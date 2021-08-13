Welcome,
August 28, 2021, 11:27:52 PM
A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
Author
Topic: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #100
August 13, 2021, 02:15:48 PM »
well, that's my 1st tun up!
i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.
to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.
this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there
often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!
i give you some jam & spoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #101
August 14, 2021, 03:35:55 AM »
WAKEY WAKEY DANCEFLOOR,,,,
ITS THAT TIME AGAIN!!
ITS TIME TO GET U MOVIN....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tDBd_Xnn58&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #102
August 14, 2021, 09:54:09 AM »
LET US SEND ALL OF YOU BACK INTO THE COLOSSEUM ONCE MORE!
REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPB94cMrDus&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #103
August 14, 2021, 09:33:14 PM »
I WAS GOING TO GIVE YOU SOME DANCE TUNES.....
BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....
WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...
WHERE ANYTHING GOES...
Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QX94KWyeP8&ab_channel=LeePearson
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #104
August 14, 2021, 10:35:17 PM »
A little bit of dance.....to keep you all going.....
you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....
that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQSNezsOL0E&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #105
August 14, 2021, 10:59:07 PM »
another dancy tune....you will all like the vocals in this one....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzRY2OjxkwI&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=3&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #106
August 15, 2021, 10:26:12 AM »
ONE TO BRING ALL YOU SESSIONS HEADS DOWN!!!.....
CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTrk4X9ACtw&ab_channel=enyatv
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #107
August 16, 2021, 05:59:00 AM »
ONE FOR THE OLD SKOOL POSSEE!! IT'S TIME TO TAKE YOU BACK AGAIN!
EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLBfIy-UvXg&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=12&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #108
August 16, 2021, 11:18:33 AM »
old skool again this lunchtime!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucL94_l9-A&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=7&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #109
August 16, 2021, 02:40:38 PM »
ONE TO GET YOU THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.....
MORE UNDERGROUND SOUNDS!!
CLASSICS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF64nZujCyE&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=9&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #110
August 17, 2021, 06:10:34 AM »
A BIT OF DANCE WITH THE EURYTHMICS IN THE MIX THIS MORNING F.OR U DANCERS....
IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegKuWUR84Y&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=29&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #111
August 17, 2021, 12:52:36 PM »
A COLLOSEUAM CLASSIC FOR THIS AFTERNOONS TUNE.....
IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.
KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #112
August 18, 2021, 04:18:36 AM »
NOT THE ORIGINAL BUT A CLASSIC REMIX FROM BACK IN THE DAY!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T6NKsPZxBA&ab_channel=muzikman
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #113
August 18, 2021, 02:33:31 PM »
ANOTHER ONE FROM THE LEGENDS OF THE DANCE SCENE!
ANOTHER CLASSIC!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuQAbg4uUsY&ab_channel=Soundof88%2F92
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #114
August 18, 2021, 11:42:42 PM »
one for the night owls!
or those returning home from the boro match!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25iRYhyM0F0&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&ab_channel=UndergroundSoundsM
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #115
August 19, 2021, 10:25:15 AM »
ITS A LONG ONE TODAY....STILL A CLASSIC THOUGH!
mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXU5Rxc3vBQ&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&index=24&ab_channel=infiltrate202
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #116
August 19, 2021, 06:08:20 PM »
back to the old skool!
ECSTASY....MDMA....ECSTASY...MDMA...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_36VKKTxL8g&ab_channel=TomStephenson
MikeFrench
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #117
August 19, 2021, 06:14:54 PM »
I enjoyed this one here you posted
https://youtu.be/h6vjpyznTOE
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #118
August 20, 2021, 05:32:42 AM »
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #119
August 20, 2021, 05:42:14 AM »
AN EARLY MORNING SESSION THE WEEKENDS UPON US!
TAKE IT EASY TOMORROW IF ANY OF YOU NAUGHTY LOT ARE GOING TO DERBY!
I WILL SEND YOU ON YOUR WAY TOMORROW WITH A SONG!
FOR TODAY YOU CAN HAVE THIS ONE TO WARM YOU ALL UP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-mywaVOp3s&ab_channel=hardcoregeneral
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #120
August 20, 2021, 04:48:04 PM »
time to keep the theme going with another one for the dancers!
wait until you hear tomorrow's classic for match day!
enjoy until tommorrow!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9pZ71sPmQQ&ab_channel=PamelaFernandez-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #121
August 21, 2021, 03:33:20 AM »
here is today's monster tune for all you dancers!!
it could only be this one for any match day goers!
call the cops im off me chops!
ENJOY THE MATCH!
SETTLE DOWN AND TUNE IN TO THIS ONE BOYS AND GIRLS!
WHAT A TUNE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel=KennethWagner
PS...IM NOT ADDICTED TO COKE I JUST LIKE THE SMELL OF IT ...
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #122
August 22, 2021, 05:18:28 PM »
one for the old skool ravers in the house!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6sCNekFUho&ab_channel=LaM%C3%A1quinadelTiempo
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #123
August 23, 2021, 07:41:07 AM »
WE ALL KNOW THIS ONE DON'T WE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjES-j7lptc&ab_channel=hataramah
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #124
August 23, 2021, 02:44:01 PM »
ANOTHER CLASSIC DANCE HEAVYWEIGHT FOR YOU LOT TO REMINISCE OVER!
ANOTHER CLASSIC TRACK FROM THE EARLY DANCE-HOUSE LEGENDS THEMSELVES INNER CITY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdOdvICqyIM&ab_channel=morxis80s
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #125
August 25, 2021, 04:45:51 AM »
GOOD MORNING ALL YOU EARLY MORNING COB POSTERS & LURKERS!
LET'S START YOUR MORNING OF WITH THIS OLD SKOOL CLASSIC
MY WHISTLE POSSEE HANDS IN THE AIR PLAYING WITH YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRIAN......ITS ME AGAIN COCAINE!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikGtCA3OJJc&ab_channel=gs85manu
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #126
August 25, 2021, 02:16:36 PM »
TIME FOR THAT ECSTACY FEELING !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rALSXnYpmQ&ab_channel=obscureoldskool
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #127
August 25, 2021, 05:26:15 PM »
ONE FOR THE FOOTBALL LADS!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtAnM8YegF0&ab_channel=DemtahOOST
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #128
August 26, 2021, 06:23:06 AM »
THE ORIGINAL MASK WEARERS & EARLY RAVE BANDS IN THE HOUSE...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkczzkGrYDQ&ab_channel=obscureoldskool
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #129
August 26, 2021, 03:04:40 PM »
WITH THIS ONE I GIVE YOU A TASTE OF THE BLUE MONKEY IN SUNDERLAND!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIgG2SgC7nU&ab_channel=ExpandedMusic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #130
Yesterday
at 05:21:57 AM »
Dj Sasha playing an M people number.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKMNYUfSIYQ&ab_channel=MPeople-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #131
Yesterday
at 02:38:18 PM »
One for the afternoon possee!
YOU COULDN'T HAVE A THREAD ABOUT DANCE AND RAVE MUSIC WITHOUT THESE INIT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY87o9IZXWg&ab_channel=TheProdigy
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #132
Today
at 04:40:13 AM »
NORTH EAST ARE YOU READY FOR THIS ONE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEHUFI1CsS4&ab_channel=Terrorize-Topic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #133
Today
at 07:33:08 PM »
FORGET YOUR ECSTASY.....ITS LSD TIME REMEMBER THEM LITTLE FUCKERS
TRIPS WITH A BOMB OF WHIZZ..ALL NIGHTER SPECIALS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cc-PBcSG6vM&ab_channel=BonzaiAllStars
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #134
Today
at 09:03:47 PM »
I've only found this fucker...its flashback time tonight...
it's 4 in the morning and everything is blurry and this cunt comes on...
it can only be wakey wakey time...
where am i ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFVfZTucuZM&ab_channel=ExpandedMusic
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #135
Today
at 09:29:17 PM »
i think its time to party people........do you like the words to this one...
just call me entertainment...i should have been a dj in a past life.....instead of a cunt!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHmDaNYS0Yg&ab_channel=DanceEssentials
Tortured_Mind
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #136
Today
at 09:29:41 PM »
YER LIKE YER MUSIC YOU AFTER A BORAIGH GAME !!!
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #137
Today
at 09:45:26 PM »
It's a retro set.... a bit like the remember when supplement in the EG..
nothing more nothing less...
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #138
Today
at 11:16:34 PM »
UNDERGROUND TUNE...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMEYr5vbUZo&ab_channel=HappyHardcoreLyrics
headset
Re: A PROPER DANCE MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #139
Today
at 11:26:25 PM »
off his box or in the mix......i can feel a late one coming on!....
you don't get rid of me that easy... where am I?
here is your first clue dancers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBZ18eFdWOA&ab_channel=Z100-Topic
