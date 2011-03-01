Welcome,
July 10, 2021, 01:34:53 PM
Peter Mariner RIP
Author
Topic: Peter Mariner RIP
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 861
Peter Mariner RIP
«
on:
Today
at 01:15:34 PM »
at 68. Good player, think he played in the second Mexico with Peter Beardsley etc
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 110
Re: Peter Mariner RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:34:37 PM »
He played in Spain 82. Cracking centre forward. One of Robsons Ipswich team. RIP
Logged
