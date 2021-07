headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « on: July 11, 2021, 09:13:12 AM »

OR MIGHT BE OFF THEIR NUT FOR MOST OF TODAY AND DURING THE FOOTY......



I WILL INDULGE IN A FEW RAILS AFTER BAGGING A DAY OFF FOR TOMORROW.....



SO I WILL KEEP THIS THREAD GOING ONCE THE GEAR KICKS IN AFTER LUNCH....



SHES ON NIGHTS .......SO IT WILL BE "HEADSET" TIME...



HERE YOUR STARTER THIS WILL BE OLD SKOOL THIS EVENING.....



PROPER CLASSICS TAKING U WAY BACK AND DO MEAN WAY BACK...



HERE'S YOUR TASTER GUYS.......SEE YOU ALL LATER ON THIS THREAD....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CBtLX7D0EQ&ab_channel=BazMCC



THANK ME LATER FOR THAT ONE.... TODAY....FOR THOSE WHO DONT LIKE FOOTYOR MIGHT BE OFF THEIR NUT FOR MOST OF TODAY AND DURING THE FOOTY......I WILL INDULGE IN A FEW RAILS AFTER BAGGING A DAY OFF FOR TOMORROW.....SO I WILL KEEP THIS THREAD GOING ONCE THE GEAR KICKS IN AFTER LUNCH....SHES ON NIGHTS .......SO IT WILL BE "HEADSET" TIME...HERE YOUR STARTER THIS WILL BE OLD SKOOL THIS EVENING.....PROPER CLASSICS TAKING U WAY BACK AND DO MEAN WAY BACK...HERE'S YOUR TASTER GUYS.......SEE YOU ALL LATER ON THIS THREAD....THANK ME LATER FOR THAT ONE.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #1 on: July 11, 2021, 09:24:53 AM »



EARLY NIGHTS SHES ON COULDN'T HAVE PLANNED IT BETTER....SHES A GOOD UN HELPING OTHERS OUT



LEAVING ME TO PARTY ON MY OWN WITH THE ENGLAND TEAM ON TELE...



WHATEVER COULD GO WRONG...



ANYHOW.....HERES ANOTHER FROM BACK IN THE DAY.....I SPOIL U LOT....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLhd9g9DARE&ab_channel=Simoncino-Topic HERE IS ANOTHER ONE TO PROVE THE WHEELS OF STEEL WILL BE IN MOTION LATER!! :EARLY NIGHTS SHES ON COULDN'T HAVE PLANNED IT BETTER....SHES A GOOD UN HELPING OTHERS OUTLEAVING ME TO PARTY ON MY OWN WITH THE ENGLAND TEAM ON TELE...WHATEVER COULD GO WRONG...ANYHOW.....HERES ANOTHER FROM BACK IN THE DAY.....I SPOIL U LOT.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #2 on: July 11, 2021, 02:32:36 PM »





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXbqzkLuvyU&ab_channel=oldskoolforever79



I am out for a couple of swifties before returning for the game..... I will leave you with this one to get you in the mood for later. It's another classic of course from the Ecstasy era!! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #3 on: July 11, 2021, 06:27:44 PM »

DON'T WORRY I WON'T FORGET YOU ALL...



I WILL KEEP DROPPING THE ODD DANCEFLOOR BANGER FOR YOU....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA2rBMMTv-U&ab_channel=davepeo77 A TUNE FOR THE DANCEFLOOR CREW TUNED IN TONIGHT....DON'T WORRY I WON'T FORGET YOU ALL...I WILL KEEP DROPPING THE ODD DANCEFLOOR BANGER FOR YOU.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #4 on: July 11, 2021, 07:25:22 PM »





ANOTHER BIG TUNE FROM BACK IN THE DAY!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPLvWwMlnZU&ab_channel=RenegadeSound ARE YOU READY FOR ANOTHER ONE..... CAN YOU FEEL YOUR E KICKING IN!....ANOTHER BIG TUNE FROM BACK IN THE DAY!! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #5 on: July 11, 2021, 07:49:53 PM »



YOU MIGHT EVEN SAY ITS A BANGER!!



..DO YOU LIKE YOUR HARDCORE!!....YES WE LIKE OUR HARDCORE



...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXmDsi8sa64&ab_channel=CraazyTimes%26Cloud8



LAST ONE FROM ME BEFORE THE GAME..... THIS WILL BOX YOUR NUT IN....YOU MIGHT EVEN SAY ITS A BANGER!!..DO YOU LIKE YOUR HARDCORE!!....YES WE LIKE OUR HARDCORE... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #6 on: July 11, 2021, 08:58:10 PM »



3 PINTS AND 2 KING GOBLIN ALONG WITH 2 RAILS AND I'VE COME UP WITH THIS ONE FOR YOU ALL..





IT'S ONLY CLASSICS TONIGHT ON FINALS NIGHT........HOPE 'YOUR' LIKING THEM!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZapmIn_6AU8&ab_channel=U.S.U.R.A.-Topic



A DON'T LIKE TO MIX FOOTY WITH MUSIC....ITS FUCK ALL REALLY BUT 1-0 WILL DO ME3 PINTS AND 2 KING GOBLIN ALONG WITH 2 RAILS AND I'VE COME UP WITH THIS ONE FOR YOU ALL..IT'S ONLY CLASSICS TONIGHT ON FINALS NIGHT........HOPE 'YOUR' LIKING THEM! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #8 on: July 11, 2021, 10:23:53 PM »



TAKING YOU BACK IN TIME.....



ITS A BIG ONE.....JUST CALL ME THE MILKMAN.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdy6e-hUpJ4&ab_channel=DMob-Topic HERE IS ONE FOR THE DANCERS.......TAKING YOU BACK IN TIME.....ITS A BIG ONE.....JUST CALL ME THE MILKMAN..... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #9 on: July 11, 2021, 10:40:43 PM »



A CLASSIC TUNE.... CAN U FEEL THE GEAR KICKING IN...IF YOU DON'T THEN COME ON ENGLAND!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtNv-pprhQ8&ab_channel=ECLEKTIKMAN it might be xtra-time but I'm still here with a tune....not just any old tune....A CLASSIC TUNE.... CAN U FEEL THE GEAR KICKING IN...IF YOU DON'T THEN COME ON ENGLAND!! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #10 on: July 11, 2021, 11:07:48 PM »





I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON.....CARE TO JOIN ME.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvCOkWmby2M&ab_channel=Liquid-Topic



Are u still with me or are U too worried about tonights the result....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON.....CARE TO JOIN ME..... « Last Edit: July 11, 2021, 11:09:31 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #11 on: July 11, 2021, 11:13:50 PM »



THEY ALL COUNT DANCEFLOOR CREW......



THEY CALL ME HARDCORE ...MR HARDCORE NOW YOUVE ASKED



https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=v7QoLlp2h8Y&ab_channel=HouseMaster I'M BACK WITH ANOTHER MENTAL ONE....THEY ALL COUNT DANCEFLOOR CREW......THEY CALL ME HARDCORE ...MR HARDCORE NOW YOUVE ASKED Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #12 on: July 11, 2021, 11:45:32 PM »



it is also a big one..... if u liked your 'doves' you will also like this one....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vjpyznTOE&ab_channel=sonideroneza3000 what a bastard of a tune this one is......it is also a big one..... if u liked your 'doves' you will also like this one.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #15 on: July 17, 2021, 09:43:31 AM »



OR AM I NOW THE VOICE OF THE FANS LIKE ROB!!





HAVE A LITTLE TUNE IN CELEBRATION.... !



WAIT FOR IT!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOk8YVnIPnU&ab_channel=dneilmusic14



DON'T SAY I DON'T SPOIL YER!!



I CALLED THE DAY "RIGHT" IN MY FIRST POST.....DOES THAT MAKE ME "ITK"OR AM I NOW THE VOICE OF THE FANS LIKE ROB!!HAVE A LITTLE TUNE IN CELEBRATION.... !WAIT FOR IT!!!DON'T SAY I DON'T SPOIL YER!! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #16 on: July 18, 2021, 03:05:27 PM »



enjoy this oldie folks.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnT58cIJSpw&ab_channel=RHINO







i thought it would be good to knock a tune it.......with "corona" day ending at 12 tonight....then why not this one to lead you all into a new era of freedom day!!...enjoy this oldie folks..... Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 639



Superstar





Posts: 10 639Superstar Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #17 on: July 18, 2021, 04:45:03 PM » If one of you clueless cunts has linked bloodstream , id be impressed.

Shocked, but still impressed Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #18 on: July 18, 2021, 06:13:40 PM »



you can have this one instead.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjIWMGjM6yQ&ab_channel=ArminvanBuuren



soz minge no can do.... this is old skool...ed might a superstar but he doesn't make old skool just yet.you can have this one instead..... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #19 on: July 18, 2021, 06:28:37 PM »



got any doves on yer!!......







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdgG_0F7OFo&ab_channel=shamus1905 back to the old skool we go.....any stockton eclipse in the house....make some noise for my dj....got any doves on yer!!...... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:16:13 AM »



hes back again with a wicked n wild session...... eeesssee posseee!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1mYY5kIre4&ab_channel=shamus1905 wakey wakey crew...... it's time to hit the floor with the underground sounds!!hes back again with a wicked n wild session...... eeesssee posseee! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:23:34 PM » .....he would give towersy a run for his money with all the ITK bullshit he posts....anyone knows him buy him a pint if u do....



THIS ONE IS FOR YOU BORO LEGEND KEEP UP THE HARD GRAFT...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsidcB-24JU&ab_channel=LoveIncVEVO I'm going off-topic with this next tune.... this one is going out to boro legend from fly me.....he is fucking working his fucking ticket over there with the shite he is coming out with.....he would give towersy a run for his money with all the ITK bullshit he posts....anyone knows him buy him a pint if u do....THIS ONE IS FOR YOU BORO LEGEND KEEP UP THE HARD GRAFT... « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:25:24 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:14:53 PM »

IT'S ANOTHER CLASSIC OF COURSE

IF YOU DON'T LIKE THIS ONE.... THEN YOU DON'T KNOW YOUR CLASSICS!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXSrTMVEIZA&ab_channel=OldSkool%2CHouse%2CDance%26ClubClassics%21 TIME TO GET YOU ALL BACK ON TRACKIT'S ANOTHER CLASSIC OF COURSEIF YOU DON'T LIKE THIS ONE.... THEN YOU DON'T KNOW YOUR CLASSICS! Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 108





Posts: 1 108 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:25:56 PM » Know it wouldn't be the same 'all these years later ....but any fucker got links to KLF....moo moo ,I know,I know ,winding meself up here like,sing it to me Tammy Baby....................😋x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 679





Posts: 1 679 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #25 on: Today at 04:52:33 AM »



IT'S NEVER TOO EARLY OR LATE FOR A LITTLE BIT OF HARDCORE!!



YOU WANT BACK IN THE DAY...WELL, I WILL GIVE YOU BACK IN THE DAY....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H9jQQVnU2g&ab_channel=Backintday I WILL GIVE YOU SOME MORNING HARDCORE.....YOU ALL KNOW THE SCORE...IT'S NEVER TOO EARLY OR LATE FOR A LITTLE BIT OF HARDCORE!!YOU WANT BACK IN THE DAY...WELL, I WILL GIVE YOU BACK IN THE DAY.... Logged