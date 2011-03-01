Welcome,
July 10, 2021, 10:41:26 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Peter Mariner RIP
Author
Topic: Peter Mariner RIP (Read 90 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 862
Peter Mariner RIP
«
on:
Today
at 01:15:34 PM »
at 68. Good player, think he played in the second Mexico with Peter Beardsley etc
Robbso
Posts: 15 112
Re: Peter Mariner RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:34:37 PM »
He played in Spain 82. Cracking centre forward. One of Robsons Ipswich team. RIP
Mickgaz
Posts: 417
Re: Peter Mariner RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:45:10 PM »
Surely you mean Paul mariner ?
RIP Paul
headset
Posts: 1 572
Re: Peter Mariner RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:17:49 PM »
A very good target man back in the day. I remember him partnering Keegan in the England side.
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 862
Re: Peter Mariner RIP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:32:35 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 01:45:10 PM
Surely you mean Paul mariner ?
RIP Paul
Thats what I said
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 451
Re: Peter Mariner RIP
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:20:23 PM »
Loved that Ipswich team as a kid. Was my only dalliance with any team other than Boro
Paul Cooper, brian Talbot, terry butcher, russel osman, mick mills, arnold muhren, frans Thissen, eric gates, paul Mariner and some others. George burley as well.
