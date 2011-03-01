Welcome,
BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL
Author
Topic: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL (Read 161 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 564
BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL
«
on:
Today
at 06:51:14 AM »
HOPE OUR PALS FROM FLY ME ....
ARE TAKING NOTE OF HOW TO JOIN IN AS THE NATION UNITES FOR ENGLAND! ......
GET YOURE FLAGS OUT YOU MISERABLE LOT.....ITS COMING HOME
BORIS SAID SO !!
YOU WILL ALL ENJOY THE BANK HOLIDAY IF HE GIVES YOU ONE!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15548931/boris-no10-england-flags-euro-final/
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 881
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:44:08 AM »
IS THIS THE SSME MAN WHO LOCKED US UP ALLOWING US ONE HOUR'S EXERCISR A DAY STARING OUT OF WINDOWS WITH EYES FULL OF HOPELESSNESS, DENYING US PUBS, SPORT, SEEING FRIENDS AND RELATIVES ETC OR NOT ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 564
Re: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:49:58 AM »
YES HIM....HE IS GOING TO REPAY US BACK A LITTLE WITH ANOTHER BANK HOLIDAY!
IF GARETH AND THE LADS BRING IT HOME....TOP INFO ....
keep it in under yer hat
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 278
Re: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:14:02 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 07:44:08 AM
IS THIS THE SSME MAN WHO LOCKED US UP ALLOWING US ONE HOUR'S EXERCISR A DAY STARING OUT OF WINDOWS WITH EYES FULL OF HOPELESSNESS, DENYING US PUBS, SPORT, SEEING FRIENDS AND RELATIVES ETC OR NOT ???
Some of us were trapped on a navy base in Portsmouth and not allowed to leave. They even closed the NAAFI!
Its a rucking disgrace
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 861
Re: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:59:36 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 06:51:14 AM
HOPE OUR PALS FROM FLY ME ....
ARE TAKING NOTE OF HOW TO JOIN IN AS THE NATION UNITES FOR ENGLAND! ......
GET YOURE FLAGS OUT YOU MISERABLE LOT.....ITS COMING HOME
BORIS SAID SO !!
YOU WILL ALL ENJOY THE BANK HOLIDAY IF HE GIVES YOU ONE!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15548931/boris-no10-england-flags-euro-final/
Ill go to work to spite the fat bastard. Take THAT Johnson!
Logged
