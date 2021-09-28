Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 6981 times)
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #200 on:
September 28, 2021, 04:29:48 AM
it can only be a big one for my 200 not out ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz26Ut_H2PU&ab_
«
Last Edit: September 28, 2021, 05:06:43 AM by headset
»
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #201 on:
September 28, 2021, 02:10:39 PM
It's matchday so it can only mean one thing
A bouncy number to get you, half-day dancers, in the mood....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qSv1GGVl_M&ab_channel=
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #202 on:
September 29, 2021, 07:43:01 AM
A COLOSSEUM HAPPY HARDCORE TUNE
TO CELEBRATE LAST NIGHT'S 2-0 BORO WIN ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkYn9g088hc&ab_channel=Trancehistory-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #203 on:
September 29, 2021, 11:06:18 AM
A touch of early mid morning house music for you all......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab_channel
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #204 on:
September 29, 2021, 03:00:38 PM
one for the afternoon lot .....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OPjUvKMTn0&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #205 on:
September 30, 2021, 05:25:20 AM
THIS ONE IS FOR ANY TRANCE TRIPPERS IN THE HOUSE.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHqe5D4MsCU&ab_channel=ATB
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #206 on:
September 30, 2021, 12:35:46 PM
Would you like some house this lunchtime....
It's time to take you back in time......
when spot lamps and thick smoke machines were the trends....underground style
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddrsWumVs9E&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #207 on:
September 30, 2021, 03:50:41 PM
A teatime colosseum bouncy number....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2dEWbjaW0&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #208 on:
October 01, 2021, 04:18:17 AM
Friday's early morning tune - the weekend will soon be here!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxLurgaTq-I&ab_channel=Esztiii1992
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #209 on:
October 01, 2021, 11:35:31 AM
Some oldskool techno!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFVCFy1YlJk&ab_channel=TechnoAcid
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #210 on:
October 01, 2021, 03:14:53 PM
It will soon be 4 o'clock Friday .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWR5UQrRcg&ab_channel=InmaSantos%26jaimolin
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #211 on:
October 02, 2021, 04:06:04 AM
Its the weekend No introductions needed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_channel
«
Last Edit: October 02, 2021, 05:34:26 AM by headset
»
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #212 on:
October 02, 2021, 08:46:14 AM
Another one to help warm you all up with, on matchday!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #213 on:
October 15, 2021, 03:03:18 AM
Guess who's back spread the word Headset's back.
Starting you off after his break in the sun, with this pearler from back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vjpyznTOE&ab_channel=sonideroneza3000
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #214 on:
October 15, 2021, 11:49:55 AM
A bouncy happy hardcore number for the ravers in the place!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVzwVvcJz2M&ab_channel=DarkSLF2
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #215 on:
October 15, 2021, 03:27:07 PM
For the Friday afternoon possee....soon be home time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AYqMYHnn6k&ab_
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #216 on:
October 15, 2021, 07:14:22 PM
Ladies and Gents can I interest you in a 90s classic to welcome your weekend in.
Taking you back again!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzmpwHcwBlI&ab_channel=ChrisHayden
«
Last Edit: October 15, 2021, 07:29:05 PM by headset
»
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #217 on:
October 16, 2021, 03:38:54 AM
A monster classic to get your weekend up and running.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDURChQ7w54&list=OLAK5uy_miRVPf2fIlCa3o1-dIk4Mc-LgbgQjx-fI&ab_channel=NJoiVEV
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #218 on:
October 16, 2021, 09:55:49 AM
This one normally warms them up
Clear your lungs and fill your nostrils you are about to go on a journey with this one
If the last one was a monster tune - this one is a beast of tune for any dancers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIiEh9Y-PG0&ab_channel=Summit
«
Last Edit: October 16, 2021, 10:05:41 AM by headset
»
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #219 on:
October 16, 2021, 08:49:32 PM
anyone with a clear nostril care to id this one.. I said strawberry switchblade at the bingo..
thank fuck shes now gone to work...
it does have a similar sound to it i said
its still a classic after she put me right!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T5A4nVzt3M&ab_channel=davepeo77
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #220 on:
October 16, 2021, 08:58:22 PM
Now I've freshened up ...it was - Ultracynic - Nothing Is Forever
this is strawbery sitchblade...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7QPBzAJ_io&ab_channel=rhubarbcream
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #221 on:
October 16, 2021, 09:45:25 PM
have a bit of this one.....its open until 9 in the morning...or it was
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avs1nZAf2E0&ab_channel=Happy90s
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #222 on:
October 16, 2021, 11:52:20 PM
what a tune + video
....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2er9d5hb_Fc&ab_channel=LowerEastSideRecords
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:35:43 AM by headset
»
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #223 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:26:23 AM
Would u like another one - sorry if you've heard it before ...
ive got it down as a classic... just so u know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL_7WC3GNOE&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #224 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:56:09 AM
EAT THIS ONE UP OR GET YOURSELF TO BED....
TUNE FROM BACK THEN.....PLAY IT AGAIN "RAW" IF IT'S NEW TO YOU.
it's not punk before you ask monkeyman..
just take it in like you would a blow job....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcvIZRTRtPU&ab_channel=ArdkoR92
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #225 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:34:39 AM
Time to wake you up with a bit Paul Elstak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGQ70kJoKpk
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #226 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:55:47 PM
One for the Sunday afternoon listeners.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD_DIh_y-Y0&ab_channel=SkyPhoenixX1
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #227 on:
Today
Today at 05:01:34 AM
It's that time again - time to reach for the laser - can you feel the ecstasy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFEVWXTv1l4&ab
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #228 on:
Today
Today at 10:12:17 AM
A bit of acid this morning - well not exactly acid, as in acid tab!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0yFqa9QQbg&ab_channel=KillerGanjala
