September 25, 2021, 07:19:49 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #150 on:
September 05, 2021, 04:28:56 PM »
ONE OUT OF RESPECT FOR THE PASSING OF SARA HARDING FROM GIRLS ALOUD...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9Wv4SCBiTE&ab_channel=GirlsAloudVEVO
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #151 on:
September 06, 2021, 05:51:41 AM »
A COLOSSEUM ANTHEM TO WAKE ALL UP WITH...
COMING ALL THE WAY FROM SCOTLAND...... COLOSSEUM, YOUR GUEST DJ ON THE ONES AND TWOS TONIGHT IS SCOTT BROWN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ8y_6NK4vg&ab_channel=Deejaysark90
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #152 on:
September 13, 2021, 02:34:09 PM »
DANCERS WHAT YOU WAITING FOR -ITS TIME TO ROCK THE DANCEFLOOR!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhUqaqrIGLs&ab_channel=HyperActiveBeats2012
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #153 on:
September 14, 2021, 04:04:06 AM »
one for any insomniacs in the place.....
what a classic club tune from the 90s
a lyrical masterpiece
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8JEm4d6Wu4&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #154 on:
September 14, 2021, 02:57:47 PM »
A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR THE AFTERNOON POSSEE.....
make some noise if you're rushing on a pill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asMrojPavyw&list=RDGMEMWO-g6DgCWEqKlDtKbJA1Gw&start_radio=1&rv=AsHcpa3MfrA&ab_channel=middd2009
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #155 on:
September 15, 2021, 04:23:35 AM »
It's time to take you back to the old skool ,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef0hKXzz8PE&
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #156 on:
September 15, 2021, 02:47:14 PM »
Anyone for an afternoon big one!!
Not that ladies.....
This big one ......
listen to the old skool masters at work
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYm0TCTrd0M
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #157 on:
September 15, 2021, 05:06:57 PM »
one to warm the matchday crew up ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTkhsGoMx7w&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #158 on:
September 15, 2021, 07:20:52 PM »
BACK TO THE OLD DAYS AGAIN......BEST SERVED WITH A DOVE OR TWO!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBWiwnz5w1I&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #159 on:
September 16, 2021, 11:51:54 AM »
Staying with the old skool.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2azXaoItNzI&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #160 on:
September 16, 2021, 04:44:11 PM »
Are we all ready for a teatime bouncy number!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5m4WLHpP3g&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #161 on:
September 17, 2021, 05:30:30 AM »
it's Friday which means the weekend is almost upon us.......
let's get you into that weekend vibe with today's tune!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrdXa2Mnbjo&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #162 on:
September 17, 2021, 02:39:26 PM »
AN EARLY AFTERNOON LIVENER FOR THOSE TUNED IN....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKaXJun-Ig0&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #163 on:
September 18, 2021, 05:22:11 AM »
back to the 90s we go!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EZLt1LZ8Ek&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #164 on:
September 18, 2021, 08:10:24 PM »
WOULD YOU CARE TO DANCE WITH ME!
It's a classic!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sR6NmM-PUKI&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #165 on:
September 18, 2021, 08:53:56 PM »
would u like another tune - to get u into the swing of things....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEHUFI1CsS4&ab_channel=Terrorize-Topic
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:24:30 AM by headset
»
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #166 on:
September 18, 2021, 09:50:29 PM »
It's a Norton tune..... ravers what u waiting for......
exsatcy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjX4dQZGeoI&ab_
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 958
Bugger.
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #167 on:
September 18, 2021, 10:16:28 PM »
Ben, can we get this thread taken down please? It's making me fart, swirl and do droppings.
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #168 on:
September 18, 2021, 10:21:15 PM »
Feast your ears into this one..... back in time... you waht ...yes back in time... a video to boot.....
it might be time to go video and music... leave it with me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PkD--DD0TM&ab_channel=dutchvibe
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #169 on:
September 18, 2021, 11:08:42 PM »
Its time to come in with a top tune.... its a big one and it involves a lady!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F7odwRnyy4&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #170 on:
September 18, 2021, 11:29:17 PM »
Its time to enter that zone again...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxIAuAg8yWU&ab_
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #171 on:
September 19, 2021, 03:05:33 PM »
Another oldy for the Sunday gang....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUgrKHeKFVU&ab_channel=LuTuzzi
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #172 on:
September 20, 2021, 04:33:35 AM »
Not a mobile phone in sight in this next one - just the sound & taste of Ecstasy!
Another taste of the 90s!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhDEbIREhkw&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #173 on:
September 20, 2021, 02:36:38 PM »
This afternoon's choice comes from a turntable legend...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3mTMF5QYnc&ab_channel=MinistryofSound
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #174 on:
September 20, 2021, 07:31:15 PM »
ONE FOR THE EVENING MUSIC BUFFS....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCkuDSUjtqI&ab_channel=XLRecordings
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #175 on:
September 21, 2021, 04:36:51 AM »
ANOTHER CLASSIC TO START OR END YOUR SHIFT WITH....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaBLXLn8cOY&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #176 on:
September 21, 2021, 10:37:22 AM »
A sneaky tune played for the mid-morning massive online....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsXTq-7zFzg&ab_
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #177 on:
September 21, 2021, 01:50:07 PM »
Can I interest you in another one !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KzeG4jPT7Y&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #178 on:
September 21, 2021, 05:48:58 PM »
EVENING ALL....TIME FOR A TUNE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtiFyXHCMGo&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #179 on:
September 22, 2021, 04:39:05 AM »
if u remember bob holness then u will remember this one!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDe5k83mxjg&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #180 on:
September 22, 2021, 12:32:47 PM »
A BOUNCY COLOSSEUM NUMBER FOR YOUR NEXT ONE.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knhKaJ0waPI&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #181 on:
September 22, 2021, 07:30:51 PM »
one for the evening dancefloor gang......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2f2XeE7XEDM&ab_channel=isigolf
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #182 on:
September 23, 2021, 05:38:31 AM »
an early morning QFX number for any ravers out there!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swGajm9EWZQ&t=5s&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #183 on:
September 23, 2021, 12:06:30 PM »
FANCY SOME COLLOSEUAM HAPPY HARDCORE YOU LOT....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWrhsfiQ5BU&ab_channel=Boschpils2008
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #184 on:
September 23, 2021, 03:06:26 PM »
Would you all like another one!
Here is one from the early dance masters themselves - Another classic from bizarre inc!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEutit1oTJ4&ab_channel=3dbully
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #185 on:
September 23, 2021, 07:22:15 PM »
care for a touch of techno this evening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4dw4tGcZFU&ab
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #186 on:
September 23, 2021, 07:23:38 PM »
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxsSzPy6WT8
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #187 on:
September 23, 2021, 07:28:41 PM »
why hello there...
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #188 on:
September 23, 2021, 07:32:17 PM »
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #189 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:19 AM »
Some early Italian house to wake you up this morning...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q01nEYHjcI&ab_channel=Waddleofwigan
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #190 on:
Yesterday
at 02:02:03 PM »
It's back to the old skool again..with some Tekno Too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afbgF4Xy_u4&ab_
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #191 on:
Yesterday
at 06:42:12 PM »
Last one for today......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqpKox0Ad6w&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #192 on:
Today
at 05:11:36 AM »
Would you care for some bouncy techno to start your weekend off with!
This is how we like it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsHcpa3MfrA&ab_channel=DJBoobytrap
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #193 on:
Today
at 10:15:31 AM »
A matchday would not be the same without a bit of Prodigy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBVuME6hal4&ab_channel=TheProdigy-Topic
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #194 on:
Today
at 01:31:05 PM »
wakey wakey posse....would like a colosseum classic to warm you all up on this saturday afternoon.....
any early starters in the house....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiaaqqh0yew&ab
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #195 on:
Today
at 04:41:20 PM »
1st saw these many moons ago at one of Bushby's gigs in philmores..
class tune and watch live back then when off your box... full of cowies...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXm0VKkEPSI&ab_channel=DVcrewScotland
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:44:01 PM by headset
»
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #196 on:
Today
at 06:21:38 PM »
IT'S TIME TO PARTY DANCFLOOR....
MY BOUNCY CREW COME ON!!! ---- I SAY MY BOUNCY CREW COME ON.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMgQy2UuUvk&ab_channel=Mulhouse-Topic
headset
Posts: 2 578
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #197 on:
Today
at 07:19:02 PM »
he's only been at the happy lines again....
ITS TIME TO RAVE ON!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ND8VsszZ2e0&ab_channel=BabaYaga-Topic
