headset

Offline



Posts: 2 404





Posts: 2 404 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #153 on: September 05, 2021, 05:09:10 AM »

WHETHER YOU ARE JUST YOUR FINISHING SHIFT YOUR OR JUST STARTING IT

OR LUCKY ENOUGH TO BE JUST COMING IN FROM A NAUGHTY NIGHT OUT.

THIS ONE GOES OUT TO YOU LOT....



ITS A BELTAR....HOUSE MUSIC FANS



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2J0Ezp0CC4&ab_channel=SkintRecords A BIT OF HOUSE FOR THOSE IN THE HOUSE......WHETHER YOU ARE JUST YOUR FINISHING SHIFT YOUR OR JUST STARTING ITOR LUCKY ENOUGH TO BE JUST COMING IN FROM A NAUGHTY NIGHT OUT.THIS ONE GOES OUT TO YOU LOT....ITS A BELTAR....HOUSE MUSIC FANS Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 404





Posts: 2 404 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #156 on: September 06, 2021, 05:51:41 AM »



COMING ALL THE WAY FROM SCOTLAND...... COLOSSEUM, YOUR GUEST DJ ON THE ONES AND TWOS TONIGHT IS SCOTT BROWN



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ8y_6NK4vg&ab_channel=Deejaysark90 A COLOSSEUM ANTHEM TO WAKE ALL UP WITH...COMING ALL THE WAY FROM SCOTLAND...... COLOSSEUM, YOUR GUEST DJ ON THE ONES AND TWOS TONIGHT IS SCOTT BROWN Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 404





Posts: 2 404 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #157 on: September 06, 2021, 12:02:41 PM »



DO WHAT YOU WANT TO DO AND JUST LET YOUR ECSTACY COME THROUGH....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHFXlzWAIGE&ab_channel=happyhardcore95to99 A BIT OF HAPPY HARDCORE FOR ANY COLLOSEAUM RAVERS STILL IN THE PLACE.......DO WHAT YOU WANT TO DO AND JUST LET YOUR ECSTACY COME THROUGH.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 404





Posts: 2 404 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #159 on: September 07, 2021, 02:30:09 PM »



are you ready for this next one colosseum......



It's that time again.... to the left to the right - it's the sound of the techno....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aPLXqmNE3I&ab_channel=sniff28 CAN WE HAVE LT TOWERS TO THE DJ STAND PLEASE.....are you ready for this next one colosseum......It's that time again.... to the left to the right - it's the sound of the techno.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 404





Posts: 2 404 Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD « Reply #160 on: September 08, 2021, 03:54:49 AM »



TM -FOR ONE WILL BE PLEASED TO HEAR FROM YOU.



COME BACK - THE RIFF RAFF HAVE MOVED ON TO PASTURES NEW .....







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtHvRa8BKSY&ab_channel=AtomicJunkies-Topic THIS ONE GOES OUT TO A LEGENDARY EX-COB POSTER - GET YOURSELF BACK ON HERE FELLA - ANY GUESSES? - THE CLUE TO WHO IS IN THE SONG AND THE TITLE!!TM -FOR ONE WILL BE PLEASED TO HEAR FROM YOU.COME BACK - THE RIFF RAFF HAVE MOVED ON TO PASTURES NEW ..... Logged