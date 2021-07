« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:54:07 AM »

Loved that Ipswich team as a kid. Was my only dalliance with any team other than Boro



Paul Cooper, brian Talbot, terry butcher, russel osman, mick mills, arnold muhren, frans Thissen, eric gates, paul Mariner and some others. George burley as well.



John Wark…Seemed like he played for about 50 years