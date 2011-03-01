Robbso

Posts: 15 112 Re: Peter Mariner RIP « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:34:37 PM » He played in Spain 82. Cracking centre forward. One of Robsons Ipswich team. RIP Logged

headset

A very good target man back in the day. I remember him partnering Keegan in the England side.