reply #231 on: October 19, 2021, 10:42:32 AM »
time to go back again....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfvJo-cgBKc&ab
headset
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 04:10:47 AM »
It's time to go all hardcore on you!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ5l-xdvshk&ab_channel=MusicFreak
headset
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 AM »
Some more hardcore from Scotland.


It wouldn't be a matchday without some music to get you in the mood


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFZWXSQIgc&ab_channel=ExtremeTechno
headset
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 02:18:49 PM »
Anyone for a bit of prodigy you have to be old school to remember this one.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1D9TbdBQC4&ab_channel=TheProdigy-Topic
headset
« Reply #235 on: Today at 07:37:49 AM »
Another classic from the legend himself Moby


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7spIEPQGmc&ab_channel=Mob
headset
« Reply #236 on: Today at 11:06:04 AM »
Taking you back in time with some early 90s techno


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxXYGmDHKCg&ab_channel=HouseandTechno
headset
« Reply #237 on: Today at 03:46:42 PM »
back, back, back to the old skool!

classic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYEk50203bI&ab_channel=L.A.Style-Topic
