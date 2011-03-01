headset

« on: Today at 06:51:14 AM »



ARE TAKING NOTE OF HOW TO JOIN IN AS THE NATION UNITES FOR ENGLAND! ......



GET YOURE FLAGS OUT YOU MISERABLE LOT.....ITS COMING HOME



BORIS SAID SO !!



YOU WILL ALL ENJOY THE BANK HOLIDAY IF HE GIVES YOU ONE!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15548931/boris-no10-england-flags-euro-final/ HOPE OUR PALS FROM FLY ME ....ARE TAKING NOTE OF HOW TO JOIN IN AS THE NATION UNITES FOR ENGLAND! ......GET YOURE FLAGS OUT YOU MISERABLE LOT.....ITS COMING HOMEBORIS SAID SO !!YOU WILL ALL ENJOY THE BANK HOLIDAY IF HE GIVES YOU ONE!!

Posts: 16 881JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:08 AM » IS THIS THE SSME MAN WHO LOCKED US UP ALLOWING US ONE HOUR'S EXERCISR A DAY STARING OUT OF WINDOWS WITH EYES FULL OF HOPELESSNESS, DENYING US PUBS, SPORT, SEEING FRIENDS AND RELATIVES ETC OR NOT ???

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 564





Re: BORIS KNOWS THE DRILL « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:58 AM »



YES HIM....HE IS GOING TO REPAY US BACK A LITTLE WITH ANOTHER BANK HOLIDAY!IF GARETH AND THE LADS BRING IT HOME....TOP INFO ....keep it in under yer hat