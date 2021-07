headset

Online



Posts: 1 592





Posts: 1 592 A PROPER MUSIC THREAD « on: Today at 09:13:12 AM »

OR MIGHT BE OFF THEIR NUT FOR MOST OF TODAY AND DURING THE FOOTY......



I WILL INDULGE IN A FEW RAILS AFTER BAGGING A DAY OFF FOR TOMORROW.....



SO I WILL KEEP THIS THREAD GOING ONCE THE GEAR KICKS IN AFTER LUNCH....



SHES ON NIGHTS .......SO IT WILL BE "HEADSET" TIME...



HERE YOUR STARTER THIS WILL BE OLD SKOOL THIS EVENING.....



PROPER CLASSICS TAKING U WAY BACK AND DO MEAN WAY BACK...



HERE'S YOUR TASTER GUYS.......SEE YOU ALL LATER ON THIS THREAD....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CBtLX7D0EQ&ab_channel=BazMCC



THANK ME LATER FOR THAT ONE.... TODAY....FOR THOSE WHO DONT LIKE FOOTYOR MIGHT BE OFF THEIR NUT FOR MOST OF TODAY AND DURING THE FOOTY......I WILL INDULGE IN A FEW RAILS AFTER BAGGING A DAY OFF FOR TOMORROW.....SO I WILL KEEP THIS THREAD GOING ONCE THE GEAR KICKS IN AFTER LUNCH....SHES ON NIGHTS .......SO IT WILL BE "HEADSET" TIME...HERE YOUR STARTER THIS WILL BE OLD SKOOL THIS EVENING.....PROPER CLASSICS TAKING U WAY BACK AND DO MEAN WAY BACK...HERE'S YOUR TASTER GUYS.......SEE YOU ALL LATER ON THIS THREAD....THANK ME LATER FOR THAT ONE.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!