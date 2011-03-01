Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Peter Mariner RIP  (Read 9 times)
on: Today at 01:15:34 PM
at 68. Good player, think he played in the second Mexico with Peter Beardsley etc
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:34:37 PM
He played in Spain 82. Cracking centre forward. One of Robsons Ipswich team. RIP
