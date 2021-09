headset

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD





i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.





to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.



this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there



often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!





i give you some jam & spoon



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone











well, that's my 1st tun up!
i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.
to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.
this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there
often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!
i give you some jam & spoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPB94cMrDus&ab_channel=cocainegeordie





LET US SEND ALL OF YOU BACK INTO THE COLOSSEUM ONCE MORE!REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS! Logged

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....



WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...



WHERE ANYTHING GOES...



Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......



I WAS GOING TO GIVE YOU SOME DANCE TUNES.....
BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....
WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...
WHERE ANYTHING GOES...
Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QX94KWyeP8&ab_channel=LeePearson

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD





you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....



that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!



A little bit of dance.....to keep you all going.....
you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....
that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQSNezsOL0E&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&ab_channel=browno1971

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD





CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!



ONE TO BRING ALL YOU SESSIONS HEADS DOWN!!!.....
CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTrk4X9ACtw&ab_channel=enyatv

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!





ONE FOR THE OLD SKOOL POSSEE!! IT'S TIME TO TAKE YOU BACK AGAIN!
EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLBfIy-UvXg&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=12&ab_channel=browno1971

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!





A BIT OF DANCE WITH THE EURYTHMICS IN THE MIX THIS MORNING F.OR U DANCERS....
IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegKuWUR84Y&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=29&ab_channel=browno1971

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.



KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE!



A COLLOSEUAM CLASSIC FOR THIS AFTERNOONS TUNE.....
IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.
KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel=cocainegeordie

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD

or those returning home from the boro match!







one for the night owls!
or those returning home from the boro match!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25iRYhyM0F0&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&ab_channel=UndergroundSoundsM

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD





mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!



ITS A LONG ONE TODAY....STILL A CLASSIC THOUGH!
mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXU5Rxc3vBQ&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&index=24&ab_channel=infiltrate202

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD







TAKE IT EASY TOMORROW IF ANY OF YOU NAUGHTY LOT ARE GOING TO DERBY!



I WILL SEND YOU ON YOUR WAY TOMORROW WITH A SONG!







FOR TODAY YOU CAN HAVE THIS ONE TO WARM YOU ALL UP!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-mywaVOp3s&ab_channel=hardcoregeneral



AN EARLY MORNING SESSION THE WEEKENDS UPON US!
TAKE IT EASY TOMORROW IF ANY OF YOU NAUGHTY LOT ARE GOING TO DERBY!
I WILL SEND YOU ON YOUR WAY TOMORROW WITH A SONG!
FOR TODAY YOU CAN HAVE THIS ONE TO WARM YOU ALL UP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-mywaVOp3s&ab_channel=hardcoregeneral

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



wait until you hear tomorrow's classic for match day!



enjoy until tommorrow!





time to keep the theme going with another one for the dancers!
wait until you hear tomorrow's classic for match day!
enjoy until tommorrow!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9pZ71sPmQQ&ab_channel=PamelaFernandez-Topic

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



it could only be this one for any match day goers!



call the cops im off me chops!





ENJOY THE MATCH!



SETTLE DOWN AND TUNE IN TO THIS ONE BOYS AND GIRLS!



WHAT A TUNE!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel=KennethWagner





PS...IM NOT ADDICTED TO COKE I JUST LIKE THE SMELL OF IT ...





here is today's monster tune for all you dancers!!
it could only be this one for any match day goers!
call the cops im off me chops!
ENJOY THE MATCH!
SETTLE DOWN AND TUNE IN TO THIS ONE BOYS AND GIRLS!
WHAT A TUNE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel=KennethWagner
PS...IM NOT ADDICTED TO COKE I JUST LIKE THE SMELL OF IT ...

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



ANOTHER CLASSIC TRACK FROM THE EARLY DANCE-HOUSE LEGENDS THEMSELVES INNER CITY...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdOdvICqyIM&ab_channel=morxis80s



ANOTHER CLASSIC DANCE HEAVYWEIGHT FOR YOU LOT TO REMINISCE OVER!
ANOTHER CLASSIC TRACK FROM THE EARLY DANCE-HOUSE LEGENDS THEMSELVES INNER CITY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdOdvICqyIM&ab_channel=morxis80s

Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD



LET'S START YOUR MORNING OF WITH THIS OLD SKOOL CLASSIC



MY WHISTLE POSSEE HANDS IN THE AIR PLAYING WITH YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRIAN......ITS ME AGAIN COCAINE!...







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikGtCA3OJJc&ab_channel=gs85manu





GOOD MORNING ALL YOU EARLY MORNING COB POSTERS & LURKERS!
LET'S START YOUR MORNING OF WITH THIS OLD SKOOL CLASSIC
MY WHISTLE POSSEE HANDS IN THE AIR PLAYING WITH YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRIAN......ITS ME AGAIN COCAINE!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikGtCA3OJJc&ab_channel=gs85manu

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



YOU COULDN'T HAVE A THREAD ABOUT DANCE AND RAVE MUSIC WITHOUT THESE INIT.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY87o9IZXWg&ab_channel=TheProdigy

One for the afternoon possee!YOU COULDN'T HAVE A THREAD ABOUT DANCE AND RAVE MUSIC WITHOUT THESE INIT. Logged

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



I've only found this fucker...its flashback time tonight...



it's 4 in the morning and everything is blurry and this cunt comes on...



it can only be wakey wakey time...



where am i ...





I've only found this fucker...its flashback time tonight...
it's 4 in the morning and everything is blurry and this cunt comes on...
it can only be wakey wakey time...
where am i ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFVfZTucuZM&ab_channel=ExpandedMusic

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



just call me entertainment...i should have been a dj in a past life.....instead of a cunt!





i think its time to party people........do you like the words to this one...
just call me entertainment...i should have been a dj in a past life.....instead of a cunt!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHmDaNYS0Yg&ab_channel=DanceEssentials

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD

YER LIKE YER MUSIC YOU AFTER A BORAIGH GAME !!!

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



It's a retro set.... a bit like the remember when supplement in the EG..
nothing more nothing less...

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



BANK HOLIDAY CREW........COME ALIVE & KEEP DANCING TO THIS ALL NIGHTER CLASSIC !!





ONE FOR THE "RAW" LADS AND THERE FAKE PROFILES
BANK HOLIDAY CREW........COME ALIVE & KEEP DANCING TO THIS ALL NIGHTER CLASSIC !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyhusEM_cz0&ab_channel=KoenTillie-Topic

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD

SO FOUND THIS ONE THAT HAS A FEW CLASSICS WITHIN IT, THAT ANY MUSIC FAN WILL QUICKLY PICK UP...



IT'S A DANCE & TECHNO TRILOGY LIKE THE TITLE STATES....



SEE HOW MANY YOU CAN GET....





I THOUGHT WHY NOT GIVE THEM SOMETHING A BIT DIFFERENT THIS BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY...
SO FOUND THIS ONE THAT HAS A FEW CLASSICS WITHIN IT, THAT ANY MUSIC FAN WILL QUICKLY PICK UP...
IT'S A DANCE & TECHNO TRILOGY LIKE THE TITLE STATES....
SEE HOW MANY YOU CAN GET....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5geT9UBPfE

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



let's see you all back dancefloor ravers can you feel your rush coming on! ......







another 90s all nighter back in the day tune.... it's time to bring your E back lads and lasses...
let's see you all back dancefloor ravers can you feel your rush coming on! ......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4ZEP14K8_A&ab_channel=YouLoveDance.TV

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD

THEM JOCKS CAN NOT ONLY PARTY WITH THE BEST OF THEM...

THEY CAN RAVE WITH THE BEST OF THEM........

SPENT MANY A NIGHT BONG-EYED WITH MANY OF THEM ON THE RAVE AND CLUB SCENE..

KNOCKED OUT SOME CLASSIC RAVE BANDS AND TUNES DID THE JOCKS....



ONE OF MY ALL-TIME FAVORITE RAVE TUNES THIS ONE...



FROM THE BAN ULTRA SONIC...



TUNE IT TO THIS CLASSIC .......SHAME THE IS NO E IN THE HOUSE!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhjuiOwE1Cw&ab_channel=michaelblack



A LITTLE RAVE NOD TO OUR FRIENDS NORTH OF THE BORDER....
THEM JOCKS CAN NOT ONLY PARTY WITH THE BEST OF THEM...
THEY CAN RAVE WITH THE BEST OF THEM........
SPENT MANY A NIGHT BONG-EYED WITH MANY OF THEM ON THE RAVE AND CLUB SCENE..
KNOCKED OUT SOME CLASSIC RAVE BANDS AND TUNES DID THE JOCKS....
ONE OF MY ALL-TIME FAVORITE RAVE TUNES THIS ONE...
FROM THE BAN ULTRA SONIC...
TUNE IT TO THIS CLASSIC .......SHAME THE IS NO E IN THE HOUSE!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhjuiOwE1Cw&ab_channel=michaelblack

Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD



IT WOULD BE RUDE TO LEAVE THOSE OUT WHO DIDN'T LIKE A BIT OF UNDERGROUND LIFESTYLE & MUSIC BACK THEN.........



THAT DOESNT MEAN to say U HAPPY CLAPPERS WILL BE GETTING ANY DISCO SOUNDS ..



SOME PUB SOUNDS FOR YOU, RATHER UNDERGROUND SOUNDS 4 now....





LET'S DO A BIT OF 90S COMMERCIAL DANCE ...
IT WOULD BE RUDE TO LEAVE THOSE OUT WHO DIDN'T LIKE A BIT OF UNDERGROUND LIFESTYLE & MUSIC BACK THEN.........
THAT DOESNT MEAN to say U HAPPY CLAPPERS WILL BE GETTING ANY DISCO SOUNDS ..
SOME PUB SOUNDS FOR YOU, RATHER UNDERGROUND SOUNDS 4 now....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kt91rG311OM&ab_channel=SeanyG