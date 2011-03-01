Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Peter Mariner RIP  (Read 90 times)
at 68. Good player, think he played in the second Mexico with Peter Beardsley etc
He played in Spain 82. Cracking centre forward. One of Robsons Ipswich team. RIP
Surely you mean Paul mariner ?
RIP Paul
A very good target man back in the day. I remember him partnering Keegan in the England side.
Surely you mean Paul mariner ?
Thats  what I said  klins klins klins
Loved that Ipswich team as a kid. Was my only dalliance with any team other than Boro

Paul Cooper, brian Talbot, terry butcher, russel osman, mick mills, arnold muhren, frans Thissen, eric gates, paul Mariner and some others. George burley as well.
