Reply #100 on: August 13, 2021, 02:15:48 PM





i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.





to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.



this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there



often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!





i give you some jam & spoon



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone











Reply #102 on: August 14, 2021, 09:54:09 AM



REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPB94cMrDus&ab_channel=cocainegeordie





Reply #103 on: August 14, 2021, 09:33:14 PM



BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....



WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...



WHERE ANYTHING GOES...



Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......



Reply #104 on: August 14, 2021, 10:35:17 PM





you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....



that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!



Reply #106 on: August 15, 2021, 10:26:12 AM





CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!



Reply #107 on: August 16, 2021, 05:59:00 AM



EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!





Reply #110 on: August 17, 2021, 06:10:34 AM



IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!





Reply #111 on: August 17, 2021, 12:52:36 PM



IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.



KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE!



Reply #114 on: August 18, 2021, 11:42:42 PM

or those returning home from the boro match!







Reply #115 on: August 19, 2021, 10:25:15 AM





mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!



Reply #119 on: August 20, 2021, 05:42:14 AM







TAKE IT EASY TOMORROW IF ANY OF YOU NAUGHTY LOT ARE GOING TO DERBY!



I WILL SEND YOU ON YOUR WAY TOMORROW WITH A SONG!







FOR TODAY YOU CAN HAVE THIS ONE TO WARM YOU ALL UP!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-mywaVOp3s&ab_channel=hardcoregeneral



Reply #120 on: August 20, 2021, 04:48:04 PM



wait until you hear tomorrow's classic for match day!



enjoy until tommorrow!





Reply #121 on: August 21, 2021, 03:33:20 AM



it could only be this one for any match day goers!



call the cops im off me chops!





ENJOY THE MATCH!



SETTLE DOWN AND TUNE IN TO THIS ONE BOYS AND GIRLS!



WHAT A TUNE!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel=KennethWagner





PS...IM NOT ADDICTED TO COKE I JUST LIKE THE SMELL OF IT ...





Reply #124 on: August 23, 2021, 02:44:01 PM



ANOTHER CLASSIC TRACK FROM THE EARLY DANCE-HOUSE LEGENDS THEMSELVES INNER CITY...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdOdvICqyIM&ab_channel=morxis80s



