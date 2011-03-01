Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL  (Read 161 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:51:14 AM »
HOPE OUR PALS FROM FLY ME ....

ARE TAKING NOTE OF HOW TO JOIN IN AS THE NATION UNITES FOR ENGLAND! ......

GET YOURE FLAGS OUT YOU MISERABLE LOT.....ITS COMING HOME

BORIS SAID SO !!

YOU WILL ALL ENJOY THE BANK HOLIDAY IF HE GIVES YOU ONE!! :ukfist:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15548931/boris-no10-england-flags-euro-final/
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:08 AM »
IS THIS THE SSME MAN WHO LOCKED US UP ALLOWING US ONE HOUR'S EXERCISR A DAY STARING OUT OF WINDOWS WITH EYES FULL OF HOPELESSNESS, DENYING US PUBS, SPORT, SEEING FRIENDS AND RELATIVES ETC OR NOT ???   
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:58 AM »
YES HIM....HE IS GOING TO REPAY US BACK A LITTLE WITH ANOTHER BANK HOLIDAY!

IF GARETH AND THE LADS BRING IT HOME....TOP INFO ....sshhh keep it in under yer hat
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:14:02 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:44:08 AM
IS THIS THE SSME MAN WHO LOCKED US UP ALLOWING US ONE HOUR'S EXERCISR A DAY STARING OUT OF WINDOWS WITH EYES FULL OF HOPELESSNESS, DENYING US PUBS, SPORT, SEEING FRIENDS AND RELATIVES ETC OR NOT ???   

Some of us were trapped on a navy base in Portsmouth and not allowed to leave. They even closed the NAAFI!


Its a rucking disgrace
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:59:36 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:51:14 AM
HOPE OUR PALS FROM FLY ME ....

ARE TAKING NOTE OF HOW TO JOIN IN AS THE NATION UNITES FOR ENGLAND! ......

GET YOURE FLAGS OUT YOU MISERABLE LOT.....ITS COMING HOME

BORIS SAID SO !!

YOU WILL ALL ENJOY THE BANK HOLIDAY IF HE GIVES YOU ONE!! :ukfist:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15548931/boris-no10-england-flags-euro-final/

Ill go to work to spite the fat bastard. Take THAT Johnson!
