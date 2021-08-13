Welcome,
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #100 on:
August 13, 2021, 02:15:48 PM »
well, that's my 1st tun up!
i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.
to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.
this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there
often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!
i give you some jam & spoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #101 on:
August 14, 2021, 03:35:55 AM »
WAKEY WAKEY DANCEFLOOR,,,,
ITS THAT TIME AGAIN!!
ITS TIME TO GET U MOVIN....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tDBd_Xnn58&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #102 on:
August 14, 2021, 09:54:09 AM »
LET US SEND ALL OF YOU BACK INTO THE COLOSSEUM ONCE MORE!
REMEMBER THIS ONE HARDCORE SOLDIERS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPB94cMrDus&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #103 on:
August 14, 2021, 09:33:14 PM »
I WAS GOING TO GIVE YOU SOME DANCE TUNES.....
BUT BECAUSE EVERY CUNT IS OFF THEIR NUT TONIGHT.....
WITH A KENNY WOBBLE I THOUGHT FUCK IT JUST SEND them INTO THE MONKEY...
WHERE ANYTHING GOES...
Kenny& blocky this tune goes out to you 2 let it play!.......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QX94KWyeP8&ab_channel=LeePearson
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #104 on:
August 14, 2021, 10:35:17 PM »
A little bit of dance.....to keep you all going.....
you don't want to be in the monkey all night.....
that place does bend your mind when your full of biscuits!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQSNezsOL0E&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #105 on:
August 14, 2021, 10:59:07 PM »
another dancy tune....you will all like the vocals in this one....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzRY2OjxkwI&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=3&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #106 on:
August 15, 2021, 10:26:12 AM »
ONE TO BRING ALL YOU SESSIONS HEADS DOWN!!!.....
CHILL OUT TUNE TODAY BOYS AND GIRLS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTrk4X9ACtw&ab_channel=enyatv
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #107 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:59:00 AM »
ONE FOR THE OLD SKOOL POSSEE!! IT'S TIME TO TAKE YOU BACK AGAIN!
EARLY MORNING DANCERS ....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLBfIy-UvXg&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=12&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #108 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:18:33 AM »
old skool again this lunchtime!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucL94_l9-A&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=7&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #109 on:
August 16, 2021, 02:40:38 PM »
ONE TO GET YOU THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.....
MORE UNDERGROUND SOUNDS!!
CLASSICS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF64nZujCyE&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=9&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #110 on:
August 17, 2021, 06:10:34 AM »
A BIT OF DANCE WITH THE EURYTHMICS IN THE MIX THIS MORNING F.OR U DANCERS....
IT'S AN OLD-SCHOOL CLASSIC GOING OUT TO ANY PILL HEADS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegKuWUR84Y&list=PLFFE626C45ED97990&index=29&ab_channel=browno1971
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #111 on:
August 17, 2021, 12:52:36 PM »
A COLLOSEUAM CLASSIC FOR THIS AFTERNOONS TUNE.....
IT'S A BOUNCY NUMBER FOR ANY OLD SKOOL RAVERS IN THE PLACE.
KEEP MOVING STOMPERS IN THE HOUSE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4S0exQFrAk&t=3s&ab_channel=cocainegeordie
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #112 on:
August 18, 2021, 04:18:36 AM »
NOT THE ORIGINAL BUT A CLASSIC REMIX FROM BACK IN THE DAY!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T6NKsPZxBA&ab_channel=muzikman
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #113 on:
August 18, 2021, 02:33:31 PM »
ANOTHER ONE FROM THE LEGENDS OF THE DANCE SCENE!
ANOTHER CLASSIC!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuQAbg4uUsY&ab_channel=Soundof88%2F92
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #114 on:
August 18, 2021, 11:42:42 PM »
one for the night owls!
or those returning home from the boro match!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25iRYhyM0F0&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&ab_channel=UndergroundSoundsM
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #115 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:15 AM »
ITS A LONG ONE TODAY....STILL A CLASSIC THOUGH!
mY WHISTLE POSSE WHATS ON YOUR MIND PLAYING WITH YOUR BRAIN COCAINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXU5Rxc3vBQ&list=PLImOK3F37n0yQUoghdBRm_dWEDTJ1s3Bx&index=24&ab_channel=infiltrate202
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #116 on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:20 PM »
back to the old skool!
ECSTASY....MDMA....ECSTASY...MDMA...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_36VKKTxL8g&ab_channel=TomStephenson
MikeFrench
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #117 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:54 PM »
I enjoyed this one here you posted
https://youtu.be/h6vjpyznTOE
headset
Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD
«
Reply #118 on:
Today
at 05:32:42 AM »
