i had to get that in for the raw lads who like to keep an eye on the numbers.





to the rest of us it's just a fucking number!.



this tune goes out to the many smooth operators out there



often played throughout the club scene back in the day a classic nonetheless!





i give you some jam & spoon



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone











