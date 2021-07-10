Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 10, 2021, 01:34:40 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gammons for England!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Gammons for England! (Read 29 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 278
Gammons for England!
«
on:
Today
at 12:45:52 PM »
One of the more militant of my FB associates has posted the above ^
Just imagine being so woke and left on ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 809
Bugger.
Re: Gammons for England!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:12:10 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 12:45:52 PM
One of the more militant of my FB associates has posted the above ^
Just imagine being so woke and left on ?
How much cat piss have you drank today?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...