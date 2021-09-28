Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD  (Read 6870 times)
« Reply #200 on: September 28, 2021, 04:29:48 AM »
 it can only be a big one for my 200 not out ...monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz26Ut_H2PU&ab_
« Reply #201 on: September 28, 2021, 02:10:39 PM »
It's matchday so it can only mean one thing

A bouncy number to get you, half-day dancers, in the mood....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qSv1GGVl_M&ab_channel=
« Reply #202 on: September 29, 2021, 07:43:01 AM »
A COLOSSEUM HAPPY HARDCORE TUNE

TO CELEBRATE LAST NIGHT'S 2-0 BORO WIN ... :mido:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkYn9g088hc&ab_channel=Trancehistory-Topic
« Reply #203 on: September 29, 2021, 11:06:18 AM »
A touch of early mid morning house music for you all......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab_channel
« Reply #204 on: September 29, 2021, 03:00:38 PM »
one for the afternoon lot .....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OPjUvKMTn0&ab_
« Reply #205 on: September 30, 2021, 05:25:20 AM »
THIS ONE IS FOR ANY TRANCE TRIPPERS IN THE HOUSE.........

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHqe5D4MsCU&ab_channel=ATB
« Reply #206 on: September 30, 2021, 12:35:46 PM »
Would you like some house this lunchtime....


It's time to take you back in time......

when spot lamps and thick smoke machines were the trends....underground style


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddrsWumVs9E&ab_
« Reply #207 on: September 30, 2021, 03:50:41 PM »
A teatime colosseum bouncy number....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2dEWbjaW0&ab
« Reply #208 on: October 01, 2021, 04:18:17 AM »
Friday's early morning tune - the weekend will soon be here!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxLurgaTq-I&ab_channel=Esztiii1992
« Reply #209 on: October 01, 2021, 11:35:31 AM »
Some oldskool techno!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFVCFy1YlJk&ab_channel=TechnoAcid
« Reply #210 on: October 01, 2021, 03:14:53 PM »
It will soon be 4 o'clock Friday .


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWR5UQrRcg&ab_channel=InmaSantos%26jaimolin
« Reply #211 on: October 02, 2021, 04:06:04 AM »
Its the weekend No introductions needed monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_channel
« Reply #212 on: October 02, 2021, 08:46:14 AM »
Another one to help warm you all up with, on matchday!!!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab_
« Reply #213 on: October 15, 2021, 03:03:18 AM »
Guess who's back spread the word Headset's back. monkey

Starting you off after his break in the sun, with this pearler from back in the day.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vjpyznTOE&ab_channel=sonideroneza3000

jc
« Reply #214 on: October 15, 2021, 11:49:55 AM »
A bouncy happy hardcore number for the ravers in the place!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVzwVvcJz2M&ab_channel=DarkSLF2
« Reply #215 on: October 15, 2021, 03:27:07 PM »
For the Friday afternoon possee....soon be home time!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AYqMYHnn6k&ab_
« Reply #216 on: October 15, 2021, 07:14:22 PM »
Ladies and Gents can I interest you in a 90s classic to welcome your weekend in.


Taking you back again!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzmpwHcwBlI&ab_channel=ChrisHayden
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 03:38:54 AM »
A monster classic to get your weekend up and running.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDURChQ7w54&list=OLAK5uy_miRVPf2fIlCa3o1-dIk4Mc-LgbgQjx-fI&ab_channel=NJoiVEV
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:55:49 AM »
This one normally warms them up

Clear your lungs and fill your nostrils you are about to go on a journey with this one mcl


If the last one was a monster tune - this one is a beast of tune for any dancers!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIiEh9Y-PG0&ab_channel=Summit
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 08:49:32 PM »
anyone with a clear nostril care to id this one.. I said strawberry switchblade at the bingo..monkey

thank fuck shes now gone to work...mcl


it does have a similar sound to it i said


its still a classic after she put me right!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T5A4nVzt3M&ab_channel=davepeo77
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 08:58:22 PM »
Now I've freshened up ...it was  - Ultracynic - Nothing Is Forever


this is strawbery sitchblade...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7QPBzAJ_io&ab_channel=rhubarbcream
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 09:45:25 PM »
have a bit of this one.....its open until 9 in the morning...or it was monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avs1nZAf2E0&ab_channel=Happy90s
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 PM »
ANYBODY FEEL THE ECSTASY!!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkJZg2DSKVg&ab_channel=GordonJensen
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 PM »



this cunt is only off his nut again ....mcl


is this your tune or are u just watching again...:ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rhUUvKX5cU&ab_channel=bethanlousie
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 PM »
what a tune....
 no contest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2er9d5hb_Fc&ab_channel=LowerEastSideRecords
« Reply #225 on: Today at 12:26:23 AM »
Would u like another one - sorry if you've heard it before ...

ive got it down as a classic... just so u know mcl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL_7WC3GNOE&ab
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:56:09 AM »
EAT THIS ONE UP OR GET YOURSELF TO BED....


TUNE FROM BACK THEN.....PLAY IT AGAIN "RAW" IF IT'S NEW TO YOU.

it's not punk before you ask monkeyman..monkey

just take it in like you would a blow job....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcvIZRTRtPU&ab_channel=ArdkoR92
