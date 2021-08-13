Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2021, 05:48:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD  (Read 2829 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #100 on: August 13, 2021, 02:15:48 PM »
well, that's my 1st tun up!


i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.monkey


to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.

this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there :ponce:

often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!


i give you some jam & spoon :ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #101 on: August 14, 2021, 03:35:55 AM »
WAKEY WAKEY DANCEFLOOR,,,,

ITS THAT TIME AGAIN!!

ITS TIME TO GET U MOVIN....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tDBd_Xnn58&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #102 on: August 14, 2021, 09:54:09 AM »
LET US SEND ALL OF YOU BACK INTO THE COLOSSEUM ONCE MORE! :ponce:

REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPB94cMrDus&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #103 on: August 14, 2021, 09:33:14 PM »
I WAS GOING TO GIVE YOU SOME DANCE TUNES.....

BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....

WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...

WHERE ANYTHING GOES...monkey

Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......:ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QX94KWyeP8&ab_channel=LeePearson
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #104 on: August 14, 2021, 10:35:17 PM »
A little bit of dance.....to keep you all going.....


you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....monkey

that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQSNezsOL0E&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #105 on: August 14, 2021, 10:59:07 PM »
another dancy tune....you will all like the vocals in this one....monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzRY2OjxkwI&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=3&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #106 on: August 15, 2021, 10:26:12 AM »
ONE TO BRING ALL YOU SESSIONS HEADS DOWN!!!.....


CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTrk4X9ACtw&ab_channel=enyatv
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #107 on: August 16, 2021, 05:59:00 AM »
ONE FOR THE OLD SKOOL POSSEE!!   IT'S TIME TO TAKE YOU BACK AGAIN!

EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLBfIy-UvXg&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=12&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #108 on: August 16, 2021, 11:18:33 AM »
old skool again this lunchtime!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucL94_l9-A&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=7&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #109 on: August 16, 2021, 02:40:38 PM »
ONE TO GET YOU THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.....

MORE UNDERGROUND SOUNDS!!


 CLASSICS!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF64nZujCyE&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=9&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #110 on: August 17, 2021, 06:10:34 AM »
A BIT OF DANCE WITH THE  EURYTHMICS IN THE MIX THIS MORNING F.OR U DANCERS....

IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegKuWUR84Y&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=29&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #111 on: August 17, 2021, 12:52:36 PM »
A COLLOSEUAM CLASSIC FOR THIS AFTERNOONS TUNE.....

IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.

KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE! :ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #112 on: August 18, 2021, 04:18:36 AM »
NOT THE ORIGINAL BUT A CLASSIC REMIX FROM BACK IN THE DAY!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T6NKsPZxBA&ab_channel=muzikman
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #113 on: August 18, 2021, 02:33:31 PM »
ANOTHER ONE FROM THE LEGENDS OF THE DANCE SCENE!

ANOTHER CLASSIC!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuQAbg4uUsY&ab_channel=Soundof88%2F92
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #114 on: August 18, 2021, 11:42:42 PM »
one for the night owls!
 or those returning home from the boro match!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25iRYhyM0F0&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&ab_channel=UndergroundSoundsM
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #115 on: August 19, 2021, 10:25:15 AM »
ITS A LONG ONE TODAY....STILL A CLASSIC THOUGH!


mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXU5Rxc3vBQ&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&index=24&ab_channel=infiltrate202
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #116 on: August 19, 2021, 06:08:20 PM »
back to the old skool!

ECSTASY....MDMA....ECSTASY...MDMA...monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_36VKKTxL8g&ab_channel=TomStephenson
Logged
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 52


View Profile
« Reply #117 on: August 19, 2021, 06:14:54 PM »
I enjoyed this one here you posted

https://youtu.be/h6vjpyznTOE
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 05:32:42 AM »
jc
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 05:42:14 AM »
AN EARLY MORNING SESSION THE WEEKENDS UPON US!



TAKE IT EASY TOMORROW IF ANY OF YOU NAUGHTY LOT ARE GOING TO DERBY!

I WILL SEND YOU ON YOUR WAY TOMORROW WITH A SONG!



FOR TODAY YOU CAN HAVE THIS ONE TO WARM YOU ALL UP!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-mywaVOp3s&ab_channel=hardcoregeneral
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:48:04 PM »
time to keep the theme going with another one for the dancers!

wait until you hear tomorrow's classic for match day!

enjoy until tommorrow!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9pZ71sPmQQ&ab_channel=PamelaFernandez-Topic
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:33:20 AM »
here is today's monster tune for all you dancers!!

it could only be this one for any match day goers!

call the cops im off me chops!


ENJOY THE MATCH!

SETTLE DOWN AND TUNE IN TO THIS ONE BOYS AND GIRLS!

WHAT A TUNE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel=KennethWagner


PS...IM NOT ADDICTED TO COKE I JUST LIKE THE SMELL OF IT ...monkey
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 