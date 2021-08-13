Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 20, 2021, 05:37:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD  (Read 2726 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #100 on: August 13, 2021, 02:15:48 PM »
well, that's my 1st tun up!


i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.monkey


to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.

this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there :ponce:

often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!


i give you some jam & spoon :ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #101 on: August 14, 2021, 03:35:55 AM »
WAKEY WAKEY DANCEFLOOR,,,,

ITS THAT TIME AGAIN!!

ITS TIME TO GET U MOVIN....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tDBd_Xnn58&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #102 on: August 14, 2021, 09:54:09 AM »
LET US SEND ALL OF YOU BACK INTO THE COLOSSEUM ONCE MORE! :ponce:

REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS! monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPB94cMrDus&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #103 on: August 14, 2021, 09:33:14 PM »
I WAS GOING TO GIVE YOU SOME DANCE TUNES.....

BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....

WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...

WHERE ANYTHING GOES...monkey

Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......:ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QX94KWyeP8&ab_channel=LeePearson
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #104 on: August 14, 2021, 10:35:17 PM »
A little bit of dance.....to keep you all going.....


you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....monkey

that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQSNezsOL0E&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #105 on: August 14, 2021, 10:59:07 PM »
another dancy tune....you will all like the vocals in this one....monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzRY2OjxkwI&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=3&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #106 on: August 15, 2021, 10:26:12 AM »
ONE TO BRING ALL YOU SESSIONS HEADS DOWN!!!.....


CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTrk4X9ACtw&ab_channel=enyatv
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #107 on: August 16, 2021, 05:59:00 AM »
ONE FOR THE OLD SKOOL POSSEE!!   IT'S TIME TO TAKE YOU BACK AGAIN!

EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLBfIy-UvXg&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=12&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #108 on: August 16, 2021, 11:18:33 AM »
old skool again this lunchtime!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucL94_l9-A&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=7&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #109 on: August 16, 2021, 02:40:38 PM »
ONE TO GET YOU THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.....

MORE UNDERGROUND SOUNDS!!


 CLASSICS!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF64nZujCyE&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=9&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #110 on: August 17, 2021, 06:10:34 AM »
A BIT OF DANCE WITH THE  EURYTHMICS IN THE MIX THIS MORNING F.OR U DANCERS....

IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegKuWUR84Y&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=29&ab_channel=browno1971
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #111 on: August 17, 2021, 12:52:36 PM »
A COLLOSEUAM CLASSIC FOR THIS AFTERNOONS TUNE.....

IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.

KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE! :ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #112 on: August 18, 2021, 04:18:36 AM »
NOT THE ORIGINAL BUT A CLASSIC REMIX FROM BACK IN THE DAY!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T6NKsPZxBA&ab_channel=muzikman
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #113 on: August 18, 2021, 02:33:31 PM »
ANOTHER ONE FROM THE LEGENDS OF THE DANCE SCENE!

ANOTHER CLASSIC!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuQAbg4uUsY&ab_channel=Soundof88%2F92
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #114 on: August 18, 2021, 11:42:42 PM »
one for the night owls!
 or those returning home from the boro match!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25iRYhyM0F0&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&ab_channel=UndergroundSoundsM
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 AM »
ITS A LONG ONE TODAY....STILL A CLASSIC THOUGH!


mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXU5Rxc3vBQ&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&index=24&ab_channel=infiltrate202
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 06:08:20 PM »
back to the old skool!

ECSTASY....MDMA....ECSTASY...MDMA...monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_36VKKTxL8g&ab_channel=TomStephenson
Logged
MikeFrench

Offline Offline

Posts: 49


View Profile
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 06:14:54 PM »
I enjoyed this one here you posted

https://youtu.be/h6vjpyznTOE
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 077


View Profile
« Reply #118 on: Today at 05:32:42 AM »
jc
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 