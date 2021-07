headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « on: Yesterday at 09:13:12 AM »

OR MIGHT BE OFF THEIR NUT FOR MOST OF TODAY AND DURING THE FOOTY......



I WILL INDULGE IN A FEW RAILS AFTER BAGGING A DAY OFF FOR TOMORROW.....



SO I WILL KEEP THIS THREAD GOING ONCE THE GEAR KICKS IN AFTER LUNCH....



SHES ON NIGHTS .......SO IT WILL BE "HEADSET" TIME...



HERE YOUR STARTER THIS WILL BE OLD SKOOL THIS EVENING.....



PROPER CLASSICS TAKING U WAY BACK AND DO MEAN WAY BACK...



HERE'S YOUR TASTER GUYS.......SEE YOU ALL LATER ON THIS THREAD....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CBtLX7D0EQ&ab_channel=BazMCC



THANK ME LATER FOR THAT ONE.... TODAY....FOR THOSE WHO DONT LIKE FOOTYOR MIGHT BE OFF THEIR NUT FOR MOST OF TODAY AND DURING THE FOOTY......I WILL INDULGE IN A FEW RAILS AFTER BAGGING A DAY OFF FOR TOMORROW.....SO I WILL KEEP THIS THREAD GOING ONCE THE GEAR KICKS IN AFTER LUNCH....SHES ON NIGHTS .......SO IT WILL BE "HEADSET" TIME...HERE YOUR STARTER THIS WILL BE OLD SKOOL THIS EVENING.....PROPER CLASSICS TAKING U WAY BACK AND DO MEAN WAY BACK...HERE'S YOUR TASTER GUYS.......SEE YOU ALL LATER ON THIS THREAD....THANK ME LATER FOR THAT ONE.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:24:53 AM »



EARLY NIGHTS SHES ON COULDN'T HAVE PLANNED IT BETTER....SHES A GOOD UN HELPING OTHERS OUT



LEAVING ME TO PARTY ON MY OWN WITH THE ENGLAND TEAM ON TELE...



WHATEVER COULD GO WRONG...



ANYHOW.....HERES ANOTHER FROM BACK IN THE DAY.....I SPOIL U LOT....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLhd9g9DARE&ab_channel=Simoncino-Topic HERE IS ANOTHER ONE TO PROVE THE WHEELS OF STEEL WILL BE IN MOTION LATER!! :EARLY NIGHTS SHES ON COULDN'T HAVE PLANNED IT BETTER....SHES A GOOD UN HELPING OTHERS OUTLEAVING ME TO PARTY ON MY OWN WITH THE ENGLAND TEAM ON TELE...WHATEVER COULD GO WRONG...ANYHOW.....HERES ANOTHER FROM BACK IN THE DAY.....I SPOIL U LOT.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:32:36 PM »





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXbqzkLuvyU&ab_channel=oldskoolforever79



I am out for a couple of swifties before returning for the game..... I will leave you with this one to get you in the mood for later. It's another classic of course from the Ecstasy era!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 PM »

DON'T WORRY I WON'T FORGET YOU ALL...



I WILL KEEP DROPPING THE ODD DANCEFLOOR BANGER FOR YOU....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA2rBMMTv-U&ab_channel=davepeo77 A TUNE FOR THE DANCEFLOOR CREW TUNED IN TONIGHT....DON'T WORRY I WON'T FORGET YOU ALL...I WILL KEEP DROPPING THE ODD DANCEFLOOR BANGER FOR YOU.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:25:22 PM »





ANOTHER BIG TUNE FROM BACK IN THE DAY!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPLvWwMlnZU&ab_channel=RenegadeSound ARE YOU READY FOR ANOTHER ONE..... CAN YOU FEEL YOUR E KICKING IN!....ANOTHER BIG TUNE FROM BACK IN THE DAY!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:49:53 PM »



YOU MIGHT EVEN SAY ITS A BANGER!!



..DO YOU LIKE YOUR HARDCORE!!....YES WE LIKE OUR HARDCORE



...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXmDsi8sa64&ab_channel=CraazyTimes%26Cloud8



LAST ONE FROM ME BEFORE THE GAME..... THIS WILL BOX YOUR NUT IN....YOU MIGHT EVEN SAY ITS A BANGER!!..DO YOU LIKE YOUR HARDCORE!!....YES WE LIKE OUR HARDCORE... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 PM »



3 PINTS AND 2 KING GOBLIN ALONG WITH 2 RAILS AND I'VE COME UP WITH THIS ONE FOR YOU ALL..





IT'S ONLY CLASSICS TONIGHT ON FINALS NIGHT........HOPE 'YOUR' LIKING THEM!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZapmIn_6AU8&ab_channel=U.S.U.R.A.-Topic



A DON'T LIKE TO MIX FOOTY WITH MUSIC....ITS FUCK ALL REALLY BUT 1-0 WILL DO ME3 PINTS AND 2 KING GOBLIN ALONG WITH 2 RAILS AND I'VE COME UP WITH THIS ONE FOR YOU ALL..IT'S ONLY CLASSICS TONIGHT ON FINALS NIGHT........HOPE 'YOUR' LIKING THEM! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 PM »





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ecp7UruLZI&ab_channel=davepeo77 A big tune for the dance floor posse.....IM STILL WITH YOU ALL!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 PM »



TAKING YOU BACK IN TIME.....



ITS A BIG ONE.....JUST CALL ME THE MILKMAN.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdy6e-hUpJ4&ab_channel=DMob-Topic HERE IS ONE FOR THE DANCERS.......TAKING YOU BACK IN TIME.....ITS A BIG ONE.....JUST CALL ME THE MILKMAN..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 PM »



A CLASSIC TUNE.... CAN U FEEL THE GEAR KICKING IN...IF YOU DON'T THEN COME ON ENGLAND!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtNv-pprhQ8&ab_channel=ECLEKTIKMAN it might be xtra-time but I'm still here with a tune....not just any old tune....A CLASSIC TUNE.... CAN U FEEL THE GEAR KICKING IN...IF YOU DON'T THEN COME ON ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 PM »





I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON.....CARE TO JOIN ME.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvCOkWmby2M&ab_channel=Liquid-Topic



Are u still with me or are U too worried about tonights the result....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON.....CARE TO JOIN ME..... « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 PM »



THEY ALL COUNT DANCEFLOOR CREW......



THEY CALL ME HARDCORE ...MR HARDCORE NOW YOUVE ASKED



https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=v7QoLlp2h8Y&ab_channel=HouseMaster I'M BACK WITH ANOTHER MENTAL ONE....THEY ALL COUNT DANCEFLOOR CREW......THEY CALL ME HARDCORE ...MR HARDCORE NOW YOUVE ASKED Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 PM »



it is also a big one..... if u liked your 'doves' you will also like this one....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vjpyznTOE&ab_channel=sonideroneza3000 what a bastard of a tune this one is......it is also a big one..... if u liked your 'doves' you will also like this one.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:00:29 AM »



have a big mall tune instead not...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BCgr6NEuGg&ab_channel=HousemusicfANA whistle eclipse will u blow again.....have a big mall tune instead not... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:46 AM »



WELL I DID PROMISE YOU AT THE START PROPER CLASSICS didnt eye....



ITK.... my whistle crew... am i the music man......WELL I DID PROMISE YOU AT THE START PROPER CLASSICS didnt eye....ITK.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:35:21 AM »

KENNY WILL U BLOW AGAIN...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHiv5Ah8mZs&ab_channel=TheMikkehouse DO YOU WANT SOME MORE TUNES DANCERS.....KENNY WILL U BLOW AGAIN... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:49:17 AM »





FUCKING BIG AND NAUGHTY NONETHELESS... YOU FUCKERS!..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R2Qtf3UeL0&ab_channel=vr46mk BIG TUNE...AND A CLASSIC ...NOT A RAVE MONSTER LIKE..FUCKING BIG AND NAUGHTY NONETHELESS... YOU FUCKERS!.. Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 624





Posts: 1 624 Re: A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:12:42 AM »







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYqmWhpcTbI&ab_channel=DJHixxy-Topic



it's a big tune.....blue monkey Norton this one is for you!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!