Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 16, 2021, 11:23:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Pages:
1
...
3
4
[
5
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD (Read 6839 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #200 on:
September 28, 2021, 04:29:48 AM »
it can only be a big one for my 200 not out ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz26Ut_H2PU&ab_
«
Last Edit: September 28, 2021, 05:06:43 AM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #201 on:
September 28, 2021, 02:10:39 PM »
It's matchday so it can only mean one thing
A bouncy number to get you, half-day dancers, in the mood....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qSv1GGVl_M&ab_channel=
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #202 on:
September 29, 2021, 07:43:01 AM »
A COLOSSEUM HAPPY HARDCORE TUNE
TO CELEBRATE LAST NIGHT'S 2-0 BORO WIN ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkYn9g088hc&ab_channel=Trancehistory-Topic
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #203 on:
September 29, 2021, 11:06:18 AM »
A touch of early mid morning house music for you all......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_wTMj-LuNI&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #204 on:
September 29, 2021, 03:00:38 PM »
one for the afternoon lot .....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OPjUvKMTn0&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #205 on:
September 30, 2021, 05:25:20 AM »
THIS ONE IS FOR ANY TRANCE TRIPPERS IN THE HOUSE.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHqe5D4MsCU&ab_channel=ATB
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #206 on:
September 30, 2021, 12:35:46 PM »
Would you like some house this lunchtime....
It's time to take you back in time......
when spot lamps and thick smoke machines were the trends....underground style
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddrsWumVs9E&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #207 on:
September 30, 2021, 03:50:41 PM »
A teatime colosseum bouncy number....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2dEWbjaW0&ab
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #208 on:
October 01, 2021, 04:18:17 AM »
Friday's early morning tune - the weekend will soon be here!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxLurgaTq-I&ab_channel=Esztiii1992
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #209 on:
October 01, 2021, 11:35:31 AM »
Some oldskool techno!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFVCFy1YlJk&ab_channel=TechnoAcid
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #210 on:
October 01, 2021, 03:14:53 PM »
It will soon be 4 o'clock Friday .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWR5UQrRcg&ab_channel=InmaSantos%26jaimolin
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #211 on:
October 02, 2021, 04:06:04 AM »
Its the weekend No introductions needed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_channel
«
Last Edit: October 02, 2021, 05:34:26 AM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #212 on:
October 02, 2021, 08:46:14 AM »
Another one to help warm you all up with, on matchday!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WIweGgJAak&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #213 on:
Yesterday
at 03:03:18 AM »
Guess who's back spread the word Headset's back.
Starting you off after his break in the sun, with this pearler from back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vjpyznTOE&ab_channel=sonideroneza3000
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #214 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:55 AM »
A bouncy happy hardcore number for the ravers in the place!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVzwVvcJz2M&ab_channel=DarkSLF2
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #215 on:
Yesterday
at 03:27:07 PM »
For the Friday afternoon possee....soon be home time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AYqMYHnn6k&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #216 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:22 PM »
Ladies and Gents can I interest you in a 90s classic to welcome your weekend in.
Taking you back again!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzmpwHcwBlI&ab_channel=ChrisHayden
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:29:05 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #217 on:
Today
at 03:38:54 AM »
A monster classic to get your weekend up and running.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDURChQ7w54&list=OLAK5uy_miRVPf2fIlCa3o1-dIk4Mc-LgbgQjx-fI&ab_channel=NJoiVEV
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #218 on:
Today
at 09:55:49 AM »
This one normally warms them up
Clear your lungs and fill your nostrils you are about to go on a journey with this one
If the last one was a monster tune - this one is a beast of tune for any dancers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIiEh9Y-PG0&ab_channel=Summit
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:05:41 AM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #219 on:
Today
at 08:49:32 PM »
anyone with a clear nostril care to id this one.. I said strawberry switchblade at the bingo..
thank fuck shes now gone to work...
it does have a similar sound to it i said
its still a classic after she put me right!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T5A4nVzt3M&ab_channel=davepeo77
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #220 on:
Today
at 08:58:22 PM »
Now I've freshened up ...it was - Ultracynic - Nothing Is Forever
this is strawbery sitchblade...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7QPBzAJ_io&ab_channel=rhubarbcream
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #221 on:
Today
at 09:45:25 PM »
have a bit of this one.....its open until 9 in the morning...or it was
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avs1nZAf2E0&ab_channel=Happy90s
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 749
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #222 on:
Today
at 10:21:28 PM »
ANYBODY FEEL THE ECSTASY!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkJZg2DSKVg&ab_channel=GordonJensen
Logged
Pages:
1
...
3
4
[
5
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...